Delaware Investments raises more than $150,000 for Philadelphia City Rowing

$1.8 million donated to Philadelphia-area charities through 11 years
PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delaware
Investments President Shawn Lytle presented a check for $177,600 to
Philadelphia City Rowing Executive Director Terry Dougherty and Board
Chairman Tony Schneider at the end of its 11th annual Delaware
Investments Charity Classic golf tournament on Monday.
Through this annual fundraising event, the Philadelphia-based asset
management firm, which is part of Macquarie Group, has given more than
$1.8 million to well-deserving Philadelphia nonprofit organizations over
the past 11 years. Since 2010, Macquarie Group Foundation has provided
matching dollars for funds Delaware has raised, which are included in
this total.
Philadelphia
City Rowing seeks to empower local public school students through
the sport of rowing, and to use competitive rowing as a vehicle to
improve health, well-being, self-confidence, and academic success of
those students.
