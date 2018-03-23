Delaware Investments raises more than $150,000 for Philadelphia City Rowing

$1.8 million donated to Philadelphia-area charities through 11 years

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delaware

Investments President Shawn Lytle presented a check for $177,600 to

Philadelphia City Rowing Executive Director Terry Dougherty and Board

Chairman Tony Schneider at the end of its 11th annual Delaware

Investments Charity Classic golf tournament on Monday.

Through this annual fundraising event, the Philadelphia-based asset

management firm, which is part of Macquarie Group, has given more than

$1.8 million to well-deserving Philadelphia nonprofit organizations over

the past 11 years. Since 2010, Macquarie Group Foundation has provided

matching dollars for funds Delaware has raised, which are included in

this total.

Philadelphia

City Rowing seeks to empower local public school students through

the sport of rowing, and to use competitive rowing as a vehicle to

improve health, well-being, self-confidence, and academic success of

those students.

