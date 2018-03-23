Destination XL Group, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 16th Annual Global Consumer Conference

Presentation to be Webcast Live at 2:25 p.m. ET on June 21, 2016

CANTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Destination

XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the largest omni-channel specialty

retailer of big & tall men’s apparel, announced today that its President

and Chief Executive Officer, David Levin, and Senior Vice President,

Chief Financial Officer, Peter Stratton will present at the Oppenheimer

& Co. 16th Annual Global Consumer Conference on Tuesday,

June 21, 2016 at 2:25 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investor

Relations” section of the Company’s website. An archive of the

webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc.

is the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big & tall men’s

apparel with store locations throughout the United States and London,

England. The retailer operates under five brands: Destination XL®,

Casual Male XL, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL and LivingXL. The Company

also operates e-commerce sites at www.destinationxl.com

and www.bigandtall.com.

With more than 2,000 private label and name brand styles to choose from,

big and tall customers are provided with a unique blend of wardrobe

solutions not available at traditional retailers. The Company is

headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts. For more information, please

visit the Company’s investor relations website: http://investor.destinationxl.com.

