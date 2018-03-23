Discover and Catch over 80 More Pokémon around the World in Pokémon GO

Game Update Welcomes Pokémon Originally Discovered in the Pokémon
Gold and Pokémon Silver Video Games and Introduces Updated
Encounter Gameplay, Evolution Options, New Berries and Expanded Avatar
Items
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Niantic, Inc. and The
Pokémon Company International announced an additional 80 Pokémon
will begin to appear in Pokémon GO later this week. These include
Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region from the Pokémon
Gold and Pokémon Silver video games, including Chikorita,
Cyndaquil,
and Totodile.
Trainers will encounter these Pokémon “in the wild” as they embark on
adventures and explore their neighborhoods and cities to catch Pokémon.
In addition to Pokémon that will appear in the game for the first time,
the latest update introduces new gameplay mechanics for Trainers to
master, including new encounter gameplay, new Evolution items, two new
Berries, and expanded outfit and accessory options for their Trainer
avatars.
“Today is a momentous occasion for our team here at Niantic which has
been hard at work to deliver these additional Pokémon and build upon the
encounter and capture mechanics for our passionate global community of
Trainers playing Pokémon GO,” said John Hanke, founder and Chief
Executive Officer, Niantic, Inc. “Pokémon GO is a live experience which
we’ll be continuing to support and evolve in new and interesting ways
for years to come with new gameplay features, in-game and live events,
more Pokémon to discover and much more.”
“With Pokémon GO, The Pokémon Company endeavored to create a compelling
game based on the concept of encountering and catching Pokémon in the
real world,” said J.C. Smith, Senior Director, Consumer Marketing, The
Pokémon Company International. “The amazing response to Pokémon GO by
millions of existing and new Pokémon fans around the world is
remarkable. We’re thrilled to keep the adventure going by welcoming
these Pokémon to this engaging new way of experiencing the fun of the
Pokémon brand.”
With the latest Pokémon GO game update, new Pokémon evolution options
will give players the ability to use new Evolution items to evolve their
Pokémon into ones that were originally discovered in the Johto region.
While catching Pokémon, Trainers can use two new Berries—the Nanab
Berry, which slows a Pokémon’s movements, and the Pinap Berry, which
doubles the amount of Candy received if the next catch attempt succeeds.
Trainers will also be able to customize their avatar’s appearance with a
new selection of hats, shirts, pants, and other items. Additional items
will be available for purchase from the in-game Pokémon GO shop.
To view a new Pokémon GO trailer highlighting the Pokémon coming to the
game and the new features, please visit: www.youtube.com/embed/R04u9E5INTI
Trainers can download Pokémon GO from the
App Store for iOS devices and Google
Play Store for Android. A version of Pokémon GO for Apple Watch is
also available through the App Store. Nintendo’s Pokémon GO Plus device,
which allows Trainers to catch Pokémon and collect items with the push
of a button without looking at their screens, is being replenished at
retail locations in support of this latest update, while supplies last.
About Pokémon
The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company
in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for
brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card
Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official
Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one
of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world.
For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.
About Niantic, Inc.
Niantic, Inc. builds mobile real-world experiences that foster fun,
exploration, discovery and social interaction. Originally incubated
within Google, Niantic spun out in 2015, with investments from Google,
The Pokémon Company and Nintendo. The company’s immersive real-world
mobile game Ingress has been downloaded more than 20 million times and
is played in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Niantic
also developed and published Pokémon GO, the real-world Pokémon game for
iOS and Android mobile devices that was downloaded more than 500 million
times in its first two months. For more information on Niantic, visit www.nianticlabs.com.
Contacts
FOR PRODUCT-RELATED INQUIRIES:
Fortyseven for Niantic
Sibel
Sunar, 212-391-4707
niantic@fortyseven.com
or
FOR
BRAND-RELATED INQUIRIES:
TriplePoint PR for The Pokémon Company
International
Andrew Karl, 415-955-8500
akarl@triplepointpr.com
or
The
Pokémon Company International
Daniel Benkwitt, 425-229-6070
d.benkwitt@pokemon.com