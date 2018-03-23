Discover and Catch over 80 More Pokémon around the World in Pokémon GO

Game Update Welcomes Pokémon Originally Discovered in the Pokémon

Gold and Pokémon Silver Video Games and Introduces Updated

Encounter Gameplay, Evolution Options, New Berries and Expanded Avatar

Items

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Niantic, Inc. and The

Pokémon Company International announced an additional 80 Pokémon

will begin to appear in Pokémon GO later this week. These include

Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region from the Pokémon

Gold and Pokémon Silver video games, including Chikorita,

Cyndaquil,

and Totodile.

Trainers will encounter these Pokémon “in the wild” as they embark on

adventures and explore their neighborhoods and cities to catch Pokémon.

In addition to Pokémon that will appear in the game for the first time,

the latest update introduces new gameplay mechanics for Trainers to

master, including new encounter gameplay, new Evolution items, two new

Berries, and expanded outfit and accessory options for their Trainer

avatars.

“ Today is a momentous occasion for our team here at Niantic which has

been hard at work to deliver these additional Pokémon and build upon the

encounter and capture mechanics for our passionate global community of

Trainers playing Pokémon GO,” said John Hanke, founder and Chief

Executive Officer, Niantic, Inc. “ Pokémon GO is a live experience which

we’ll be continuing to support and evolve in new and interesting ways

for years to come with new gameplay features, in-game and live events,

more Pokémon to discover and much more.”

“ With Pokémon GO, The Pokémon Company endeavored to create a compelling

game based on the concept of encountering and catching Pokémon in the

real world,” said J.C. Smith, Senior Director, Consumer Marketing, The

Pokémon Company International. “ The amazing response to Pokémon GO by

millions of existing and new Pokémon fans around the world is

remarkable. We’re thrilled to keep the adventure going by welcoming

these Pokémon to this engaging new way of experiencing the fun of the

Pokémon brand.”

With the latest Pokémon GO game update, new Pokémon evolution options

will give players the ability to use new Evolution items to evolve their

Pokémon into ones that were originally discovered in the Johto region.

While catching Pokémon, Trainers can use two new Berries—the Nanab

Berry, which slows a Pokémon’s movements, and the Pinap Berry, which

doubles the amount of Candy received if the next catch attempt succeeds.

Trainers will also be able to customize their avatar’s appearance with a

new selection of hats, shirts, pants, and other items. Additional items

will be available for purchase from the in-game Pokémon GO shop.

To view a new Pokémon GO trailer highlighting the Pokémon coming to the

game and the new features, please visit: www.youtube.com/embed/R04u9E5INTI

Trainers can download Pokémon GO from the

App Store for iOS devices and Google

Play Store for Android. A version of Pokémon GO for Apple Watch is

also available through the App Store. Nintendo’s Pokémon GO Plus device,

which allows Trainers to catch Pokémon and collect items with the push

of a button without looking at their screens, is being replenished at

retail locations in support of this latest update, while supplies last.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company

in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for

brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card

Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official

Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one

of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world.

For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

About Niantic, Inc.

Niantic, Inc. builds mobile real-world experiences that foster fun,

exploration, discovery and social interaction. Originally incubated

within Google, Niantic spun out in 2015, with investments from Google,

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo. The company’s immersive real-world

mobile game Ingress has been downloaded more than 20 million times and

is played in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Niantic

also developed and published Pokémon GO, the real-world Pokémon game for

iOS and Android mobile devices that was downloaded more than 500 million

times in its first two months. For more information on Niantic, visit www.nianticlabs.com.

