DISH Leads Pay-TV Industry with Nationwide Launch of Cuban Entertainment Channel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DISH announced the launch of a new channel, CUBAMAX TV, making it the

first and only pay-TV provider to bring original Cuban entertainment to

U.S. audiences nationwide. The channel is available today on DishLATINO,

the company’s market-leading suite of English and Spanish language

programming packages.





“Connecting viewers with their heritage and culture is at the heart of

the DishLATINO brand promise, and today marks an important milestone as

we deliver movies and TV shows from Cuba that were previously

unavailable,” said Alfredo Rodriguez, vice president of DishLATINO.

“With an estimated two million Cubans living in the U.S. and many others

eager to learn about the island’s rich culture, we’re excited to provide

a window into the arts and entertainment world of Cuba.”

Headquartered in Miami, CUBAMAX TV imports, curates and packages the

best of Cuban entertainment into one channel for distribution in the U.S.

“CUBAMAX TV includes a range of Cuban entertainment that will appeal to

a variety of audiences, from telenovela fans and movie buffs to music

lovers and nature enthusiasts,” said Amarilys Nuñez, director of

marketing for CUBAMAX TV. “In launching CUBAMAX TV, we looked for a

provider with a nationwide reach and a strong connection to U.S.

Hispanic audiences. Market-leader DishLATINO is the perfect fit for our

channel launch, and we look forward to growing together as we deliver

quality Cuban entertainment.”

Programming

The new channel will deliver a broad range of programming for viewers,

including novelas, movies, variety shows, children’s programming and

music videos. Popular shows airing on CUBAMAX TV include:

Vivir del Cuento – Recognized as the “Most Popular Show in

Cuba” for several years running, the program features comedian Luis

Silva as the 80-year-old character Pánfilo who tries to navigate the

realities of life in Cuba. The show recently gained additional

notoriety when President Obama appeared

in a sketch with Pánfilo shortly before his trip to Cuba.

Al compás del son – A novella centered on the love story of Aurora and Lino, separated by strong social prejudices and circumstances.

Aurora and Lino, separated by strong social prejudices and

circumstances.

Sonando en Cuba – A singing competition in which artists perform popular Cuban music for a chance to be coached by directors from the most renowned bands.

perform popular Cuban music for a chance to be coached by directors

from the most renowned bands.

Availability

CUBAMAX TV is now available to new and existing DishLATINO customers who

subscribe to the following programming packages: Clasico, Plus, Dos, Max

and Bonus Pack. To subscribe to CUBAMAX TV through DishLATINO, customers

can visit www.dishlatino.com/cubamaxtv.

Additionally, CUBAMAX TV will be available to Sling Latino customers in

the coming weeks.

About DishLATINO

DishLATINO is the market-leading suite of English and Spanish language

programming packages in the United States. It offers its customers more

than 40 Spanish-language news, entertainment, and sports channels in

combination with DISH’s broad English-language programming lineup of

more than 200 channels. DishLATINO customers can receive the Hopper, the

industry’s most awarded DVR, and take advantage of in-language customer

service as well as payment options such as FlexTV, a no-term contract,

prepaid pay-TV product.

About DISH

DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), through its subsidiaries, provides

approximately 13.874 million pay-TV subscribers, as of March 31, 2016,

with the highest-quality programming and technology with the most

choices at the best value. DISH offers a high definition line-up with

more than 200 national HD channels, the most international channels and

award-winning HD and DVR technology. DISH Network Corporation is a

Fortune 250 company. Visit www.dish.com.

About CUBAMAX TV

Launched in 2016, CUBAMAX TV is a general entertainment channel

featuring shows, movies and cultural content from Cuba. Headquartered in

Miami, CUBAMAX TV imports, curates and packages the best of Cuban

entertainment into one channel for distribution in the U.S.

