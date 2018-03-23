DISH Leads Pay-TV Industry with Nationwide Launch of Cuban Entertainment Channel

-
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DISH announced the launch of a new channel, CUBAMAX TV, making it the
first and only pay-TV provider to bring original Cuban entertainment to
U.S. audiences nationwide. The channel is available today on DishLATINO,
the company’s market-leading suite of English and Spanish language
programming packages.
“Connecting viewers with their heritage and culture is at the heart of
the DishLATINO brand promise, and today marks an important milestone as
we deliver movies and TV shows from Cuba that were previously
unavailable,” said Alfredo Rodriguez, vice president of DishLATINO.
“With an estimated two million Cubans living in the U.S. and many others
eager to learn about the island’s rich culture, we’re excited to provide
a window into the arts and entertainment world of Cuba.”
Headquartered in Miami, CUBAMAX TV imports, curates and packages the
best of Cuban entertainment into one channel for distribution in the U.S.
“CUBAMAX TV includes a range of Cuban entertainment that will appeal to
a variety of audiences, from telenovela fans and movie buffs to music
lovers and nature enthusiasts,” said Amarilys Nuñez, director of
marketing for CUBAMAX TV. “In launching CUBAMAX TV, we looked for a
provider with a nationwide reach and a strong connection to U.S.
Hispanic audiences. Market-leader DishLATINO is the perfect fit for our
channel launch, and we look forward to growing together as we deliver
quality Cuban entertainment.”
Programming
The new channel will deliver a broad range of programming for viewers,
including novelas, movies, variety shows, children’s programming and
music videos. Popular shows airing on CUBAMAX TV include:
-
Vivir del Cuento – Recognized as the “Most Popular Show in
Cuba” for several years running, the program features comedian Luis
Silva as the 80-year-old character Pánfilo who tries to navigate the
realities of life in Cuba. The show recently gained additional
notoriety when President Obama appeared
in a sketch with Pánfilo shortly before his trip to Cuba.
-
Al compás del son – A novella centered on the love story of
Aurora and Lino, separated by strong social prejudices and
circumstances.
-
Sonando en Cuba – A singing competition in which artists
perform popular Cuban music for a chance to be coached by directors
from the most renowned bands.
Availability
CUBAMAX TV is now available to new and existing DishLATINO customers who
subscribe to the following programming packages: Clasico, Plus, Dos, Max
and Bonus Pack. To subscribe to CUBAMAX TV through DishLATINO, customers
can visit www.dishlatino.com/cubamaxtv.
Additionally, CUBAMAX TV will be available to Sling Latino customers in
the coming weeks.
About DishLATINO
DishLATINO is the market-leading suite of English and Spanish language
programming packages in the United States. It offers its customers more
than 40 Spanish-language news, entertainment, and sports channels in
combination with DISH’s broad English-language programming lineup of
more than 200 channels. DishLATINO customers can receive the Hopper, the
industry’s most awarded DVR, and take advantage of in-language customer
service as well as payment options such as FlexTV, a no-term contract,
prepaid pay-TV product.
About DISH
DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), through its subsidiaries, provides
approximately 13.874 million pay-TV subscribers, as of March 31, 2016,
with the highest-quality programming and technology with the most
choices at the best value. DISH offers a high definition line-up with
more than 200 national HD channels, the most international channels and
award-winning HD and DVR technology. DISH Network Corporation is a
Fortune 250 company. Visit www.dish.com.
About CUBAMAX TV
Launched in 2016, CUBAMAX TV is a general entertainment channel
featuring shows, movies and cultural content from Cuba. Headquartered in
Miami, CUBAMAX TV imports, curates and packages the best of Cuban
entertainment into one channel for distribution in the U.S.
