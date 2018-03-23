Dow Named by Human Rights Campaign Foundation as 2018 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

The recognition marks Dow’s 13th consecutive
year receiving a perfect score on the Foundation’s Corporate Equality
Index
MIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recognition of its inclusive workplace, The Dow Chemical Company, a
subsidiary of DowDuPont, has been named by the Human Rights Campaign
(HRC) Foundation as a 2018 “Best Place to Work” for LGBTQ equality. This
marks the Company’s 13th consecutive year receiving a perfect
score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index, a global benchmarking tool on
corporate policies and practices related to LGBT equality and inclusion.
“Year after year, Dow continues to be recognized as a leader in
advocating an inclusive workplace environment where all employees feel
welcome and respected,” said Karen S. Carter, Dow’s chief inclusion
officer. “The recognition from HRC is a testament to our leadership team
and to the thousands of Dow employees who have made it their mission to
actively embrace equality and diversity. We also know our efforts cannot
stop here. As a Company, we will continue to work toward achieving the
strongest possible standards in LGBT policies and practices.”
Dow has a longstanding reputation as a world-leading employer promoting
LGBTQ rights and retaining a diverse and productive workforce. The
Company offers best-in-class policies and practices for LGBTQ
colleagues, including equal benefits to same-sex partners for health,
dental and life insurance, bereavement leave, relocation, dual career
assistance and survivor benefits.
The Company also drives public policy and advocacy to bring fairness and
equal treatment to all LGBT citizens, speaking on Capitol Hill in
support of equitable policies and leading state and federal lobbying
activities. Additionally, Dow continues to call on legislators for a
comprehensive federal framework that ensures fairness and opportunity
for everyone, such as the Equality Act.
Most recently, six
Dow leaders were honored on the 2017 OUTstanding Leading
LGBT+ Executives, Leading Ally Executives and Top LGBT+
Future Leaders lists, presented by the Financial Times. In
addition to OUTstanding, Dow maintains strong partnerships with several
organizations, including: the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation,
Out & Equal (O&E), PFLAG, Victory Institute and GLAAD.
About DowDuPont Materials Science Division
DowDuPont Materials Science, a business division of DowDuPont (NYSE:
DWDP), combines science and technology knowledge to develop premier
materials science solutions that are essential to human progress. The
division has one of the strongest and broadest toolkits in the industry,
with robust technology, asset integration, scale and competitive
capabilities that enable it to address complex global issues. DowDuPont
Materials Science’s market-driven, industry-leading portfolio of
advanced materials, industrial intermediates, and plastics businesses
deliver a broad range of differentiated technology-based products and
solutions for customers in high-growth markets such as packaging,
infrastructure, and consumer care. DowDuPont intends to separate the
Materials Science Division into an independent, publicly traded company.
More information can be found at www.dow-dupont.com.
®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) or an
affiliated company of Dow
