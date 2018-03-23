Dow Named by Human Rights Campaign Foundation as 2018 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

The recognition marks Dow’s 13th consecutive

year receiving a perfect score on the Foundation’s Corporate Equality

Index

MIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recognition of its inclusive workplace, The Dow Chemical Company, a

subsidiary of DowDuPont, has been named by the Human Rights Campaign

(HRC) Foundation as a 2018 “Best Place to Work” for LGBTQ equality. This

marks the Company’s 13th consecutive year receiving a perfect

score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index, a global benchmarking tool on

corporate policies and practices related to LGBT equality and inclusion.

“ Year after year, Dow continues to be recognized as a leader in

advocating an inclusive workplace environment where all employees feel

welcome and respected,” said Karen S. Carter, Dow’s chief inclusion

officer. “ The recognition from HRC is a testament to our leadership team

and to the thousands of Dow employees who have made it their mission to

actively embrace equality and diversity. We also know our efforts cannot

stop here. As a Company, we will continue to work toward achieving the

strongest possible standards in LGBT policies and practices.”

Dow has a longstanding reputation as a world-leading employer promoting

LGBTQ rights and retaining a diverse and productive workforce. The

Company offers best-in-class policies and practices for LGBTQ

colleagues, including equal benefits to same-sex partners for health,

dental and life insurance, bereavement leave, relocation, dual career

assistance and survivor benefits.

The Company also drives public policy and advocacy to bring fairness and

equal treatment to all LGBT citizens, speaking on Capitol Hill in

support of equitable policies and leading state and federal lobbying

activities. Additionally, Dow continues to call on legislators for a

comprehensive federal framework that ensures fairness and opportunity

for everyone, such as the Equality Act.

Most recently, six

Dow leaders were honored on the 2017 OUTstanding Leading

LGBT+ Executives, Leading Ally Executives and Top LGBT+

Future Leaders lists, presented by the Financial Times. In

addition to OUTstanding, Dow maintains strong partnerships with several

organizations, including: the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation,

Out & Equal (O&E), PFLAG, Victory Institute and GLAAD.

About DowDuPont Materials Science Division

DowDuPont Materials Science, a business division of DowDuPont (NYSE:

DWDP), combines science and technology knowledge to develop premier

materials science solutions that are essential to human progress. The

division has one of the strongest and broadest toolkits in the industry,

with robust technology, asset integration, scale and competitive

capabilities that enable it to address complex global issues. DowDuPont

Materials Science’s market-driven, industry-leading portfolio of

advanced materials, industrial intermediates, and plastics businesses

deliver a broad range of differentiated technology-based products and

solutions for customers in high-growth markets such as packaging,

infrastructure, and consumer care. DowDuPont intends to separate the

Materials Science Division into an independent, publicly traded company.

More information can be found at www.dow-dupont.com.

®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) or an

affiliated company of Dow

Contacts

Guillaume Artois

The Dow Chemical Company

GArtois@dow.com

+1

(989) 633 4573