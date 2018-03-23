Dr. Luis Macias Named Top Plastic Surgeon by Aesthetic Everything, Super Doctors, RealSelf, BeautyWire Magazine among Others

MARINA DEL REY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luis H. Macias, MD, FACS, a board certified and double fellowship

trained plastic surgeon at Marina Plastic Surgery in Marina del Rey, CA,

is featured as one of “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” in the Southwest

Airlines, Southwest: The Magazine and American Airlines, American Way,

inflight magazines. He was also voted one of the “Top 10 Plastic

Surgeons on the West Coast” by Aesthetic Everything and a “Top Plastic

Surgeon” by Beautywire Magazine and Super Doctors. In addition, he was

named to the RealSelf 100 by being one of the top 100 cosmetic providers

on RealSelf.com.

Dr. Macias specializes in aesthetic and complex reconstructive plastic

surgery and is an expert in providing natural looking results. A UCLA

School of Medicine alumni, Dr. Macias completed a residency in plastic

and reconstructive surgery at the Mayo Clinic, followed by a fellowship

in microvascular reconstructive surgery at the University of

Pennsylvania. Dr. Macias underwent further training in cosmetic surgery

in the USC-Marina Plastic Surgery Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship.

Using his specialized microsurgical and aesthetic training, Dr. Macias

provides patients with exceptional technical skill for facelifts, eyelid

surgery, rhinoplasty, breast reconstruction following mastectomy, breast

augmentation, abdominoplasty and body contouring procedures such as the

gluteal augmentation (Brazilian butt lift). In addition to seeing

patients at Marina Plastic Surgery, Dr. Macias continues to train chief

residents at the University of Southern California Plastic Surgery

Residency Program, as well as cosmetic surgery fellows in the USC-Marina

Plastic Surgery Aesthetic Fellowship.

Before pursuing his career in medicine, Dr. Macias served his country in

the U.S. Marine Corps. He became an avionics technician for the F/A-18

Hornet fighter jet, reaching the rank of sergeant. As a Marine, Dr.

Macias knows what it means to be dedicated, disciplined and passionate.

He brings those same traits to aesthetic surgery and reconstruction for

cancer and trauma patients.

About Marina Plastic Surgery

Marina Plastic Surgery, founded

30 years ago in Marina del Rey, CA, offers a variety of plastic surgery

procedures, as well as non-invasive cosmetic treatments. Marina Plastic

Surgery Associates is on the web at www.marinaplasticsurgery.com;

and on Facebook at Marina Plastic Surgery Associates.

Contacts

for Marina Plastic Surgery

Susan Tellem, APR, RN, BSN,

310-313-3444

x1

Susan@tellemgrodypr.com