Dr. Luis Macias Named Top Plastic Surgeon by Aesthetic Everything, Super Doctors, RealSelf, BeautyWire Magazine among Others

MARINA DEL REY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luis H. Macias, MD, FACS, a board certified and double fellowship
trained plastic surgeon at Marina Plastic Surgery in Marina del Rey, CA,
is featured as one of “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” in the Southwest
Airlines, Southwest: The Magazine and American Airlines, American Way,
inflight magazines. He was also voted one of the “Top 10 Plastic
Surgeons on the West Coast” by Aesthetic Everything and a “Top Plastic
Surgeon” by Beautywire Magazine and Super Doctors. In addition, he was
named to the RealSelf 100 by being one of the top 100 cosmetic providers
on RealSelf.com.
Dr. Macias specializes in aesthetic and complex reconstructive plastic
surgery and is an expert in providing natural looking results. A UCLA
School of Medicine alumni, Dr. Macias completed a residency in plastic
and reconstructive surgery at the Mayo Clinic, followed by a fellowship
in microvascular reconstructive surgery at the University of
Pennsylvania. Dr. Macias underwent further training in cosmetic surgery
in the USC-Marina Plastic Surgery Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship.
Using his specialized microsurgical and aesthetic training, Dr. Macias
provides patients with exceptional technical skill for facelifts, eyelid
surgery, rhinoplasty, breast reconstruction following mastectomy, breast
augmentation, abdominoplasty and body contouring procedures such as the
gluteal augmentation (Brazilian butt lift). In addition to seeing
patients at Marina Plastic Surgery, Dr. Macias continues to train chief
residents at the University of Southern California Plastic Surgery
Residency Program, as well as cosmetic surgery fellows in the USC-Marina
Plastic Surgery Aesthetic Fellowship.
Before pursuing his career in medicine, Dr. Macias served his country in
the U.S. Marine Corps. He became an avionics technician for the F/A-18
Hornet fighter jet, reaching the rank of sergeant. As a Marine, Dr.
Macias knows what it means to be dedicated, disciplined and passionate.
He brings those same traits to aesthetic surgery and reconstruction for
cancer and trauma patients.
About Marina Plastic Surgery
Marina Plastic Surgery, founded
30 years ago in Marina del Rey, CA, offers a variety of plastic surgery
procedures, as well as non-invasive cosmetic treatments. Marina Plastic
Surgery Associates is on the web at www.marinaplasticsurgery.com;
and on Facebook at Marina Plastic Surgery Associates.
Contacts
for Marina Plastic Surgery
Susan Tellem, APR, RN, BSN,
310-313-3444
x1
Susan@tellemgrodypr.com