East Coast Wings + Grill Fires up Development Plans for South Carolina

Family Dining Franchise Looks to Introduce 27 New Locations

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–East

Coast Wings + Grill, a North Carolina based family dining restaurant

with an emphasis on buffalo wings, has announced that it is targeting

South Carolina for growth. With nearly 40 locations currently operating

or in various stages of development nationwide, the restaurant has one

location open in Greer and is looking to add an additional 27 locations

to the state through strategic franchise partnerships throughout the

next five years.

Known for its wide variety of buffalo wings, East Coast Wings + Grill

offers nationally award-winning wing sauces that are mixed to order with

the freshest ingredients. Recently, the brand reinvented itself with an

entirely refreshed interior look and food and drink menu items to offer

a more modern comfort dining experience. Upon entering new locations,

guests can expect a more rustic and industrial styled space appealing to

both the brand’s current customer base, as well as younger millennials.

Offering an attractive investment opportunity centered upon unit-level

economics to support both operations and expansion, in 2015, East Coast

Wings + Grill achieved its 12th consecutive year of positive

same store sales, with a 4.1 percent growth in same store sales over

2014. The franchise is focusing on partnering with multi-unit franchise

groups or operators, as well as individual entrepreneurs to further

develop the region. Interested parties should have a strong desire to

own a business, as well as a passion for success. Specifically, East

Coast Wings + Grill is targeting Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach and

Requel to further expand its footprint.

“With a strong and thriving economy, franchise brands experience great

success in South Carolina,” stated Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings +

Grill. “With similar demographics to our home state of North Carolina,

expansion throughout South Carolina is a natural progression for our

brand. Our development in South Carolina is only beginning, which is an

exciting chapter in our growth story. Our teams are knowledgeable about

the regions of the untapped state, and poised to bring success to its

entrepreneurs.”

For information about East Coast Wings + Grill franchise opportunities,

contact (800) 381-3802, email franchising@eastcoastwings.com

or visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is a fast-growing, casual, family dining

franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. With more than 70

locations nationwide currently operating or in various stages of

development, the burgeoning franchise recently secured itself a top spot

for the second consecutive year on Restaurant Business

Magazine’s “Future 50” list of the fastest-growing U.S. mid-size

restaurant chains. Entrepreneur magazine also named East

Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise

Times magazine ranked the company No. 395 on its “Top 200+” list of

top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been

recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise

Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process,

franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. Based in North

Carolina, East Coast Wings + Grill caters to chicken wing lovers by

offering dozens of varying chicken wing flavors that can be paired with

nine heat intensities—resulting in hundreds of delicious choices. The

extensive menu also includes salads, wraps, sandwiches, burgers and more

– all using fresh ingredients. For more information about East Coast

Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com

or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

