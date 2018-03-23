East Coast Wings + Grill Fires up Development Plans for South Carolina

Family Dining Franchise Looks to Introduce 27 New Locations
GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–East
Coast Wings + Grill, a North Carolina based family dining restaurant
with an emphasis on buffalo wings, has announced that it is targeting
South Carolina for growth. With nearly 40 locations currently operating
or in various stages of development nationwide, the restaurant has one
location open in Greer and is looking to add an additional 27 locations
to the state through strategic franchise partnerships throughout the
next five years.
Known for its wide variety of buffalo wings, East Coast Wings + Grill
offers nationally award-winning wing sauces that are mixed to order with
the freshest ingredients. Recently, the brand reinvented itself with an
entirely refreshed interior look and food and drink menu items to offer
a more modern comfort dining experience. Upon entering new locations,
guests can expect a more rustic and industrial styled space appealing to
both the brand’s current customer base, as well as younger millennials.
Offering an attractive investment opportunity centered upon unit-level
economics to support both operations and expansion, in 2015, East Coast
Wings + Grill achieved its 12th consecutive year of positive
same store sales, with a 4.1 percent growth in same store sales over
2014. The franchise is focusing on partnering with multi-unit franchise
groups or operators, as well as individual entrepreneurs to further
develop the region. Interested parties should have a strong desire to
own a business, as well as a passion for success. Specifically, East
Coast Wings + Grill is targeting Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach and
Requel to further expand its footprint.
“With a strong and thriving economy, franchise brands experience great
success in South Carolina,” stated Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings +
Grill. “With similar demographics to our home state of North Carolina,
expansion throughout South Carolina is a natural progression for our
brand. Our development in South Carolina is only beginning, which is an
exciting chapter in our growth story. Our teams are knowledgeable about
the regions of the untapped state, and poised to bring success to its
entrepreneurs.”
For information about East Coast Wings + Grill franchise opportunities,
contact (800) 381-3802, email franchising@eastcoastwings.com
or visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.
About East Coast Wings + Grill
East Coast Wings + Grill is a fast-growing, casual, family dining
franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. With more than 70
locations nationwide currently operating or in various stages of
development, the burgeoning franchise recently secured itself a top spot
for the second consecutive year on Restaurant Business
Magazine’s “Future 50” list of the fastest-growing U.S. mid-size
restaurant chains. Entrepreneur magazine also named East
Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise
Times magazine ranked the company No. 395 on its “Top 200+” list of
top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been
recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise
Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process,
franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. Based in North
Carolina, East Coast Wings + Grill caters to chicken wing lovers by
offering dozens of varying chicken wing flavors that can be paired with
nine heat intensities—resulting in hundreds of delicious choices. The
extensive menu also includes salads, wraps, sandwiches, burgers and more
– all using fresh ingredients. For more information about East Coast
Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com
or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.
