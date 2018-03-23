EDF Communications Expands U.S. Presence to New York City

EDF Communications (EDF) announces the expansion of its U.S. presence with the opening of a Manhattan office and the appointment of Lillian Bello to lead that operation. With more than 10 years of experience in the communications and public relations field in a variety of industries around the world, Miami-based EDF has consistently continued to grow since its inception. Focused on expanding the firms U.S. Hispanic media relations capabilities and services for current clients, EDFs NYC presence will also provide the firm an opportunity to gain prospective customers in the nations second-largest Hispanic market.

We have high expectations for the New York metropolitan area, and are committed to serving our existing portfolio of clients and future ones by tapping into this key market for U.S. Hispanics, stated Erich de la Fuente, CEO and founder of EDF. We look forward to generating new projects and extending our U.S. Hispanic market reach in one of the most dynamic cities in the world.

Lillian Bello, a veteran public relations strategist, writer and administrator who has extensive professional management experience with high profile media companies, will lead EDFs New York City expansion efforts. She manages the firms local operations and provides direct support to U.S. Hispanic market clients. Her responsibilities include all public relations and outreach activities with local media for clients such as Delta Air Lines. Prior to joining EDF, Bello worked as co-editor of DeSales Media Group; chief operating officer of QL Marketing; and chief operating officer of Quisqueya Life Publishing Corp.

EDF specializes in providing counsel on internal and external communication programs, as well as in crisis management and media trainings to corporate clients operating in Latin America and the U.S. in a variety of industries, including aviation and aerospace, banking, IT, logistics, pharmaceutical, telecommunications and travel, among others.

The firms client roster includes Fortune 500 companies, U.S. government agencies and non-government organizations around the world.

A Hispanic-owned business, EDF launched its operations more than a decade ago from its headquarters in Miami. Fueled by the growth of business internationally, EDF has successfully evolved into a company with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and an established network of partners throughout the rest of Latin America and Eastern Europe.

This growth has only been possible thanks to the hard work ethic of the entire EDF team, the confidence our clients continue to place in our work, and the top-quality service we have always provided them, said de la Fuente.

ABOUT EDF COMMUNICATIONS

EDF Communications is an international strategic communications and public affairs firm headquartered in Miami, FL., with a global reach in Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. For more information about EDF Communications and its work, please visit, www.edfpr.com

Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/EDFPRcommunications