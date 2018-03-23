eHarmony Recognized as Most Innovative Company, Awarded Best Marketing Campaign Over its Competition by the Online Dating Industry at This Year’s iDate Awards

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eHarmony today announced it was recognized as the Most Innovative

Company by the online dating industry, despite increased competition

from established companies as well as dozens of new entrants into the

space in recent years. eHarmony was also honored with an award for the

Best Marketing Campaign of 2015 for its series of broadcast spots

featuring founder and CEO, Dr. Neil Clark Warren.

The awards were announced at this year’s iDate conference, held in Miami

in January.

“The team we have assembled at eHarmony is second-to-none, rivaling tech

companies like Google and Facebook in innovation,” said Dr. Warren. “Our

matching process is far more thoughtful and complex than other companies

in the industry that rely on preferences in physical appearance instead

of real, broad-based compatibility. Fifteen years after eHarmony began,

we are the only company in the industry that uses research-based,

predictive analytics to match users and it shows in our results with a

divorce rate of less than 4% and more than a million marriages.”

eHarmony’s 29 Dimensions® of Compatibility are based on research into

thousands of relationships to determine the factors that predicted the

end result. eHarmony users are matched based on those factors,

identifying complementary traits, similarities and differences that

demonstrate broad-based compatibility.

“eHarmony’s matching process could be compared to Netflix, for instance,

if the movie you chose also had to choose you from a pool of potential

viewers,” said Armen Avedissian, eHarmony President. “The matching that

we do requires a team of data scientists and an infrastructure that

supports millions of calculations, interactions and determinations on a

daily basis – all of the innovation we bring to this process helps our

users with their goals of forging long-term, compatible relationships.

That’s what eHarmony is all about.”

For more information about eHarmony, please visit us at www.eHarmony.com.

About eHarmony, Inc.

Los Angeles, California-based eHarmony, Inc. (www.eharmony.com)

was founded in 2000 and is a pioneer in using relationship science to

create highly compatible relationships based on key dimensions of

personality that are scientifically proven to predict the most

compatible, highly successful, long-term relationships. On average, 542

people marry every day in the U.S. as a result of eHarmony, nearly 5% of

new marriages.* eHarmony operates online services in the United States,

Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Australia.

*2009 survey conducted for eHarmony by Harris Interactive®

Contacts

Coltrin & Associates

Jennifer Webb, 212-221-1616 ext. 111

Jennifer_webb@coltrin.com