eHarmony Recognized as Most Innovative Company, Awarded Best Marketing Campaign Over its Competition by the Online Dating Industry at This Year’s iDate Awards

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eHarmony today announced it was recognized as the Most Innovative
Company by the online dating industry, despite increased competition
from established companies as well as dozens of new entrants into the
space in recent years. eHarmony was also honored with an award for the
Best Marketing Campaign of 2015 for its series of broadcast spots
featuring founder and CEO, Dr. Neil Clark Warren.
The awards were announced at this year’s iDate conference, held in Miami
in January.
“The team we have assembled at eHarmony is second-to-none, rivaling tech
companies like Google and Facebook in innovation,” said Dr. Warren. “Our
matching process is far more thoughtful and complex than other companies
in the industry that rely on preferences in physical appearance instead
of real, broad-based compatibility. Fifteen years after eHarmony began,
we are the only company in the industry that uses research-based,
predictive analytics to match users and it shows in our results with a
divorce rate of less than 4% and more than a million marriages.”
eHarmony’s 29 Dimensions® of Compatibility are based on research into
thousands of relationships to determine the factors that predicted the
end result. eHarmony users are matched based on those factors,
identifying complementary traits, similarities and differences that
demonstrate broad-based compatibility.
“eHarmony’s matching process could be compared to Netflix, for instance,
if the movie you chose also had to choose you from a pool of potential
viewers,” said Armen Avedissian, eHarmony President. “The matching that
we do requires a team of data scientists and an infrastructure that
supports millions of calculations, interactions and determinations on a
daily basis – all of the innovation we bring to this process helps our
users with their goals of forging long-term, compatible relationships.
That’s what eHarmony is all about.”
About eHarmony, Inc.
Los Angeles, California-based eHarmony, Inc. (www.eharmony.com)
was founded in 2000 and is a pioneer in using relationship science to
create highly compatible relationships based on key dimensions of
personality that are scientifically proven to predict the most
compatible, highly successful, long-term relationships. On average, 542
people marry every day in the U.S. as a result of eHarmony, nearly 5% of
new marriages.* eHarmony operates online services in the United States,
Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Australia.
*2009 survey conducted for eHarmony by Harris Interactive®
