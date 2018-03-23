Enrollment for North Carolina Virtual Academy’s 2017-2018 School Year is Now Open

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–North

Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA), a full-time online public charter

school, welcomes families with students in kindergarten through 12th

grade to enroll for the 2017-2018 academic year. Tuition-free and open

to all students who reside in North Carolina, NCVA offers a data-driven

approach to learning that combines online instruction, hands-on

curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers to ensure every

student receives an exceptional learning experience.

NCVA’s rigorous and engaging curriculum includes courses in

English/language arts, math, science, history, world languages, art and

music, as well as elective and Advanced Placement® courses for high

school students. Additionally, juniors and seniors have the opportunity

to participate in the North Carolina College and Career Promise program

allowing them to take classes at a local community college for both high

school and college credit. NCVA’s teachers provide instruction, guidance

and support, and interact with students and parents via email, web-based

classrooms, online discussions, phone and face-to-face meetings.

“All of our students benefit from a data-driven approach to learning and

our ability to recognize and respect different learning styles,” said

Joel Medley, head of school for North Carolina Virtual Academy. “Our

students can dive deeply into areas of interest through our robust

course offerings, designed to help them succeed in the classroom and

beyond.”

Enrollment applications can be submitted through April 21, 2017. Open

seats are first offered through a lottery system that is required by the

state of North Carolina. The lottery is conducted on April 28, 2017,

with students being notified of acceptance following the lottery. On May

15, 2017 NCVA will open for enrollment for non-lottery applicants and

students will be waitlisted or offered seats, depending on grade level

caps being met.

NCVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents

are encouraged to attend one of the online information sessions hosted

by the school each month. More information on NCVA and upcoming events

can be found at http://ncva.k12.com.

About North Carolina Virtual Academy

North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA) is a full-time online public

school program that currently serves students in grades K through 11,

and will offer 12th grade beginning with the 2017-2018 school

year. As an authorized public charter school in North Carolina, NCVA is

tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the

engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the

nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online

education programs. For more information about NCVA, visit http://ncva.k12.com.

