Enrollment for North Carolina Virtual Academy’s 2017-2018 School Year is Now Open

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–North
Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA), a full-time online public charter
school, welcomes families with students in kindergarten through 12th
grade to enroll for the 2017-2018 academic year. Tuition-free and open
to all students who reside in North Carolina, NCVA offers a data-driven
approach to learning that combines online instruction, hands-on
curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers to ensure every
student receives an exceptional learning experience.
NCVA’s rigorous and engaging curriculum includes courses in
English/language arts, math, science, history, world languages, art and
music, as well as elective and Advanced Placement® courses for high
school students. Additionally, juniors and seniors have the opportunity
to participate in the North Carolina College and Career Promise program
allowing them to take classes at a local community college for both high
school and college credit. NCVA’s teachers provide instruction, guidance
and support, and interact with students and parents via email, web-based
classrooms, online discussions, phone and face-to-face meetings.
“All of our students benefit from a data-driven approach to learning and
our ability to recognize and respect different learning styles,” said
Joel Medley, head of school for North Carolina Virtual Academy. “Our
students can dive deeply into areas of interest through our robust
course offerings, designed to help them succeed in the classroom and
beyond.”
Enrollment applications can be submitted through April 21, 2017. Open
seats are first offered through a lottery system that is required by the
state of North Carolina. The lottery is conducted on April 28, 2017,
with students being notified of acceptance following the lottery. On May
15, 2017 NCVA will open for enrollment for non-lottery applicants and
students will be waitlisted or offered seats, depending on grade level
caps being met.
NCVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents
are encouraged to attend one of the online information sessions hosted
by the school each month. More information on NCVA and upcoming events
can be found at http://ncva.k12.com.
About North Carolina Virtual Academy
North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA) is a full-time online public
school program that currently serves students in grades K through 11,
and will offer 12th grade beginning with the 2017-2018 school
year. As an authorized public charter school in North Carolina, NCVA is
tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the
engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the
nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online
education programs. For more information about NCVA, visit http://ncva.k12.com.
