Essence and the Paley Center for Media Present: “The Power of Our Presence – An Exhibition Celebrating the 10-Year Anniversary of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Time Inc.’s (NYSE:TIME) Essence, the preeminent brand for

African-American women, and the Paley Center for Media are excited to

announce “The Power of Our Presence – An Exhibition Celebrating the

10 Year Anniversary of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.”

The exhibit will commemorate the 10th anniversary of Essence’s esteemed Black

Women in Hollywood Awards—the annual Oscar-week luncheon at the

forefront of spotlighting Hollywood’s most creative and accomplished

visionaries. A private opening reception for the exhibit will take place

on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.





The exhibit, a highlight of this year’s Black History Month celebration

at the Paley Center, is set to feature costumes from the lead female

characters from each of their hit television series, including one

of the iconic white coats worn by Kerry Washington in Scandal,

Tracee Ellis Ross’s scrubs from Black-ish and a costume

from Taraji P. Henson’s “Cookie Lion” of Empire.

Archived memorabilia, photos and footage from the luncheon’s nine-year

history will be on display, including re-creations of the event’s

extraordinary tablescapes, images from past honorees, special video

messages from Angela Bassett and Lynn Whitfield, a

compilation footage of some the event’s most touching acceptance

speeches and much more.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with the Paley Center to present the Power

of Our Presence exhibit—as Essence prepares to celebrate the 10th

anniversary of the Black Women in Hollywood Awards,” said Essence

President Michelle Ebanks. “Experience the magic of the red carpet as it

comes to life and shines a spotlight on the most influential and

pioneering women in Hollywood.”

“We are so honored to partner with Essence in presenting this powerful

exhibit in support of its special milestone anniversary,” said Maureen

J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President and CEO. “The Paley Center is

proud of its ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating African

American achievements in television. This Essence exhibit is a signature

part of our Black History Month celebration, which also includes

screenings, educational activities and an onsite showcase of our own

recent tribute.”

For the past decade, Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards have

paid homage to modern image-makers—both in front of the camera and

behind the scenes. Since its inception in 2008, the awards have honored

some of the most cherished figures in the industry, including Oprah

Winfrey, Lupita Nyong’o, Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer,

Taraji P. Henson and many more. This year’s event will shift from a

daytime luncheon to an evening gala for the first time and will be held

at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA, on Thursday, February 23,

2017.

The Power of Our Presence exhibit will be open at the Paley

Center’s Beverly Hills location (465 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA

90210) from Wednesday, February 8 to Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

For more information about this exhibit, please visit Essence.com

or paley.me/bwih,

and follow Essence on Twitter,

Instagram

and Facebook

@essence, as well as the Paley Center on Facebook and Twitter

@PaleyCenter for more updates.

The Essence Power of our Presence exhibit is presented by AT&T

and the Minority Business Development Agency.

ABOUT ESSENCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.

ESSENCE Communications Inc. (ECI) is the number one media company

dedicated to African-American women, with a multi-platform presence in

publishing, live events and online. The company’s flagship publication,

Essence magazine, is the preeminent lifestyle magazine for

African-American women, generating brand extensions such as the Essence

Festival, Essence Black Women in Hollywood and Black Women in Music,

Window on Our Women and Smart Beauty consumer insights series, Essence.com,

and ventures in digital media (mobile, television and VOD). For 46

years, Essence, which has a brand reach of 14.2 million, has been the

leading source of cutting-edge information and specific solutions

relating to every area of African-American women’s lives. Additional

information about ECI and Essence is available at www.essence.com.

ABOUT THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with

locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the

cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and

emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested

public. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international

collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media

community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and

society. The general public can access the Paley Archive – including

special African-American, Hispanic, and LGBT collections – and

participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the

innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media.

Through the global programs of its Media Council and International

Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media

professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving

media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio,

the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering

innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

