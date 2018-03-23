Essence and the Paley Center for Media Present: “The Power of Our Presence – An Exhibition Celebrating the 10-Year Anniversary of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Time Inc.’s (NYSE:TIME) Essence, the preeminent brand for
African-American women, and the Paley Center for Media are excited to
announce “The Power of Our Presence – An Exhibition Celebrating the
10 Year Anniversary of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.”
The exhibit will commemorate the 10th anniversary of Essence’s esteemed Black
Women in Hollywood Awards—the annual Oscar-week luncheon at the
forefront of spotlighting Hollywood’s most creative and accomplished
visionaries. A private opening reception for the exhibit will take place
on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
The exhibit, a highlight of this year’s Black History Month celebration
at the Paley Center, is set to feature costumes from the lead female
characters from each of their hit television series, including one
of the iconic white coats worn by Kerry Washington in Scandal,
Tracee Ellis Ross’s scrubs from Black-ish and a costume
from Taraji P. Henson’s “Cookie Lion” of Empire.
Archived memorabilia, photos and footage from the luncheon’s nine-year
history will be on display, including re-creations of the event’s
extraordinary tablescapes, images from past honorees, special video
messages from Angela Bassett and Lynn Whitfield, a
compilation footage of some the event’s most touching acceptance
speeches and much more.
“We are beyond thrilled to partner with the Paley Center to present the Power
of Our Presence exhibit—as Essence prepares to celebrate the 10th
anniversary of the Black Women in Hollywood Awards,” said Essence
President Michelle Ebanks. “Experience the magic of the red carpet as it
comes to life and shines a spotlight on the most influential and
pioneering women in Hollywood.”
“We are so honored to partner with Essence in presenting this powerful
exhibit in support of its special milestone anniversary,” said Maureen
J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President and CEO. “The Paley Center is
proud of its ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating African
American achievements in television. This Essence exhibit is a signature
part of our Black History Month celebration, which also includes
screenings, educational activities and an onsite showcase of our own
recent tribute.”
For the past decade, Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards have
paid homage to modern image-makers—both in front of the camera and
behind the scenes. Since its inception in 2008, the awards have honored
some of the most cherished figures in the industry, including Oprah
Winfrey, Lupita Nyong’o, Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer,
Taraji P. Henson and many more. This year’s event will shift from a
daytime luncheon to an evening gala for the first time and will be held
at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA, on Thursday, February 23,
2017.
The Power of Our Presence exhibit will be open at the Paley
Center’s Beverly Hills location (465 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
90210) from Wednesday, February 8 to Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
For more information about this exhibit, please visit Essence.com
or paley.me/bwih,
and follow Essence on Twitter,
Instagram
and Facebook
@essence, as well as the Paley Center on Facebook and Twitter
@PaleyCenter for more updates.
The Essence Power of our Presence exhibit is presented by AT&T
and the Minority Business Development Agency.
ABOUT ESSENCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.
ESSENCE Communications Inc. (ECI) is the number one media company
dedicated to African-American women, with a multi-platform presence in
publishing, live events and online. The company’s flagship publication,
Essence magazine, is the preeminent lifestyle magazine for
African-American women, generating brand extensions such as the Essence
Festival, Essence Black Women in Hollywood and Black Women in Music,
Window on Our Women and Smart Beauty consumer insights series, Essence.com,
and ventures in digital media (mobile, television and VOD). For 46
years, Essence, which has a brand reach of 14.2 million, has been the
leading source of cutting-edge information and specific solutions
relating to every area of African-American women’s lives. Additional
information about ECI and Essence is available at www.essence.com.
ABOUT THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA
The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with
locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the
cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and
emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested
public. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international
collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media
community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and
society. The general public can access the Paley Archive – including
special African-American, Hispanic, and LGBT collections – and
participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the
innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media.
Through the global programs of its Media Council and International
Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media
professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving
media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio,
the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering
innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.
