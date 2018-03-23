Evestra Inc. Signs Agreement with Gedeon Richter Plc

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RandD–Evestra Inc. today announced it has signed a collaboration partnership

agreement with Hungarian company Gedeon Richter Plc. Under terms of the

agreement, Evestra will perform certain research and development

activities on a female urological product in exchange for licensing the

commercialization rights for certain territories outside the U.S. to

Gedeon Richter Plc.

The deal consists of upfront payments for research and early development

funding, as well as clinical development, regulatory and sales

performance milestones, and royalty payments on net sales.

About Evestra

Evestra Inc. is an emerging biopharmaceutical research and development

company with a therapeutic focus in women’s healthcare. Evestra’s

competitive advantage is based on its founders’ experience in

pharmaceutical R&D of steroidal drugs, combined with a proven track

record in commercializing women’s healthcare products. For more

information about Evestra, visit http://www.evestra.com/.

