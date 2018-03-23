Evolva granted pivotal patent for commercial production of best-tasting fermentation-derived steviol glycosides

Enabling patent key to the commercial expansion of and broader access

to stevia sweeteners

REINACH, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolva (SIX:EVE) announces that the European Patent Office has

granted the Company patent number 2742142, intellectual property pivotal

to the commercial expansion of and broader access to the best-tasting

stevia-sweeteners made possible through the introduction of yeast

fermentation-derived steviol glycosides.

At the heart of this enabling IP lies a novel technique for converting

rebaudioside A (Reb A) to the best tasting, and as a result most

commercially relevant, rebaudioside D (Reb D) and rebaudioside M (Reb M)

ingredients through fermentation.

Evolva was the first company to discover the enzymes capable of carrying

out the key unknown steps in the Reb A and Reb D biosynthesis pathways.

This discovery enables the production of these steviol glycosides

through bioprocessing, solving the taste and cost conundrum of stevia

sweeteners that has limited their broader commercial use.

Evolva currently has 54 patents pending around the world related to

yeast fermentation-derived steviol glycosides. With the addition of this

most recent patent, Evolva now has four commercially relevant stevia

sweetener patents granted.

About Evolva

Evolva is a pioneer and global leader in sustainable, fermentation-based

approaches to ingredients for health, wellness and nutrition. Evolva’s

products include stevia, resveratrol, vanillin, nootkatone and

saffron. As well as developing its own proprietary ingredients, Evolva

also deploys its technology for partners, providing them with a

competitive edge and sharing in the returns they make. For more

information see www.evolva.com.

Questions about our fermentation approach? Have a look at our video.

