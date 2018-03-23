Evolva granted pivotal patent for commercial production of best-tasting fermentation-derived steviol glycosides

Enabling patent key to the commercial expansion of and broader access
to stevia sweeteners
REINACH, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolva (SIX:EVE) announces that the European Patent Office has
granted the Company patent number 2742142, intellectual property pivotal
to the commercial expansion of and broader access to the best-tasting
stevia-sweeteners made possible through the introduction of yeast
fermentation-derived steviol glycosides.
At the heart of this enabling IP lies a novel technique for converting
rebaudioside A (Reb A) to the best tasting, and as a result most
commercially relevant, rebaudioside D (Reb D) and rebaudioside M (Reb M)
ingredients through fermentation.
Evolva was the first company to discover the enzymes capable of carrying
out the key unknown steps in the Reb A and Reb D biosynthesis pathways.
This discovery enables the production of these steviol glycosides
through bioprocessing, solving the taste and cost conundrum of stevia
sweeteners that has limited their broader commercial use.
Evolva currently has 54 patents pending around the world related to
yeast fermentation-derived steviol glycosides. With the addition of this
most recent patent, Evolva now has four commercially relevant stevia
sweetener patents granted.
About Evolva
Evolva is a pioneer and global leader in sustainable, fermentation-based
approaches to ingredients for health, wellness and nutrition. Evolva’s
products include stevia, resveratrol, vanillin, nootkatone and
saffron. As well as developing its own proprietary ingredients, Evolva
also deploys its technology for partners, providing them with a
competitive edge and sharing in the returns they make. For more
information see www.evolva.com.
Questions about our fermentation approach? Have a look at our video.
