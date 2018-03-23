Extended Stay America Extends a Hand to Residents of Puerto Rico Displaced by Hurricanes Irma and Maria

Hotel Assists Puerto Rico Residents Looking for Long-Term Housing
Solutions and Employment in U.S.
CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) today announced plans to provide
assistance to the anticipated influx of Puerto Rico residents displaced
by Hurricanes Irma and Maria into the U.S. mainland. Extended Stay
America’s corporate mission is to care for people who are building a
better future for themselves and their families, so in an effort to help
those in need of long-term housing while their homeland recovers,
residents of Puerto Rico can receive an additional free month stay or a
$500 travel credit when they book and complete a stay of 30 nights or
more at any of its hotel properties.
In addition to a long-term housing solution, Extended Stay America also
has employment opportunities across the U.S. that displaced residents
can consider, including roles such as Guest Service Representatives,
Property General Managers, Assistant General Managers, Maintenance
Engineers, Housekeepers and Team Leaders.
“Our hearts go out to those affected by the hurricanes. This hits close
to home for many of our associates with ties to Puerto Rico, including
myself,” said Mr. Gerry Lopez, Chief Executive Officer and President,
Extended Stay America. “With these storms creating unprecedented living
conditions for countless residents of the island and likely requiring
many months for life to return to normal, we want to empower the
resilient spirit of those working tirelessly to rebuild their future.
Doing the right thing, caring for our community, creating opportunity
for growth and putting people first is what we at Extended Stay America
do, so providing employment opportunities and a place to feel at home
while they’re away from home is our way of extending a hand to those
seeking refuge here in the U.S.”
For more information about housing solutions, call 877-885-7573 or visit www.esa.com/extend-a-hand.
To explore or apply for employment positions, visit www.esa.com/careers.
