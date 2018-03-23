Extended Stay America Extends a Hand to Residents of Puerto Rico Displaced by Hurricanes Irma and Maria

Hotel Assists Puerto Rico Residents Looking for Long-Term Housing

Solutions and Employment in U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) today announced plans to provide

assistance to the anticipated influx of Puerto Rico residents displaced

by Hurricanes Irma and Maria into the U.S. mainland. Extended Stay

America’s corporate mission is to care for people who are building a

better future for themselves and their families, so in an effort to help

those in need of long-term housing while their homeland recovers,

residents of Puerto Rico can receive an additional free month stay or a

$500 travel credit when they book and complete a stay of 30 nights or

more at any of its hotel properties.

In addition to a long-term housing solution, Extended Stay America also

has employment opportunities across the U.S. that displaced residents

can consider, including roles such as Guest Service Representatives,

Property General Managers, Assistant General Managers, Maintenance

Engineers, Housekeepers and Team Leaders.

“ Our hearts go out to those affected by the hurricanes. This hits close

to home for many of our associates with ties to Puerto Rico, including

myself,” said Mr. Gerry Lopez, Chief Executive Officer and President,

Extended Stay America. “ With these storms creating unprecedented living

conditions for countless residents of the island and likely requiring

many months for life to return to normal, we want to empower the

resilient spirit of those working tirelessly to rebuild their future.

Doing the right thing, caring for our community, creating opportunity

for growth and putting people first is what we at Extended Stay America

do, so providing employment opportunities and a place to feel at home

while they’re away from home is our way of extending a hand to those

seeking refuge here in the U.S.”

For more information about housing solutions, call 877-885-7573 or visit www.esa.com/extend-a-hand.

To explore or apply for employment positions, visit www.esa.com/careers.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) is the largest integrated hotel

owner/operator in North America. Its subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc.

(“ESH”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room

count, with over 620 hotels and approximately 68,000 rooms in the U.S.

ESA manages all of ESH’s hotel properties, providing over 8,000 jobs at

hotel properties and corporate headquarters. Extended Stay America® is

the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment, with

approximately twice as many rooms as its nearest competitor. Visit www.esa.com

for more information.

