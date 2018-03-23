Filled With Love: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Announces Valentine’s Day Sweet Treats

Four new doughnuts now available at participating Krispy Kreme®
shops
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s the perfect sweet treat for your special someone! Participating Krispy
Kreme shops in the United States are now offering four limited-time
doughnuts, including the Luv Bug, Bee Mine, Sprinkle Heart and Chocolate
Iced with Sprinkles doughnuts. All four doughnuts are available now
until Feb. 14.
Pair any of these special doughnuts with a Caramel Mocha beverage, a
smooth espresso blended with both caramel and chocolate, then topped
with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
“Valentine’s Day is a time for people to share joy and love with one
another,” said Tony Thompson, President and CEO of Krispy Kreme
Doughnuts. “Each year our Valentine’s Day doughnuts bring smiles to our
customers’ faces. We are thrilled to continue that tradition by
introducing our new doughnuts for this special time of year.”
The Luv Bug doughnut features a smiling lady bug face made of sugar. The
filled doughnut is decorated with red and chocolate icing.
The Bee Mine doughnut is filled with Krispy Kreme’s classic
filling. It is then dipped in chocolate, decorated with red icing, and
topped off with a whimsical honey bee made of sugar!
The Sprinkle Heart is a Valentine’s Day favorite! A heart-shaped
doughnut is dipped in white icing and topped with colorful Valentine’s
Day sprinkles. It’s sure to steal the heart of your loved one!
Shops will also feature the Chocolate Iced doughnut with Sprinkles. Our
Original Glazed® doughnut is dipped in delicious chocolate icing and
topped with Valentine’s Day sprinkles.
About Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc., is a global retailer of premium-quality
sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut.
Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the Company has offered the
highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded
in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program,
which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of
dollars in needed funds. The Company has more than 1,000 retail shops in
25 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com,
or on one its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme,
and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.
