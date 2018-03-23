Gen Y Gap: The Hartford Poll Finds Industries That Drive U.S. Economy Are Failing To Attract Millennials

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The

Hartford released new

research that shows key industries driving the U.S. economy,

including retail, construction and manufacturing, are failing to attract

a giant generation of leaders – the 80 million Millennials (ages 18-34)

in the United States.





“The results reveal a quiet crisis – a generation of leaders who aren’t

interested in many businesses that drive our nation’s economy,” said The

Hartford’s Millennial Workplace Expert Lindsey Pollak. “Millennials

can help close this leadership gap by widening their career searches and

exploring jobs, salaries and benefits before writing off whole sectors

of the U.S. job market.”

A vast majority of Millennials (80 percent) consider themselves as

leaders today and want to be leaders in the next five years (69

percent), according to The

Hartford’s 2015 Millennial Leadership Survey.1 However,

only 7 percent of young leaders in the third annual survey said they are

interested in working in construction, retail or manufacturing. Other

industries that rated low on the Gen Y work wish list are insurance,

which four percent of Millennials said they’re drawn to, and wholesaling

and utilities at 3 percent each.

“At The Hartford, we are working hard to make sure Millennials know that

insurance offers a variety of career paths such as tech, big data and

marketing, as well as flexible work and leadership development,” said

Susan Johnson, head of diversity and inclusion at The Hartford. “We

don’t want to miss out on future leaders simply because of

misconceptions about the industry.”

Arts and entertainment topped the Millennials’ work wish list, with 40

percent of Gen Y survey participants saying they want to work in this

industry. Second on the list was education at 36 percent, and technology

at 36 percent.

The top way to recruit Gen Y employees is providing a variety of career

opportunities, according to 46 percent of the survey participants in the

national poll. Additional recruiting tips from Millennials include

offering:

Flexible work schedules (43 percent)

Benefits, such as health, life, and disability insurance (40 percent);

and

and Career advancement and leadership opportunities (33 percent).

“Year over year, our research shows that the right benefits play a

pivotal role in attracting and retaining employees,” said Mike

Concannon, executive vice president of The Hartford’s Group Benefits

business. “We are committed to working with our brokers to help our

employer clients hire and develop the next generation of

decision-makers, while ensuring these young leaders understand the role

that benefits can play in protecting their leadership potential.”

As a leading provider of group benefits, The Hartford protects the lives

and incomes of more than 12 million working Americans. For more than

three years, The Hartford has partnered with Pollak to help Millennials,

the largest generation in the U.S. workforce today, make informed

benefit choices.

About The Hartford

With more than 200 years of expertise,

The Hartford (NYSE: HIG) is a leader in property and casualty insurance,

group benefits and mutual funds. The company is widely recognized for

its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity.

More information on the company and its financial performance is

available at www.thehartford.com.

Join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheHartford.

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TheHartford.

The Hartford® is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

and its subsidiaries, including issuing companies, Hartford Life

Insurance Company, and Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company. Its

headquarters is in Hartford, Conn.

HIG-M

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking

statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not

guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ

materially. Investors should consider the important risks and

uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important

risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2014 Annual

Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the

other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We

assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date

issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website to disseminate

material company information. Financial and other important information

regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our

website at http://ir.thehartford.com.

In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other

information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by

visiting the “Email Alerts” section at http://ir.thehartford.com.

1. The Hartford’s 2015 Millennial Leadership Survey

is a national omnibus survey conducted weekly among a sample of 1,000

U.S. consumers, ages 18-34, who had “some college education or higher.

Interviewing was conducted on behalf of The Hartford using ORC

International’s Generational Millennial CARAVAN® Omnibus in August 2015.

Contacts

The Hartford

Kelly J. Carter, 860-547-2122

kelly.carter@thehartford.com

or

Tom

Hambrick, 860-547-9746

Thomas.hambrick@thehartford.com