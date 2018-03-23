Global Auto Care Unit of Spectrum Brands Holdings Files Patent and Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDQ Operating Inc., a company in the Global Auto Care division of
Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB), has filed a lawsuit against
Aerospace Communication Holdings, Co., Ltd. in U.S. District Court in
the Eastern District of Texas.
The complaint alleges that Aerospace’s sales of its AeroCool R-143a
Refrigerant with Reusable Charging Hose infringe IDQ’s patent, trademark
and copyrights and also constitutes unfair competition. IDQ is seeking
an injunction, damages and other relief in this legal action.
About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 2000 Index, is a
global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier
of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders’
hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care
products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and
garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, and
auto care products. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide,
our Company offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and
widely trusted brands including Rayovac®, VARTA®, Kwikset®, Weiser®,
Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®,
Russell Hobbs®, Black+ Decker®, Farberware®, Tetra®, Marineland®,
Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS®, Eukanuba®,
Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®,
Hot Shot®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Armor All®, STP® and A/C PRO®.
Spectrum Brands’ products are sold by the world’s top 25 retailers and
are available in more than one million stores in approximately 160
countries. Based in Middleton, Wisconsin, Spectrum Brands Holdings
generated net sales of approximately $4.69 billion in fiscal 2015. For
more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.
