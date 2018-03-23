Global Auto Care Unit of Spectrum Brands Holdings Files Patent and Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDQ Operating Inc., a company in the Global Auto Care division of

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB), has filed a lawsuit against

Aerospace Communication Holdings, Co., Ltd. in U.S. District Court in

the Eastern District of Texas.

The complaint alleges that Aerospace’s sales of its AeroCool R-143a

Refrigerant with Reusable Charging Hose infringe IDQ’s patent, trademark

and copyrights and also constitutes unfair competition. IDQ is seeking

an injunction, damages and other relief in this legal action.

