Global Cervical Artificial Discs Market 2016-2020 with DePuy Synthes, LDR Holdings, Medtronic & NuVasive Dominating – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9zd6pw/global_cervical)
has announced the addition of the “Global
Cervical Artificial Discs Market 2016-2020” report to their
offering.
The global cervical artificial discs market to grow at a CAGR of 22.53%
during the period 2016-2020.
Global Cervical Artificial Discs Market 2016-2020, has been prepared
based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the
coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market. The report covers the present scenario and the
growth prospects of the global cervical artificial discs market for
2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the
revenue generated from the sales of cervical artificial discs.
The use of surface-modified titanium in cervical spine implants is
increasing. Titanium is used as an alternative over stainless steel
devices as titanium implants are strong and lightweight compared to
their steel counterpart.
According to the report, there has been a rise in the prevalence of
cervical herniated disc in geriatric population over the last decade.
The prevalence of cervical herniated disc has also increased in people
leading sedentary lifestyle, and among weightlifters and gymnasts. The
rise in the incidence of neck pain has increased the demand for cervical
spinal procedures.
Further, the report states that cervical spinal surgeries are associated
with certain complications. For instance, the chances of failure of bone
fusion are high. In addition, the chances of artificial discs being
dislocated and being broken increase the risk of paralysis and result in
persistent neck pain.
Key vendors
- DePuy Synthes
- LDR Holdings
- Medtronic
- NuVasive
Other prominent vendors
- AxioMed
- Globus Medical
- Joimax
- Orthofix
- Spinal Kinetics
- Vertebral Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Pipeline analysis
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Appendix
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9zd6pw/global_cervical
Contacts
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For
E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call
1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S.
Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Orthopedic
Devices