Global Cervical Artificial Discs Market 2016-2020 with DePuy Synthes, LDR Holdings, Medtronic & NuVasive Dominating – Research and Markets

The global cervical artificial discs market to grow at a CAGR of 22.53%

during the period 2016-2020.

Global Cervical Artificial Discs Market 2016-2020, has been prepared

based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the

coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors

operating in this market. The report covers the present scenario and the

growth prospects of the global cervical artificial discs market for

2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the

revenue generated from the sales of cervical artificial discs.

The use of surface-modified titanium in cervical spine implants is

increasing. Titanium is used as an alternative over stainless steel

devices as titanium implants are strong and lightweight compared to

their steel counterpart.

According to the report, there has been a rise in the prevalence of

cervical herniated disc in geriatric population over the last decade.

The prevalence of cervical herniated disc has also increased in people

leading sedentary lifestyle, and among weightlifters and gymnasts. The

rise in the incidence of neck pain has increased the demand for cervical

spinal procedures.

Further, the report states that cervical spinal surgeries are associated

with certain complications. For instance, the chances of failure of bone

fusion are high. In addition, the chances of artificial discs being

dislocated and being broken increase the risk of paralysis and result in

persistent neck pain.

Key vendors

DePuy Synthes

LDR Holdings

Medtronic

NuVasive

Other prominent vendors

AxioMed

Globus Medical

Joimax

Orthofix

Spinal Kinetics

Vertebral Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Pipeline analysis

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

Sector: Orthopedic

Devices