Good Health® Debuts New Eat Your Vegetables® Chips

Trailblazer in Better-For-You Snacks Unveils Chips Made with 8 Great
Vegetables That Make Common-Sense Snacking Easy
GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#eatyourvegetables—Good
Health®, creator of crunchy, crave-worthy snacks that
make it easy to make better choices, has launched its new Eat
Your Vegetables® chip lineup. Eat Your
Vegetables chips are crafted with a blend of 8 Great Vegetables:
carrots, sweet potatoes, kale, spinach, broccoli, tomato, beets and
shiitake mushrooms, and feature five mouthwatering flavors, including
Sea Salt, Jalapeño Ranch, Korean BBQ, Sour Cream & Onion and Sea Salt &
Lime. The new products hit grocery store shelves throughout October 2016.
Originally launched in 2012 under the Snikiddy brand halo, Eat Your
Vegetables joins the Good Health family of better-for-you snacks.
“With the partnership between Snikiddy and Good Health memorialized
earlier this year, we decided that Eat Your Vegetables was a better fit
within the Good Health brand endorsement,” said Mary Schulman, vice
president of strategy at Good Health and original founder of Snikiddy.
“This will allow Snikiddy to return to its original roots – serving the
snacking needs of the youngest members of the family.”
Crafted with high-quality ingredients perfectly blended into a
deliciously light and crispy chip, Eat Your Vegetables chips are an
excellent source of vitamins A and C and a good source of vitamins E and
B6 so everyone can snack happy. Certified Gluten Free, each crunchy and
delightful chip is free of nuts, cholesterol, MSG, hydrogenated oils,
trans fat and artificial colors. Many flavors are also Verified Non-GMO
through the Non-GMO Project.
“We’re committed to offering solutions across the entire snacking aisle
with all of our common-sense options,” said Jim Ehlen, vice president of
marketing at Good Health. “Eat Your Vegetables gives consumers a better
alternative with 8 Great Vegetables in each serving and we’re eager to
share the nutritious goodness with consumers everywhere.”
Eat Your Vegetables joins Good Health’s robust portfolio of veggie,
potato and sweet potato kettle style chips, Veggie Stix® and
straws, popcorn, pretzels and apple chips.
Good Health’s new Eat Your Vegetables snack varieties retail for $3.49.
All Good Health products are available nationwide in natural and grocery
stores including Safeway and Kroger, as well as national retailers such
as Target, Walmart and CVS Pharmacy. For more information about Good
Health or to view its full lineup of scrumptious snacks, please visit www.goodhealthsnacks.com.
About Good Health®
Good Health® is the creator of crunchy, crave-worthy snacks
that make it easy to make better choices. A trailblazer in common sense
snacking, Good Health’s robust portfolio of good-for-you snacks are made
with better-for-you, high-quality ingredients the whole family can
enjoy, including olive and avocado oils, whole grains, sweet potatoes
and vegetables – all so you can Enjoy Being Good®! Passionate
about making life and good snacks even better since 1994, Good Health
has been at the forefront of growing consumer demand for snacks that
offer something more than traditional options, without sacrificing great
taste. For more information, visit www.goodhealthsnacks.com.
