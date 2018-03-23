Good Health® Debuts New Eat Your Vegetables® Chips

Trailblazer in Better-For-You Snacks Unveils Chips Made with 8 Great

Vegetables That Make Common-Sense Snacking Easy

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#eatyourvegetables—Good

Health®, creator of crunchy, crave-worthy snacks that

make it easy to make better choices, has launched its new Eat

Your Vegetables® chip lineup. Eat Your

Vegetables chips are crafted with a blend of 8 Great Vegetables:

carrots, sweet potatoes, kale, spinach, broccoli, tomato, beets and

shiitake mushrooms, and feature five mouthwatering flavors, including

Sea Salt, Jalapeño Ranch, Korean BBQ, Sour Cream & Onion and Sea Salt &

Lime. The new products hit grocery store shelves throughout October 2016.





Originally launched in 2012 under the Snikiddy brand halo, Eat Your

Vegetables joins the Good Health family of better-for-you snacks.

“With the partnership between Snikiddy and Good Health memorialized

earlier this year, we decided that Eat Your Vegetables was a better fit

within the Good Health brand endorsement,” said Mary Schulman, vice

president of strategy at Good Health and original founder of Snikiddy.

“This will allow Snikiddy to return to its original roots – serving the

snacking needs of the youngest members of the family.”

Crafted with high-quality ingredients perfectly blended into a

deliciously light and crispy chip, Eat Your Vegetables chips are an

excellent source of vitamins A and C and a good source of vitamins E and

B6 so everyone can snack happy. Certified Gluten Free, each crunchy and

delightful chip is free of nuts, cholesterol, MSG, hydrogenated oils,

trans fat and artificial colors. Many flavors are also Verified Non-GMO

through the Non-GMO Project.

“We’re committed to offering solutions across the entire snacking aisle

with all of our common-sense options,” said Jim Ehlen, vice president of

marketing at Good Health. “Eat Your Vegetables gives consumers a better

alternative with 8 Great Vegetables in each serving and we’re eager to

share the nutritious goodness with consumers everywhere.”

Eat Your Vegetables joins Good Health’s robust portfolio of veggie,

potato and sweet potato kettle style chips, Veggie Stix® and

straws, popcorn, pretzels and apple chips.

Good Health’s new Eat Your Vegetables snack varieties retail for $3.49.

All Good Health products are available nationwide in natural and grocery

stores including Safeway and Kroger, as well as national retailers such

as Target, Walmart and CVS Pharmacy. For more information about Good

Health or to view its full lineup of scrumptious snacks, please visit www.goodhealthsnacks.com.

About Good Health®

Good Health® is the creator of crunchy, crave-worthy snacks

that make it easy to make better choices. A trailblazer in common sense

snacking, Good Health’s robust portfolio of good-for-you snacks are made

with better-for-you, high-quality ingredients the whole family can

enjoy, including olive and avocado oils, whole grains, sweet potatoes

and vegetables – all so you can Enjoy Being Good®! Passionate

about making life and good snacks even better since 1994, Good Health

has been at the forefront of growing consumer demand for snacks that

offer something more than traditional options, without sacrificing great

taste. For more information, visit www.goodhealthsnacks.com.

