Governor Branstad Proclaims Jan. 22-28 “School Choice Week”; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

Iowa students, communities to hold more than 200 events as part of
nation’s largest-ever celebration of school choice
DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Joining 28 governors and more than 700 city and county leaders
nationwide, Gov. Branstad has officially proclaimed Jan. 22-28 as School
Choice Week in Iowa.
More than 21,000 independently planned events are taking place during
National School Choice Week this year, including more than 200 in Iowa.
It’s the largest-ever celebration of opportunity in education,
Events include rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups,
festivals, school fairs, and more.
National School Choice Week is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical effort
seeking to raise awareness about the school choice options parents have,
or want to have, for their children.
“We are thrilled that Gov. Branstad has made School Choice Week official
in Iowa,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice
Week. “We hope parents in Iowa and across the country will talk about
the school choices they have and what types of schools would be the best
fits for their kids.”
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through thousands of independently
planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises
public awareness of all types of educational choices available to
children. These options include traditional public schools, public
charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com,
or visit www.facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek.
