Governor Branstad Proclaims Jan. 22-28 “School Choice Week”; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

Iowa students, communities to hold more than 200 events as part of

nation’s largest-ever celebration of school choice

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Joining 28 governors and more than 700 city and county leaders

nationwide, Gov. Branstad has officially proclaimed Jan. 22-28 as School

Choice Week in Iowa.

More than 21,000 independently planned events are taking place during

National School Choice Week this year, including more than 200 in Iowa.

It’s the largest-ever celebration of opportunity in education,

Events include rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups,

festivals, school fairs, and more.

National School Choice Week is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical effort

seeking to raise awareness about the school choice options parents have,

or want to have, for their children.

“We are thrilled that Gov. Branstad has made School Choice Week official

in Iowa,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice

Week. “We hope parents in Iowa and across the country will talk about

the school choices they have and what types of schools would be the best

fits for their kids.”

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public

awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective

education options for every child. Through thousands of independently

planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises

public awareness of all types of educational choices available to

children. These options include traditional public schools, public

charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private

schools, and homeschooling.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com,

or visit www.facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek.

Contacts

National School Choice Week

Mary C. Tillotson, Press Secretary

202-480-2927

ext. 824

Mary@schoolchoiceweek.com