Guitar Hero® Live Brings Your Rockstar Fantasy to Life

Two Revolutionary Gameplay Modes, GH Live and GHTV, Usher in the
New Era of Music Games as Guitar Hero Live Arrives on Store Shelves Today
Hundreds of Songs in the Game on Day One, with More Tracks Added
Every Week
Play Solo or with Friends on Two Guitar Controllers and with a
Microphone to Sing Along with the Action
Epic Guitar Hero Live Launch Week Started with Macklemore Playing
Guitar Hero Live at Seattle Seahawks Halftime Show and Continued with
Weezer, Grizfolk and Rival Sons Launch Event Performances
Guitar Hero Live Available on Consoles and iPhone, iPad and iPod
touch at launch with Apple TV Version Later This Year
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guitar Hero is back! Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned
subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI),
today announced the pop culture phenomenon that captured the hearts of
40 million players across the globe is officially available at retail
stores nationwide with the completely reinvented Guitar Hero Live.
Developed by FreeStyleGames, the critically acclaimed studio behind DJ
Hero and DJ Hero 2, Guitar Hero Live introduces a
radically improved guitar controller, hundreds of songs and two brand
new ways to play: GH Live, a first-person point of view where you
play in front of a real crowd that reacts to how you perform, and GHTV,
the world’s first playable music video network. The epic launch week
festivities started at the Seahawks game this past Sunday with Grammy
Award-winning artist Macklemore playing the game during halftime, and
continued with a launch event featuring live performances by Weezer,
Rival Sons and Grizfolk.
“Guitar Hero is one of the most beloved gaming franchises of all time,
and now, after years of research and development, it’s back, totally
reinvented, and better than ever with Guitar Hero Live,”
said Eric Hirshberg, CEO of Activision Publishing. “The experience of
being up on stage, in first person, playing in front of a live crowd
that responds to your performance in real time, will put your heart in
your throat. And GHTV, which lets you play along to your favorite music
videos, will keep the game fresh with a continuous stream of new
content. We’ve poured our hearts and souls into Guitar Hero Live
and we can’t wait for fans to get their hands on it. It’s going to
be awesome.”
Activision and FreeStyleGames are also bringing the Guitar Hero
Live experience to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch at launch and
Apple TV later this year. The mobile version of the game is available as
a bundle with a guitar controller that works across Apple devices,
letting fans live out the rockstar experience anytime, anywhere.
The mobile version of the game is now available at major retailers
around the country, and for the first time ever, Activision is teaming
up with T-Mobile to bring the mobile version of the game to a wireless
retailer. Starting today, Guitar Hero Live will be
available in T-Mobile stores nationwide and online at T-Mobile.com/GuitarHeroLive.
Only at T-Mobile can qualified customers purchase the Guitar Hero
Live bundle that includes a Bluetooth guitar and a redeemable
code to download the mobile game for $0 down + $4.16/23 months and a
final payment of $4.31 (FRP: $99.99) with the Un-carrier’s zero-interest
financing program*.
Each mode of the game delivers a new take on the music game genre. An
unparalleled leap in rockstar realism, GH Live is a live-action
experience that delivers the full emotional roller coaster of being on
stage, with players performing in a real band, in front of real crowds,
who react in real time to how well or poorly you play. Shot live with
musicians performing in front of real crowds, GH Live delivers the raw
excitement and stage fright that comes with owning the stage in front of
thousands of cheering – or jeering – fans.
GHTV is a revolutionary new way to play Guitar Hero. The 24-hour
playable music video network lets fans play along to a
continually-updated collection of official videos, from the newest
releases to favorite hits. GHTV is a living, breathing platform that
will launch with hundreds of songs and will continue to grow, with new
songs added weekly, serving as an ever-expanding source for music
discovery while bringing the party atmosphere back to the living room.
In GHTV, fans can play along with different channels of music or choose
to play one of hundreds of songs on demand. Fans can win fame playing
solo or with their friends in local head-to-head multiplayer, and online
against other players trying to master the same song. And simply by
plugging in a USB mic, players can sing along to the music in both GH
Live and GHTV with lyrics displayed on screen.
GHTV also includes Premium Shows, which highlight premium playable
content such as live concert footage, debut music videos in the platform
and more. Starting today, fans can experience the GHTV premiere of the
Avenged Sevenfold Premium Show, including playable concert footage
recorded at the band’s recent headlining performance at England’s
venerable Download Festival. Players will also be awarded with a custom
Avenged Sevenfold themed note highway and player card. Activision is
also giving fans a chance to get in the game by submitting clips of
themselves performing Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Sing” through the
musical.ly app, with winners being featured in a world premiere music
video that will be playable in the game. Fans can visit www.guitarhero.com/ghtvstar
for more information.
Guitar Hero Live also introduces a new guitar controller
that features six buttons: two rows of three buttons that better reflect
the way people naturally play and deliver more fun for players of all
abilities. This simple innovation makes it easier for beginners to play
and harder for veterans to master. Additionally, fans can sing along in
the game, complete with lyrics on screen, adding another way to play
together in the same living room.
Guitar Hero Live takes a fresh take on the music styling
of rhythm games. The celebrated tracklist includes hundreds of songs at
launch, including the music of The Rolling Stones, The Black Keys,
Queen, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fall Out Boy, Pearl Jam, Bruno
Mars, Weezer, Iggy Pop, Alt-J, Jet, ZZ Top, Rage Against the Machine,
Megadeth, The Strokes, Royal Blood, Ed Sheeran, Gary Clark Jr., and many
more. The full list, which will be continually updated, can be found at https://www.guitarhero.com/game/artists.
Guitar Hero Live is hitting store shelves just in time for
the busy holiday season. Toys“R”Us® has already placed the
game on the company’s 2015 Fabulous 15 list, which highlights products
expected to be the most sought-after and anticipated items of the
holiday season. Guitar Hero Live has also been included in
Target’s Top Toy List for 2015, which names the hottest wish-list items
for the 2015 holiday season.
Guitar Hero Live is now available as a one-guitar bundle
($99.99 SRP) or two-guitar bundle ($149.99 SRP) in the U.S. and on
October 23 in Europe on PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®3 computer
entertainment systems, Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment
system, Xbox 360 games and entertainment system from Microsoft, the Wii
U™ console as well as iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, and later this year
on the new Apple TV. For more information, please visit http://www.guitarhero.com,
www.facebook.com/GuitarHero,
www.youtube.com/guitarhero,
or follow @guitarhero on Twitter and Instagram.
About Activision Publishing
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing,
Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive
entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and
is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company.
More information about Activision and its products can be found on the
company’s website, www.activision.com or
by following @Activision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking
Statements: Information in this press release that involves
Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies
regarding the future, including statements about Guitar Hero Live,
including with respect to its launch date, features, gameplay and
playability, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and
involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause
Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from
those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this
release include unanticipated product delays and other factors
identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most
recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports
on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based
upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision
Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision
Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any
such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to
be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements
are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or
Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other
factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual
results to differ materially from current expectations.
*T-Mobile pricing for well-qualified customers. $0 down + $4.16/23
months and $4.31 for 24th month, FRP: $99.99; if you cancel wireless
service remaining balance on accessory becomes due. 0% APR; O.A.C. Taxes
& fees additional; total device tax due at sale. Qualifying postpaid
Simple Choice plan required.
ACTIVISION, FREESTYLEGAMES, GUITAR HERO and GH are trademarks of
Activision Publishing, Inc.
“PlayStation” and “PS3” are registered trademarks and “PS4” is a
trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Microsoft, Windows, Xbox,
Xbox 360 and Xbox LIVE are either registered trademarks or trademarks of
Microsoft Corporation. Nintendo trademarks and copyrights are properties
of Nintendo. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of
their respective owners.
Contacts
Activision Publishing, Inc.
Kelvin Liu
PR
Manager
310-255-2213
kelvin.liu@activision.com