Half of Americans Plan to Visit a Mall or Shopping Center on Black Friday

More than 7 in 10 Americans (71 percent) plan to stock up on
holiday gifts and merchandise over Thanksgiving weekend
(Thursday-Sunday), according to the International Council of Shopping
Centers (ICSC) Black Friday Shopping Study
One in three Americans (32 percent) plan to shop in-store on “Cyber
Monday”
Hot toys include LEGO dimensions starter pack, Paw Patroller, Hot
Wheels Ultimate Garage, Star Wars Bladebuilders Jedi Master Lightsaber
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2015 International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Black Friday
Shopping Study shows more than 7 in 10 Americans (71 percent) are
planning to make holiday purchases over the Thanksgiving holiday period.
Furthermore, 59 percent plan to make a purchase at a physical store over
the weekend (Thursday-Sunday).
Surprisingly, Cyber Monday is shaping up to be the second-most popular
day for in-store shopping – even though it’s a day normally associated
with online activity. Overall, Americans plan to shop in-store on:
- Thanksgiving Day (15 percent)
- Black Friday (41 percent)
- The Saturday and/or Sunday after Thanksgiving (30 percent)
- Cyber Monday (32 percent)
“Shoppers’ in-store plans for Cyber Monday shows the lines between the
online and in-store retail experiences are continuing to blur,” says
Jesse Tron, ICSC Spokesman. “In-store shopping remains the preeminent
channel for transactions, but online retail is continuing to influence
those transactions by offering added value to shoppers in the form of
research, in-store pickup, and more.”
Consumers planning to make a purchase over Thanksgiving weekend
(Thursday-Sunday) will spend an average of $259 at retailers that have a
physical presence. This represents 73 percent of Thanksgiving Weekend
spending – including 14 percent for online purchases that will be picked
up in store. This is significant as 4 out of 5 shoppers say they are
likely to buy additional items when they go to retrieve their item.
Of all Thanksgiving weekend spending:
- 60 percent will be spent on holiday gifts for others
- 29 percent on non-gift items for themselves and their household
- and 11 percent on non-gift items for people not in their house
Thanksgiving Day shopping: consumers have their
say
As stores make headlines over their decisions to open their doors (or
not) on Thanksgiving, shoppers are planning to take advantage of the
extended hours. Of those who do plan to go to a shopping center on
Thanksgiving Day, they will do so to:
- Shop (68 percent)
- Dine (41 percent)
- See a movie (29 percent)
- Have a child’s picture taken with Santa (15 percent)
Attend a holiday-themed-event like a Christmas tree or menorah
lighting ceremony (15 percent)
Those who plan to shop on the Thanksgiving holiday say they plan to do
so because:
- Want to get a head start on finding the bargains offered (50 percent)
- A fun opportunity to go shopping with family/friends (43 percent)
An opportunity to shop at more stores during the extended weekend (33
percent)
- Expect the crowds to be smaller than on black Friday (28 percent)
Tech-enabled shopping: Shoppers getting savvy
Technology will continue to support the growing trend of omni-channel
shopping for Thanksgiving weekend consumers, as more than 8 in 10 (82
percent) will do research online before making purchases in-store.
Additionally, 80 percent of shoppers plan to use a mobile device when
shopping, most popularly to:
- Compare prices (56 percent)
- View ratings or reviews (37 percent)
- Check availability/inventory (36 percent)
- Get digital discounts or coupons to use in-store (36 percent)
- Take pictures of items they’re thinking about purchasing (27 percent)
Hot gifts and shopping categories for the
Holidays
Holiday shoppers will make the following distribution of their purchases
in-store for the following categories:
- Food and drink intended for holiday entertaining or gifts (84 percent)
- Gift cards (69 percent)
- Apparel and footwear (63 percent)
- Home goods/housewares (60 percent)
- Toys and games, not including apps or video games (55 percent)
This holiday, 66 percent of Americans will join in the scramble for the
hottest toys and games of the season. The most popular ones cited
include:
1. LEGO Dimensions Starter Pack
T-2. Paw Patrol – Paw Patroller
T-2. Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage
T-3. Star Wars Bladebuilders Jedi Master Lightsaber
T-3. Mattel Barbie Dream House
T-3. Marvel Hulk Smash Vehicle
T-3. Doc McStuffins Take Care of Me Lambie
Methodology
The 2015 ICSC Black Friday Shopping Study was conducted online by
Opinion Research Corporation on behalf of ICSC from November 2-4, 2015.
The survey represents a demographically representative U.S. sample of
1,016 adults 18 years of age and older.
