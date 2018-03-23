Health Care Innovator Robert Pearl, M.D. Cites Technology Applications as Key to Achieving Real Health Care Reform at Splash Conference

~San Francisco Event Provided Platform for Discussion of Health Care

Transformation in America~

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accountablecare–The transformation of the American health care system will require

faster adoption of appropriate technology, as well as changes in the way

that the system is structured, according to Robert Pearl, M.D., who

spoke at the Splash

Health, Wellness and Wearables conference last month in San

Francisco.

“The American health care system is rapidly walking towards a cliff, and

if something is not done to transform it, to innovate, to apply

technology, we will step off that cliff,” said Pearl, Chairman of the Council

of Accountable Physician Practices (CAPP), a coalition of America’s

high-performing medical groups and health systems, and CEO of The

Permanente Medical Group and president and CEO of the Mid-Atlantic

Permanente Medical Group.

“With health care comprising 18 percent of U.S. Gross Domestic Product

in a $3 trillion market, we need to use technology to streamline,

simplify, and solve health care problems in America. We have to be high

tech and high touch to provide better patient outcomes,” Pearl said. “I

believe that we must change the way we fundamentally structure

technologically supported care. We have to be thinking: ‘What is the

problem we are trying to solve, and what technology can be used to fix

it?’ More often than not, a current technology that already exists is

all we need.”

In his remarks, Pearl referenced the power of technology as key to

supporting physicians in their treatment and care of patients, noting

that many physician diagnoses and treatments could be done through video

technology and other digital platforms, providing higher patient

satisfaction, better access, excellent quality, and more opportunities

for coordinated and integrated care.

Dr. Pearl addressed the conference on the topic: “The Future of Care:

What Will Work and What Won’t?” His remarks focused on three aspects of

innovation critical to the health care dialogue:

Beware of health care technology that “glitters” but fails to deliver

the value – in other words, “fool’s gold.”

the value – in other words, “fool’s gold.” The three technologies that do have the potential to transform

American health care: Video and digital photography, enabling physicians to

diagnose patients remotely and secure appropriate care immediately. Data analytics to identify groups of patients and

individuals who are at risk for specific conditions, or who

require additional care. Use of the electronic health record not just as a

repository of data, but as a communication tool between health

care providers.

American health care: Other foundational pillars that need to facilitate innovation in

health care: Clinical integration, both horizontally within specialties and

vertically across primary, specialty, and diagnostic care. Prepayment of medical services, moving away from fee-for-service

toward paying for value and superior outcomes. Physician/clinician leadership to guide appropriate innovation,

which will require greater training and development of clinicians.

health care:

“Technologists understand the opportunities that exist to make health

care better and are developing platforms and applications to disrupt

traditional care models. CAPP and its 28 medical groups applaud these

advancements, many of which are available to patients in CAPP groups

today,” Pearl said.

Dr. Pearl is the author of Mistreated: Why We Think We’re Getting

Good Health Care—And Why We’re Usually Wrong, published by

Public Affairs, a division of Hachette Book Group. The book will be

available May 2, 2017. For more information, please visit his website: http://robertpearlmd.com/.

About the Council of Accountable Physician

Practices:

The Council of Accountable Physician Practices (CAPP), an affiliate of

the AMGA Foundation, is a coalition of visionary medical group and

health system leaders. We believe that physicians working together,

backed by integrated services, systems and data and technology, can best

shape and guide the way care is delivered so that the welfare of the

patient is always the primary focus. For more information, contact CAPP

at Accountablecaredoctors.org.

