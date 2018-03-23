Health Care Innovator Robert Pearl, M.D. Cites Technology Applications as Key to Achieving Real Health Care Reform at Splash Conference

~San Francisco Event Provided Platform for Discussion of Health Care
Transformation in America~
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accountablecare–The transformation of the American health care system will require
faster adoption of appropriate technology, as well as changes in the way
that the system is structured, according to Robert Pearl, M.D., who
spoke at the Splash
Health, Wellness and Wearables conference last month in San
Francisco.
“The American health care system is rapidly walking towards a cliff, and
if something is not done to transform it, to innovate, to apply
technology, we will step off that cliff,” said Pearl, Chairman of the Council
of Accountable Physician Practices (CAPP), a coalition of America’s
high-performing medical groups and health systems, and CEO of The
Permanente Medical Group and president and CEO of the Mid-Atlantic
Permanente Medical Group.
“With health care comprising 18 percent of U.S. Gross Domestic Product
in a $3 trillion market, we need to use technology to streamline,
simplify, and solve health care problems in America. We have to be high
tech and high touch to provide better patient outcomes,” Pearl said. “I
believe that we must change the way we fundamentally structure
technologically supported care. We have to be thinking: ‘What is the
problem we are trying to solve, and what technology can be used to fix
it?’ More often than not, a current technology that already exists is
all we need.”
In his remarks, Pearl referenced the power of technology as key to
supporting physicians in their treatment and care of patients, noting
that many physician diagnoses and treatments could be done through video
technology and other digital platforms, providing higher patient
satisfaction, better access, excellent quality, and more opportunities
for coordinated and integrated care.
Dr. Pearl addressed the conference on the topic: “The Future of Care:
What Will Work and What Won’t?” His remarks focused on three aspects of
innovation critical to the health care dialogue:
-
Beware of health care technology that “glitters” but fails to deliver
the value – in other words, “fool’s gold.”
-
The three technologies that do have the potential to transform
American health care:
-
Video and digital photography, enabling physicians to
diagnose patients remotely and secure appropriate care immediately.
-
Data analytics to identify groups of patients and
individuals who are at risk for specific conditions, or who
require additional care.
-
Use of the electronic health record not just as a
repository of data, but as a communication tool between health
care providers.
-
Other foundational pillars that need to facilitate innovation in
health care:
-
Clinical integration, both horizontally within specialties and
vertically across primary, specialty, and diagnostic care.
-
Prepayment of medical services, moving away from fee-for-service
toward paying for value and superior outcomes.
-
Physician/clinician leadership to guide appropriate innovation,
which will require greater training and development of clinicians.
“Technologists understand the opportunities that exist to make health
care better and are developing platforms and applications to disrupt
traditional care models. CAPP and its 28 medical groups applaud these
advancements, many of which are available to patients in CAPP groups
today,” Pearl said.
Dr. Pearl is the author of Mistreated: Why We Think We’re Getting
Good Health Care—And Why We’re Usually Wrong, published by
Public Affairs, a division of Hachette Book Group. The book will be
available May 2, 2017. For more information, please visit his website: http://robertpearlmd.com/.
About the Council of Accountable Physician
Practices:
The Council of Accountable Physician Practices (CAPP), an affiliate of
the AMGA Foundation, is a coalition of visionary medical group and
health system leaders. We believe that physicians working together,
backed by integrated services, systems and data and technology, can best
shape and guide the way care is delivered so that the welfare of the
patient is always the primary focus. For more information, contact CAPP
at Accountablecaredoctors.org.
