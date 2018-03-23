Helomics® to Attend the 2016 BIO International Convention

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helomics Corporation, a privately held comprehensive personalized

healthcare company that develops innovative next generation diagnostics

for the oncology field, announced today that the company will attend the

2016 Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International

Convention being held June 6 – 9, 2016, in San Francisco. Helomics will

represent Pennsylvania’s life sciences industry at the gathering of

15,000 global biotechnology and pharma leaders.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 2,300 life sciences establishments,

employing 78,000 people. The state also boasts 1,000 research, testing

and medical labs, and is one of only six states with a tradable R&D tax

credit. As a result, Pennsylvania leads the industry in key measures of

research and development, venture capital and patenting. Pennsylvania is

ranked fourth nationally in R&D expenditures, National Institutes of

Health funding, and pharmaceuticals industry strength.

To support the state’s continued success in the life sciences

industries, Helomics will exhibit its personalized tumor profiling

tests, including ChemoFx, GeneFX, BioSpeciFx, CellFx and DEFENDER, at

the Pennsylvania Pavilion, booth #1705.

The BIO International Convention is a four-day conference and the

largest global event for the biotechnology industry, attracting some of

the biggest names in biotech. At BIO, the global biotechnology community

gathers, connecting the people, companies and innovations that help to

fulfill the promise of biotechnology through healing, fueling, and

feeding the world.

About Helomics® Corporation

Helomics® is a comprehensive personalized healthcare company,

bringing the next generation of diagnostics to the oncology field.

Helomics is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by providing a

comprehensive personalized tumor profile utilizing a proprietary set of

laboratory platforms that leverage both live and fixed cellular analysis

to allow physicians to personally characterize malignant tumors.

Helomics’ novel molecular and cellular markers and bioinformatics

services are designed to support treatment decisions by providing vital

information based on the specific biological processes of each

individual’s cancer.

Helomics is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where the company

maintains two CLIA-certified laboratories. For more information please

visit: www.helomics.com.

Contacts

Tiberend

Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors

Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.,

212-375-2664

jdrumm@tiberend.com

or

Media

Claire

Sojda, 212-375-2686

csojda@tiberend.com