Helomics® to Attend the 2016 BIO International Convention

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helomics Corporation, a privately held comprehensive personalized
healthcare company that develops innovative next generation diagnostics
for the oncology field, announced today that the company will attend the
2016 Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International
Convention being held June 6 – 9, 2016, in San Francisco. Helomics will
represent Pennsylvania’s life sciences industry at the gathering of
15,000 global biotechnology and pharma leaders.
Pennsylvania is home to more than 2,300 life sciences establishments,
employing 78,000 people. The state also boasts 1,000 research, testing
and medical labs, and is one of only six states with a tradable R&D tax
credit. As a result, Pennsylvania leads the industry in key measures of
research and development, venture capital and patenting. Pennsylvania is
ranked fourth nationally in R&D expenditures, National Institutes of
Health funding, and pharmaceuticals industry strength.
To support the state’s continued success in the life sciences
industries, Helomics will exhibit its personalized tumor profiling
tests, including ChemoFx, GeneFX, BioSpeciFx, CellFx and DEFENDER, at
the Pennsylvania Pavilion, booth #1705.
The BIO International Convention is a four-day conference and the
largest global event for the biotechnology industry, attracting some of
the biggest names in biotech. At BIO, the global biotechnology community
gathers, connecting the people, companies and innovations that help to
fulfill the promise of biotechnology through healing, fueling, and
feeding the world.
About Helomics® Corporation
Helomics® is a comprehensive personalized healthcare company,
bringing the next generation of diagnostics to the oncology field.
Helomics is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by providing a
comprehensive personalized tumor profile utilizing a proprietary set of
laboratory platforms that leverage both live and fixed cellular analysis
to allow physicians to personally characterize malignant tumors.
Helomics’ novel molecular and cellular markers and bioinformatics
services are designed to support treatment decisions by providing vital
information based on the specific biological processes of each
individual’s cancer.
Helomics is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where the company
maintains two CLIA-certified laboratories. For more information please
visit: www.helomics.com.
