HomeStreet Bank Extends Small Business Loan Program for Veterans, Waiving Costly Fees

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HMST #helpingvets–HomeStreet Bank today announced that it will extend its small business

loan program for veterans and their spouses, waiving costly fees and

making business ownership more affordable for them and their families.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) had paid 50 percent of

associated fees for SBA Veterans Advantage program borrowers and their

spouses, and HomeStreet had been covering the other half for their

customers since 2016 through a program that ended this fall. Even though

the SBA program ended, in honor of Veterans Day, HomeStreet will

continue covering fees through June 2018 for loans up to $5 million,

saving veteran-owned businesses up to $69,000 on SBA loans.

For many veterans and their spouses, these savings are significant.

Funds can be used to start, buy or expand a business through the

purchase of equipment, buildings, inventory and other purposes.

“Starting a business comes with plenty of challenges. If you’ve served

our country, securing an affordable loan shouldn’t be one of them,” said

Mark Mason, president and CEO of HomeStreet Bank. “We’ve seen veterans

launch successful businesses because of our program. By extending it, we

hope to give back even more to those who have served our country.”

In order to qualify for SBA guarantee loans, a business must be 51

percent owned by a veteran, active-duty military service member

participating in the military’s Transition Assistance Program (TAP),

reservists and National Guard members, the current spouse of the above

or the spouse of a service member who has died while in service. For

more information on how to get involved in this program, contact Scott

Harvey, Scott.Harvey@homestreet.com.

HomeStreet is an Equal Housing Lender and makes mortgage loans without

regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap or

familial status. Member FDIC. For more information about HomeStreet

Bank, please visit www.homestreet.com.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

Now in its 97th year, HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST) is a diversified

financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington and is

the holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered, FDIC-insured

commercial bank. HomeStreet offers consumer, commercial and private

banking services and investment and insurance products, and originates

residential and commercial mortgages and construction loans for

borrowers located in the Western United States and Hawaii. The bank has

consistently received an “outstanding” rating under the federal

Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). Additional information on HomeStreet

Bank can be found at www.homestreet.com.

