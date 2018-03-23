Honor Flight Philadelphia Partners with Axalta Coating Systems to Celebrate War Heroes in Washington, D.C.

SPRINGFIELD, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Philadelphia Chapter of Honor Flight, a non-profit dedicated to
helping every single Veteran in America visit the WWII and Korean War
memorials, and Axalta Coating Systems, a global leader in the coatings
industry, have partnered together to celebrate local Philadelphia heroes
with an all-expense paid full-day excursion to Washington, D.C.
Surviving World War II and Korean Conflict Veterans are being asked to
“Report for Duty” on Saturday, May 21, 2016 where they travel by bus
convoy for one final mission to visit Arlington National Cemetery, the
Korean War Memorial, and the World War II Memorial in honor of their
service and that of their fallen brethren. More than 125 Veterans and
their able-bodied guardians and volunteers will experience the trip of a
lifetime.
“Axalta is proud to partner with Honor Flight Philadelphia and to help
recognize the sacrifices that these brave men and women made so long ago
in order for us to enjoy freedom today,” said Charlie Shaver, Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer of Axalta Coating Systems. “I am also proud
of the Axalta employees who have volunteered their time to give these
veterans a trip to remember.”
Philadelphia-based Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global manufacturer
of liquid and powder coatings, is the primary sponsor of this noble
cause and many of its employees will support Honor Flight Philadelphia
throughout the day.
May 21 will be the twelfth Tour of Heroes trip conducted by Honor
Flight Philadelphia. The day will begin with an early morning departure
from St. Kevin’s Parish Hall in Springfield, Delaware County, flanked by
a state police escort from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. Veterans
will visit Arlington National Cemetery and the major war memorials while
accompanied by personal Guardians who tend to any need the Veterans
might have throughout the day. The buses return to Springfield to a
large community welcome and onto a red carpet leading to a USO-themed
dinner party.
Since its inception in 2012, Honor Flight Philadelphia has provided this
wonderful experience to approximately 2,100 Philadelphia-area World War
II, Korean Conflict, and Vietnam War veterans at no cost to them.
“Our excursions to DC would not be possible without the help of
companies like Axalta. We are grateful to partner with them in order to
provide an amazing day to heroes who truly deserve it,” said Andrew
Schiavello, President of Honor Flight Philadelphia. “When you see the
deep emotion of the Veterans as they see the monuments for the first
time, it feels more like they’ve given you a gift rather than you’ve
given one to them.”
NOTE: WE NEED YOUR HELP —
Applications are currently being accepted for Veterans and Guardians
throughout Philadelphia. Your help is needed to identify remaining
survivors in their 80s and 90s so that we may recognize the sacrifices
they made for our country and the world while we still have the chance.
To download the Veteran’s application, the volunteer application, or to
make a tax-deductible contribution, please visit www.HonorFlightPhiladelphia.org.
About Honor Flight Philadelphia
Honor Flight Philadelphia is a non-profit 501c (3) all-volunteer
organization created to honor the sacrifices of America’s veterans for
their military service, by transporting them without cost, to
Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at Arlington National Cemetery and
the major war memorials erected in their honor. As one of 130 Honor
Flight hubs in the U.S., since 2011 Honor Flight Philadelphia has taken
over 1,000 veterans to Washington with top priority given to World War
II survivors, veterans of the Korean War and other terminally ill
veterans. Honor Flight Philadelphia is funded solely by donations from
individuals, organizations and businesses which desire to see veterans
honored before it is too late. On each bus trip every veteran is
assigned a personal “Guardian” who serves as the veteran’s personal
escort for the day-long trip to Washington, D.C. Wheelchairs are
available for every veteran as needed or as desired during the day which
ends as buses return home to find a large crowd cheering veterans off
their buses and onto a red carpet leading into a USO-styled dinner party
held in their honor on behalf of a grateful nation. While the current
emphasis is to honor WWII veterans, subsequent to the WWII veterans,
Honor flight Philadelphia’s efforts will turn to honor our Korean War
veterans and then to our Vietnam veterans, also made possible through
financial contributions made to the ongoing mission of Honor Flight
Philadelphia.
About Axalta Coating Systems – Celebrating 150
Years in the Coatings Industry
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and
providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable
solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish
applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings
are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the
materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the
coatings industry, the 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to
serve our 100,000+ customers in 130 countries better every day with the
finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more
information visit axaltacoatingsystems.com and
follow us @axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
Contacts
Axalta
Regina Tracy, +1 215-255-4371
regina.m.tracy@axaltacs.com
axaltacoatingsystems.com
or
Honor
Flight Philadelphia
Andrew Schiavello, +1 610-662-1812
andrew@honorflightphiladelphia.org
www.honorflightphiladelphia.org