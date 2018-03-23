Honor Flight Philadelphia Partners with Axalta Coating Systems to Celebrate War Heroes in Washington, D.C.

SPRINGFIELD, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Philadelphia Chapter of Honor Flight, a non-profit dedicated to

helping every single Veteran in America visit the WWII and Korean War

memorials, and Axalta Coating Systems, a global leader in the coatings

industry, have partnered together to celebrate local Philadelphia heroes

with an all-expense paid full-day excursion to Washington, D.C.





Surviving World War II and Korean Conflict Veterans are being asked to

“Report for Duty” on Saturday, May 21, 2016 where they travel by bus

convoy for one final mission to visit Arlington National Cemetery, the

Korean War Memorial, and the World War II Memorial in honor of their

service and that of their fallen brethren. More than 125 Veterans and

their able-bodied guardians and volunteers will experience the trip of a

lifetime.

“Axalta is proud to partner with Honor Flight Philadelphia and to help

recognize the sacrifices that these brave men and women made so long ago

in order for us to enjoy freedom today,” said Charlie Shaver, Chairman

and Chief Executive Officer of Axalta Coating Systems. “I am also proud

of the Axalta employees who have volunteered their time to give these

veterans a trip to remember.”

Philadelphia-based Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global manufacturer

of liquid and powder coatings, is the primary sponsor of this noble

cause and many of its employees will support Honor Flight Philadelphia

throughout the day.

May 21 will be the twelfth Tour of Heroes trip conducted by Honor

Flight Philadelphia. The day will begin with an early morning departure

from St. Kevin’s Parish Hall in Springfield, Delaware County, flanked by

a state police escort from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. Veterans

will visit Arlington National Cemetery and the major war memorials while

accompanied by personal Guardians who tend to any need the Veterans

might have throughout the day. The buses return to Springfield to a

large community welcome and onto a red carpet leading to a USO-themed

dinner party.

Since its inception in 2012, Honor Flight Philadelphia has provided this

wonderful experience to approximately 2,100 Philadelphia-area World War

II, Korean Conflict, and Vietnam War veterans at no cost to them.

“Our excursions to DC would not be possible without the help of

companies like Axalta. We are grateful to partner with them in order to

provide an amazing day to heroes who truly deserve it,” said Andrew

Schiavello, President of Honor Flight Philadelphia. “When you see the

deep emotion of the Veterans as they see the monuments for the first

time, it feels more like they’ve given you a gift rather than you’ve

given one to them.”

NOTE: WE NEED YOUR HELP —

Applications are currently being accepted for Veterans and Guardians

throughout Philadelphia. Your help is needed to identify remaining

survivors in their 80s and 90s so that we may recognize the sacrifices

they made for our country and the world while we still have the chance.

To download the Veteran’s application, the volunteer application, or to

make a tax-deductible contribution, please visit www.HonorFlightPhiladelphia.org.

About Honor Flight Philadelphia

Honor Flight Philadelphia is a non-profit 501c (3) all-volunteer

organization created to honor the sacrifices of America’s veterans for

their military service, by transporting them without cost, to

Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at Arlington National Cemetery and

the major war memorials erected in their honor. As one of 130 Honor

Flight hubs in the U.S., since 2011 Honor Flight Philadelphia has taken

over 1,000 veterans to Washington with top priority given to World War

II survivors, veterans of the Korean War and other terminally ill

veterans. Honor Flight Philadelphia is funded solely by donations from

individuals, organizations and businesses which desire to see veterans

honored before it is too late. On each bus trip every veteran is

assigned a personal “Guardian” who serves as the veteran’s personal

escort for the day-long trip to Washington, D.C. Wheelchairs are

available for every veteran as needed or as desired during the day which

ends as buses return home to find a large crowd cheering veterans off

their buses and onto a red carpet leading into a USO-styled dinner party

held in their honor on behalf of a grateful nation. While the current

emphasis is to honor WWII veterans, subsequent to the WWII veterans,

Honor flight Philadelphia’s efforts will turn to honor our Korean War

veterans and then to our Vietnam veterans, also made possible through

financial contributions made to the ongoing mission of Honor Flight

Philadelphia.

About Axalta Coating Systems – Celebrating 150

Years in the Coatings Industry

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and

providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable

solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish

applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings

are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the

materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the

coatings industry, the 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to

serve our 100,000+ customers in 130 countries better every day with the

finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more

information visit axaltacoatingsystems.com and

follow us @axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

