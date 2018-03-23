Hop to Rite Aid and Assemble the Perfect Easter Basket

Rite Aid Shelves Stocked with Spring and Easter Necessities

CAMP HILL, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With 4,600 stores chainwide, Rite Aid is ready to help Easter Bunnies

deliver an eggstra-special holiday this season. From Easter baskets, to

candy, plush and floral décor, shelves are stocked with Easter and

spring essentials customers are looking for to spring forward.

Rite Aid offers a wide variety of items customers are looking for to

assemble the perfect Easter basket this year including:

: From woven to plush bunnies, chicks and butterflies, bright and pastel colored baskets are available in a variety of shapes and sizes. Rite Aid also offers licensed plastic buckets with favorites such as Star Wars, Despicable Me and Paw Patrol. New this year, an expanded selection of filler grass offered in eight bright colors, in addition to the classic tinsel and paper pastels. Candy : Shelves are stocked with a wide selection of decadent

chocolate bunnies from Russell Stover, Dove, Whitman and even the

Lindt gold bunny. Customers will also find an assortment of classic

Easter candy including pastel robin eggs, Cadbury Eggs and rainbow

jelly beans from brands such as Jelly Belly, Jolly Rancher, Starburst

and back by popular demand, Brach’s Classic Jelly Beans.

: A basket is not complete without a cuddly plush for your special “somebunny.” Rite Aid carries a variety of festive bunnies, chicks, ducks, TY Beanie Boos and Webkinz. Basket stuffers such as bubbles and windup toys are also available to top off the basket. Additional Easter Essentials: Fillable eggs for the Easter egg

hunt in a variety of sizes and colors such as golden and multi-color.

Create egg-citing marble, metallic or glitter eggs with dye kits from

PAAS and Dudley. Also available, no spill egg dying cups.

Spring Has Sprung

Rite Aid shelves are blooming with spring-inspired merchandise perfect

for those preparing for warm, sunny days. Choose from a selection of

floral wreathes, artificial flower arrangements and household décor. For

the outdoors, customers will find hand painted planters from small,

medium to large, and wind chimes featuring traditional and whimsical

designs. To tend to the garden, Rite Aid carries an assortment of hoses,

nozzles, rakes, shovels and gloves. And for the garden’s finishing

touches, stepping-stones and magical figures such as gnomes and fairies

are also available.

