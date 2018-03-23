Hop to Rite Aid and Assemble the Perfect Easter Basket

Rite Aid Shelves Stocked with Spring and Easter Necessities
CAMP HILL, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With 4,600 stores chainwide, Rite Aid is ready to help Easter Bunnies
deliver an eggstra-special holiday this season. From Easter baskets, to
candy, plush and floral décor, shelves are stocked with Easter and
spring essentials customers are looking for to spring forward.
Rite Aid offers a wide variety of items customers are looking for to
assemble the perfect Easter basket this year including:
-
Basket: From woven to plush bunnies, chicks and butterflies,
bright and pastel colored baskets are available in a variety of shapes
and sizes. Rite Aid also offers licensed plastic buckets with
favorites such as Star Wars, Despicable Me and Paw Patrol. New this
year, an expanded selection of filler grass offered in eight bright
colors, in addition to the classic tinsel and paper pastels.
-
Candy: Shelves are stocked with a wide selection of decadent
chocolate bunnies from Russell Stover, Dove, Whitman and even the
Lindt gold bunny. Customers will also find an assortment of classic
Easter candy including pastel robin eggs, Cadbury Eggs and rainbow
jelly beans from brands such as Jelly Belly, Jolly Rancher, Starburst
and back by popular demand, Brach’s Classic Jelly Beans.
-
Plush and Toys: A basket is not complete without a cuddly plush
for your special “somebunny.” Rite Aid carries a variety of festive
bunnies, chicks, ducks, TY Beanie Boos and Webkinz. Basket stuffers
such as bubbles and windup toys are also available to top off the
basket.
-
Additional Easter Essentials: Fillable eggs for the Easter egg
hunt in a variety of sizes and colors such as golden and multi-color.
Create egg-citing marble, metallic or glitter eggs with dye kits from
PAAS and Dudley. Also available, no spill egg dying cups.
Spring Has Sprung
Rite Aid shelves are blooming with spring-inspired merchandise perfect
for those preparing for warm, sunny days. Choose from a selection of
floral wreathes, artificial flower arrangements and household décor. For
the outdoors, customers will find hand painted planters from small,
medium to large, and wind chimes featuring traditional and whimsical
designs. To tend to the garden, Rite Aid carries an assortment of hoses,
nozzles, rakes, shovels and gloves. And for the garden’s finishing
touches, stepping-stones and magical figures such as gnomes and fairies
are also available.
