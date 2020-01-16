Houston Health Department Marks Tenth Year of Prescription Savings to Houston Homes

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Houston Health Department is marking the tenth year of its Coast2CoastRx prescription coupon card by bringing it to hundreds of thousands of Houston homes. The free card, which offers significant discounts on prescription medications, will arrive with city utility bills starting in mid-January.





Since its launch in October 2009, the Coast2CoastRx prescription coupon card has saved Houston-area residents more than $47 million in prescription medication costs. The free card does not require an application, registration or any personal information, and can be used at thousands of participating pharmacies. It is available for free to anyone, regardless of age, income, citizenship status or insurance coverage.

“Over the past decade, the Coast2CoastRx prescription coupon card has been a powerful tool for Houstonians to save significantly on prescription medication costs,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The City of Houston is pleased to continue its valuable partnership with Coast2CoastRx into the new decade.”

The Coast2CoastRx prescription coupon card is available for pickup at Houston Health Department multi-service centers, WIC clinics and health centers. The card is also available at coast2coastrx.com/houston-tx, where it can be texted, emailed or printed for immediate use. The website also offers a pricing tool that shows how much people will save by using the card. In 2019, the card program saved people nationally an average of 65% on the cost of generic and brand name prescriptions.

Savings for Houstonians through the Coast2CoastRx program comes at no cost to the City of Houston. In addition to the discounts on prescriptions, the card also provides discounts on dental and vision care, hearing aids, diabetic supplies, lab tests, pet prescriptions and veterinarian services.

“We find the Coast2CoastRx program to be especially beneficial in enhancing the lives of older adults through our Harris County Area Agency on Aging,” said Deborah Moore, assistant director for human services at the Houston Health Department. “The card is an important tool in helping older adults who may be living on a fixed income stretch their healthcare dollars.”

Since 2010, Coast2CoastRx has provided approximately $70,000 annually to the Houston Health Foundation to support vital public health programs such as See to Succeed, which has provided more than 65,000 pairs of corrective eyeglasses to school-aged children, Project Saving Smiles, which has served 50,000 second graders with dental screenings, sealants, and fluoride varnishes and the home-delivered meals program, which facilitates more than a million meals for senior citizens annually.

“The Coast2CoastRx program will continue to work to bring savings for Houstonians’ healthcare needs. As an organization we are dedicated to making the process of obtaining and utilizing free prescription discounts easy and accessible to all,” says Edward Rahn, President of Coast2CoastRx. “The Coast2CoastRx program is proud to provide Houstonians this valuable free service.”

More information is available at www.coast2coastrx.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:



Scott Packard: 832-393-5045, scott.packard@houstontx.gov

Porfirio Villarreal: 832-393-5041, porfirio.villarreal@houstontx.gov