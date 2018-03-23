Impulse Group Los Angeles: Get a Free Meningitis Shot and Drinks at Revolver in WeHo this Sunday, Aug. 28th

Volunteer group of gay men offers the perfect “Sunday Funday!” as a

community public health service

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In response to a recent and ongoing outbreak of meningitis

in Southern California that is disproportionately affecting gay men and

men who have sex with men (MSM), Impulse

Group Los Angeles, a volunteer group of active gay men working

in collaboration with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) whose purpose is

to promote healthier lifestyles using modern social approaches, will be

providing free meningitis vaccines in West Hollywood this Sunday, August

28th. This Federation of Impulse groups accomplishes their vision

through breaking social barriers in communities with such needs.

“Maybe we’re not good at math, but we do know that paying for drinks is

really expensive! We also know there have been 17 confirmed cases of

meningitis in L.A. so far this year, including 12 in the last two

months,” said Jose Ramos, President and Founder of Impulse

United. “So Impulse Los Angeles is offering you a deal! Come to Revolver

this Sunday, August 28 between 2:00pm and 6:00pm and get a FREE

meningitis vaccination from a certified professional! Not only that but

we’ll throw in a few free drinks!”

One meningitis shot = TWO FREE DRINKS and if you bring a friend

Two meningitis shots = THREE FREE DRINKS EACH See you this Sunday at

2pm at Revolver in West Hollywood!

ADMISSION: FREE, Check out the event on Facebook

for more info

WHEN: Sunday, August 28, 2016

PROGRAM:

2pm – 6pm

WHERE: Revolver Video Bar: 8851 Santa Monica Blvd,

West Hollywood

Contacts

Impulse United

Jose Ramos, +1 310-923-3401 (mobile)

President

jose.ramos@aidshealth.org

or

Sidney

Stokes, +1 256-651-9228 (mobile)

Impulse Program Manager

Sidney.stokes@aidshealth.org