Impulse Group Los Angeles: Get a Free Meningitis Shot and Drinks at Revolver in WeHo this Sunday, Aug. 28th

Volunteer group of gay men offers the perfect “Sunday Funday!” as a
community public health service
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In response to a recent and ongoing outbreak of meningitis
in Southern California that is disproportionately affecting gay men and
men who have sex with men (MSM), Impulse
Group Los Angeles, a volunteer group of active gay men working
in collaboration with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) whose purpose is
to promote healthier lifestyles using modern social approaches, will be
providing free meningitis vaccines in West Hollywood this Sunday, August
28th. This Federation of Impulse groups accomplishes their vision
through breaking social barriers in communities with such needs.
“Maybe we’re not good at math, but we do know that paying for drinks is
really expensive! We also know there have been 17 confirmed cases of
meningitis in L.A. so far this year, including 12 in the last two
months,” said Jose Ramos, President and Founder of Impulse
United. “So Impulse Los Angeles is offering you a deal! Come to Revolver
this Sunday, August 28 between 2:00pm and 6:00pm and get a FREE
meningitis vaccination from a certified professional! Not only that but
we’ll throw in a few free drinks!”
One meningitis shot = TWO FREE DRINKS and if you bring a friend
Two meningitis shots = THREE FREE DRINKS EACH See you this Sunday at
2pm at Revolver in West Hollywood!
ADMISSION: FREE, Check out the event on Facebook
for more info
WHEN: Sunday, August 28, 2016
PROGRAM:
2pm – 6pm
WHERE: Revolver Video Bar: 8851 Santa Monica Blvd,
West Hollywood
Contacts
Impulse United
Jose Ramos, +1 310-923-3401 (mobile)
President
jose.ramos@aidshealth.org
or
Sidney
Stokes, +1 256-651-9228 (mobile)
Impulse Program Manager
Sidney.stokes@aidshealth.org