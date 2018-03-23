Ingleside Appoints Veteran Senior Living Financial Management Executive as New CFO

Myers Named to Position for Comprehensive, Washington Area
Not-for-Profit Senior Living Organization
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingleside,
a premier provider of comprehensive senior living services in the
Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has named Timothy L. Myers as its
new chief financial officer (CFO). Myers has nearly three decades of
industry-relevant experience.
Myers comes to Ingleside after having served eight years as CFO for the
Philadelphia-based Kendal Corporation.
Prior to Kendal, he spent nearly 10 years as CFO, chief operating
officer, and partner for New Life Management and Development of Mount
Laurel, N.J. Earlier in his career, he worked a year as director of
special projects with Marriott Senior Living Services, and 10 years as a
senior manager for KPMG.
“Tim is a highly regarded and talented professional who has extensive
financial management experience within the senior living industry with a
special focus on continuing care retirement communities,” said Ingleside
President and CEO Lynn O’Connor. “We are delighted to welcome him
aboard and know that he will be a pivotal addition to our executive team
as we embark on an exciting period of growth that will include the
upcoming expansions of two communities – Ingleside
at Rock Creek in Washington, D.C. and Ingleside
at King Farm in Rockville, Md.”
Myers holds a BA in Accounting from Lycoming College in Williamsport,
Pa. He is a member of the Financial Advisory Panel of the Commission on
Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities – Continuing Care
Accreditation Commission (CARF-CCAC). He is also a member of the
American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the
Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA).
For more information on Ingleside, its affiliate organizations and its
three continuing care retirement communities in the District of
Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, please visit www.inglesideonline.org.
Follow our new Facebook page here.
About Ingleside
Ingleside is a premier provider of comprehensive senior living
opportunities in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Based in D.C.,
Ingleside is the umbrella organization for three not-for-profit,
continuing care retirement communities and its affiliates, including:
the Westminster Ingleside Foundation, WING (Westminster Ingleside
Group), which handles management and development, and Ingleside at Home,
a home-based care program. Ingleside’s family of communities include:
Ingleside at Rock Creek (Washington, D.C.), Westminster at Lake Ridge
(Lake Ridge, Va.), and Ingleside at King Farm (Rockville, Md.). For more
information, visit www.inglesideonline.org.
Contacts
Ingleside
Media Contact:
Ailis Wolf, 301-836-1516 x7
awolf@veandco.com
@VEandCo
or
Gautier
Lemyze-Young, 301-836-1516 x8
gyoung@veandco.com
@VEandCo