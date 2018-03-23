Ingleside Appoints Veteran Senior Living Financial Management Executive as New CFO

Myers Named to Position for Comprehensive, Washington Area

Not-for-Profit Senior Living Organization

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingleside,

a premier provider of comprehensive senior living services in the

Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has named Timothy L. Myers as its

new chief financial officer (CFO). Myers has nearly three decades of

industry-relevant experience.

Myers comes to Ingleside after having served eight years as CFO for the

Philadelphia-based Kendal Corporation.

Prior to Kendal, he spent nearly 10 years as CFO, chief operating

officer, and partner for New Life Management and Development of Mount

Laurel, N.J. Earlier in his career, he worked a year as director of

special projects with Marriott Senior Living Services, and 10 years as a

senior manager for KPMG.

“Tim is a highly regarded and talented professional who has extensive

financial management experience within the senior living industry with a

special focus on continuing care retirement communities,” said Ingleside

President and CEO Lynn O’Connor. “We are delighted to welcome him

aboard and know that he will be a pivotal addition to our executive team

as we embark on an exciting period of growth that will include the

upcoming expansions of two communities – Ingleside

at Rock Creek in Washington, D.C. and Ingleside

at King Farm in Rockville, Md.”

Myers holds a BA in Accounting from Lycoming College in Williamsport,

Pa. He is a member of the Financial Advisory Panel of the Commission on

Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities – Continuing Care

Accreditation Commission (CARF-CCAC). He is also a member of the

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the

Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA).

About Ingleside

Ingleside is a premier provider of comprehensive senior living

opportunities in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Based in D.C.,

Ingleside is the umbrella organization for three not-for-profit,

continuing care retirement communities and its affiliates, including:

the Westminster Ingleside Foundation, WING (Westminster Ingleside

Group), which handles management and development, and Ingleside at Home,

a home-based care program. Ingleside’s family of communities include:

Ingleside at Rock Creek (Washington, D.C.), Westminster at Lake Ridge

(Lake Ridge, Va.), and Ingleside at King Farm (Rockville, Md.). For more

information, visit www.inglesideonline.org.

