Inspire Mountain View Announces Winners of Grant Awards Totaling $525k

Inspire Mountain View Awards Community Grants for Proposals to Make
Mountain View a More Compassionate and Equitable Community
Sponsored by Google, LinkedIn, Symantec and Synopsys
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Less than three months after it began, Inspire Mountain View Grant
awards were presented to applicants who most inspired public voters with
their proposals to make Mountain View a more compassionate and equitable
community, and a better place to live and work. Inspire Mountain View
organizers also announced grant award funding had increased, allowing
the number of grant awards to expand from the originally planned three,
to a total of nine grant awards totaling $525k.
The nine Inspire Mountain View Challenge winners include:
$25k—Avenidas Generations Lab:
Avenidas Generations Lab will provide older adults and their families in
Mountain View with technology to aid them in living independently and
with dignity.
$25k—Community School of Music & Arts:
CSMA will host a three-day electronic music festival to engage the
community at the intersection of technology and music.
$25k—Mission Be Inc: Mission
Be will host a four-week series of Parent Nights to train parents and
caregivers in mindfulness and compassion skills.
$50k—Youth Drama for All: Mountain
View Drama for All will produce Mountain View Act for Good performing
arts workshop series to unite people of all abilities, fostering empathy
and inspiring an inclusive community.
$50k—Canopy with Living Classroom:
Eco-Schoolyards will create model ecological schoolyards using urban
landscapes to support local ecology at two Mountain View-Whisman school
district campuses.
$50k—Alta Vista HS and Olimpico Learning:
This program will bring together Alta Vista High School students to be
peer-mentors to 250 younger students in Olimpico Leadership summer camps
in Mountain View, and provide the opportunity for those peer-mentors to
interact with tech industry volunteer role-models.
$100k—Mountain View Working Scholars:
This program will provide individuals who work or live in Mountain View
the opportunity to attain a no-cost Bachelor’s degree.
$100k—Soulforce Leadership: This
program will train youth and community leaders to take action on local
issues using mindfulness, compassion and nonviolence.
$100k—Community Services Agency:
Community Services’ Access to Nutrition program will provide bi-weekly
deliveries of fresh fruits, vegetables and high-protein foods with
recipes and educational materials to 350 families.
For more information on the winners, visit www.InspireMV.org.
The Inspire Mountain View Challenge was sponsored by Google, LinkedIn,
Symantec and Synopsys. Additional funding to increase the grant awards
was provided by Google.
“We couldn’t have done this challenge without the support of all four
companies. Google, LinkedIn, Symantec and Synopsys all have been
instrumental in making the idea of inspiring innovative community
projects a reality,” said Joe Eyre, managing director of the Inspire
Mountain View Challenge. “Google’s increased funding demonstrates the
company’s interest in the proposals and commitment to supporting
Mountain View.”
Selection Criteria
The Inspire Mountain View Challenge received 40 proposals, from which a
panel of judges selected 18 finalists for public voting. Public voting
ran for three weeks in April, during which several thousand registered
votes were cast.
Inspire Mountain View challenged applicants to submit proposals to make
Mountain View a more compassionate and equitable community, and a better
place to live and work. Additional criteria for selecting winners
included:
• Innovation and creativity
• Feasibility of project to be completed within 12 months
• Measurable impact
The Inspire Mountain View Community Challenge was open to 501(c)(3)
nonprofits, and to individuals, government agencies, or for-profit
organizations that partner with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Programs that are
fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit were also eligible to apply.
Inspire Mountain View is managed by Los Altos Community Foundation,
which serves the communities of Los Altos and Mountain View. For more
information visit http://losaltoscf.org/.
Financial Sponsors:
(http://www.Google.org)
• Symantec
(https://www.symantec.com/about/corporate-responsibility)
• Synopsys
(https://www.synopsys.com/company/global-citizenship/community-involvement.html)
(https://linkedinforgood.linkedin.com/en-us)
Managing Partner:
• Los
Altos Community Foundation http://losaltoscf.org/
Social:
Twitter: @InspireMtnView
LinkedIn: Inspire
Mountain View
Facebook: @InspireMtnView
Contacts
for Inspire Mountain View
Andrea Grindeland, 650-464-7075
communications@inspiremv.org