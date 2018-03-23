Inspire Mountain View Announces Winners of Grant Awards Totaling $525k

Inspire Mountain View Awards Community Grants for Proposals to Make

Mountain View a More Compassionate and Equitable Community

Sponsored by Google, LinkedIn, Symantec and Synopsys

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Less than three months after it began, Inspire Mountain View Grant

awards were presented to applicants who most inspired public voters with

their proposals to make Mountain View a more compassionate and equitable

community, and a better place to live and work. Inspire Mountain View

organizers also announced grant award funding had increased, allowing

the number of grant awards to expand from the originally planned three,

to a total of nine grant awards totaling $525k.

The nine Inspire Mountain View Challenge winners include:

$25k—Avenidas Generations Lab:

Avenidas Generations Lab will provide older adults and their families in

Mountain View with technology to aid them in living independently and

with dignity.

$25k—Community School of Music & Arts:

CSMA will host a three-day electronic music festival to engage the

community at the intersection of technology and music.

$25k—Mission Be Inc: Mission

Be will host a four-week series of Parent Nights to train parents and

caregivers in mindfulness and compassion skills.

$50k—Youth Drama for All: Mountain

View Drama for All will produce Mountain View Act for Good performing

arts workshop series to unite people of all abilities, fostering empathy

and inspiring an inclusive community.

$50k—Canopy with Living Classroom:

Eco-Schoolyards will create model ecological schoolyards using urban

landscapes to support local ecology at two Mountain View-Whisman school

district campuses.

$50k—Alta Vista HS and Olimpico Learning:

This program will bring together Alta Vista High School students to be

peer-mentors to 250 younger students in Olimpico Leadership summer camps

in Mountain View, and provide the opportunity for those peer-mentors to

interact with tech industry volunteer role-models.

$100k—Mountain View Working Scholars:

This program will provide individuals who work or live in Mountain View

the opportunity to attain a no-cost Bachelor’s degree.

$100k—Soulforce Leadership: This

program will train youth and community leaders to take action on local

issues using mindfulness, compassion and nonviolence.

$100k—Community Services Agency:

Community Services’ Access to Nutrition program will provide bi-weekly

deliveries of fresh fruits, vegetables and high-protein foods with

recipes and educational materials to 350 families.

For more information on the winners, visit www.InspireMV.org.

The Inspire Mountain View Challenge was sponsored by Google, LinkedIn,

Symantec and Synopsys. Additional funding to increase the grant awards

was provided by Google.

“We couldn’t have done this challenge without the support of all four

companies. Google, LinkedIn, Symantec and Synopsys all have been

instrumental in making the idea of inspiring innovative community

projects a reality,” said Joe Eyre, managing director of the Inspire

Mountain View Challenge. “Google’s increased funding demonstrates the

company’s interest in the proposals and commitment to supporting

Mountain View.”

Selection Criteria

The Inspire Mountain View Challenge received 40 proposals, from which a

panel of judges selected 18 finalists for public voting. Public voting

ran for three weeks in April, during which several thousand registered

votes were cast.

Inspire Mountain View challenged applicants to submit proposals to make

Mountain View a more compassionate and equitable community, and a better

place to live and work. Additional criteria for selecting winners

included:

• Innovation and creativity

• Feasibility of project to be completed within 12 months

• Measurable impact

The Inspire Mountain View Community Challenge was open to 501(c)(3)

nonprofits, and to individuals, government agencies, or for-profit

organizations that partner with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Programs that are

fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit were also eligible to apply.

Inspire Mountain View is managed by Los Altos Community Foundation,

which serves the communities of Los Altos and Mountain View. For more

information visit http://losaltoscf.org/.

Financial Sponsors:

• Google

(http://www.Google.org)

• Symantec

(https://www.symantec.com/about/corporate-responsibility)

• Synopsys

(https://www.synopsys.com/company/global-citizenship/community-involvement.html)

• LinkedIn

(https://linkedinforgood.linkedin.com/en-us)

Managing Partner:

• Los

Altos Community Foundation http://losaltoscf.org/

Social:

Twitter: @InspireMtnView

LinkedIn: Inspire

Mountain View

Facebook: @InspireMtnView

Contacts

for Inspire Mountain View

Andrea Grindeland, 650-464-7075

communications@inspiremv.org