Introducing SwitchFit – the Fitness Booking App That Puts the Power Back in Your Hands

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#app–Announcing SwitchFit (SwitchFit.com),
the first fitness booking app created with studios, gyms and trainers in
mind. Launching March 1 in New York City and Los Angeles, SwitchFit has
reimagined today’s flawed class-booking model by giving its fitness
partners the newfound freedom to set their own prices to match demand,
incentivizing users to explore their location and develop loyalty.
With leading studio partners like Rumble, Tone House and Fhitting
Room in NYC and LIT Method, Rise Nation and YAS in LA, plus
dozens of others in both cities, SwitchFit is set for nationwide
expansion and is actively seeking unique fitness locations and trainers
across the county.
SwitchFit stands out from the crowd with a model designed to help grow
your business by accessing a massive new community of potential
customers through free marketing directed at your target audience. For
the first time, customers will have access to the hottest studios, gyms
and trainers with no memberships fees and unlimited class reservations,
which means your target demo is free to explore their options with you.
When they’re ready to settle down, SwitchFit makes it easy by providing
streamlined gym membership sign-up to convert SwitchFit users into gym
members. With perks like these, think of SwitchFit as your new fitness
friend with benefits:
-
Be a Sellout // SwitchFit’s on-demand pricing puts the power
back in the fitness partner’s hands, letting you price sessions
according to inventory and attendance
-
We Work For You // Percentage-based pricing lets you see your
ROI with every booking — SwitchFit promotes sessions to clients in
your area who are ready to make the switch
-
Business in Front, Party in the Back // SwitchFit offers
seamless POS integration, intuitive scheduling and pass verification
to make your life easier. MindBody user? No problem with their
auto-schedule upload function.
-
Make Gains, Not Pains // The SwitchFit attendee recommendation
system gives you positive feedback about sessions, without rants or
slant.
-
Support the USA Way // SwitchFit’s support team provides
customer service via call or text on a dedicated line–They also
provide in-person setup and support
“We really listened to the fitness industry and the community and built
a system that encourages loyalty, while also allowing freedom to
explore,” says Frederick Heim, CMO at SwitchFit. “There are so many
great new classes and trainers that people don’t know about, so we’ve
made it our goal to get the word out for them. With SwitchFit, people
aren’t tied down by contracts or membership fees, so they have the
resources to commit to their favorite location while switching it up on
the side.”
SwitchFit is currently available for download at the Apple iTunes store. Download
it here. Get excited at SwitchFit.com.
Feel the love @switchfitfam.
