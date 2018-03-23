Introducing SwitchFit – the Fitness Booking App That Puts the Power Back in Your Hands

You set the pricing. You secure the membership. You reap the profits.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#app–Announcing SwitchFit (SwitchFit.com),

the first fitness booking app created with studios, gyms and trainers in

mind. Launching March 1 in New York City and Los Angeles, SwitchFit has

reimagined today’s flawed class-booking model by giving its fitness

partners the newfound freedom to set their own prices to match demand,

incentivizing users to explore their location and develop loyalty.

With leading studio partners like Rumble, Tone House and Fhitting

Room in NYC and LIT Method, Rise Nation and YAS in LA, plus

dozens of others in both cities, SwitchFit is set for nationwide

expansion and is actively seeking unique fitness locations and trainers

across the county.

SwitchFit stands out from the crowd with a model designed to help grow

your business by accessing a massive new community of potential

customers through free marketing directed at your target audience. For

the first time, customers will have access to the hottest studios, gyms

and trainers with no memberships fees and unlimited class reservations,

which means your target demo is free to explore their options with you.

When they’re ready to settle down, SwitchFit makes it easy by providing

streamlined gym membership sign-up to convert SwitchFit users into gym

members. With perks like these, think of SwitchFit as your new fitness

friend with benefits:

Be a Sellout // SwitchFit’s on-demand pricing puts the power

back in the fitness partner’s hands, letting you price sessions

according to inventory and attendance

SwitchFit’s on-demand pricing puts the power back in the fitness partner’s hands, letting you price sessions according to inventory and attendance We Work For You // Percentage-based pricing lets you see your

ROI with every booking — SwitchFit promotes sessions to clients in

your area who are ready to make the switch

Percentage-based pricing lets you see your ROI with every booking — SwitchFit promotes sessions to clients in your area who are ready to make the switch Business in Front, Party in the Back // SwitchFit offers

seamless POS integration, intuitive scheduling and pass verification

to make your life easier. MindBody user? No problem with their

auto-schedule upload function.

SwitchFit offers seamless POS integration, intuitive scheduling and pass verification to make your life easier. MindBody user? No problem with their auto-schedule upload function. Make Gains, Not Pains // The SwitchFit attendee recommendation

system gives you positive feedback about sessions, without rants or

slant.

The SwitchFit attendee recommendation system gives you positive feedback about sessions, without rants or slant. Support the USA Way // SwitchFit’s support team provides

customer service via call or text on a dedicated line–They also

provide in-person setup and support

“We really listened to the fitness industry and the community and built

a system that encourages loyalty, while also allowing freedom to

explore,” says Frederick Heim, CMO at SwitchFit. “There are so many

great new classes and trainers that people don’t know about, so we’ve

made it our goal to get the word out for them. With SwitchFit, people

aren’t tied down by contracts or membership fees, so they have the

resources to commit to their favorite location while switching it up on

the side.”

SwitchFit is currently available for download at the Apple iTunes store. Download

it here. Get excited at SwitchFit.com.

Feel the love @switchfitfam.

Social Media Platforms

Instagram / Twitter / Facebook: @switchfitfam

About SwitchFit

SwitchFit is the first app for fitness explorers who want access to the

hottest studios, gyms and trainers without the commitment. We know your

perfect fit is out there waiting for you, so don’t settle down just yet.

With no memberships or limits on classes, you’re free to discover a

personalized mix of activities that fits your schedule and budget. We

believe that staying fit should be exciting, not routine. Commitment’s a

bitch—make it yours with SwitchFit. Get excited at SwitchFit.com.

Feel the love @switchfitfam.

Contacts

clover PR

Alana Littler

alana@clover-pr.com

310.920.0095