Invesco to Launch New ETFs on NEO

Adding two additional series to DWG ETF
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aequitas
NEO Exchange Inc. (“NEO Exchange” or “NEO”) is pleased to announce
that Invesco Canada Ltd. (“Invesco”) is expanding its presence on the
NEO Exchange. Invesco has applied to list two new PowerShares ETFs and
received approval to list two new series of its NEO-listed PowerShares
DWA Global Momentum Index ETF (DWG).
PowerShares Canada has filed a preliminary prospectus with Canadian
securities regulators for PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low
Volatility Index ETF and PowerShares S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend
Low Volatility Index ETF (collectively, the “PowerShares ETFs”). Subject
to receiving regulatory and NEO Exchange approval, the following
PowerShares ETFs are expected to launch during the first half of 2017:
|Fund name
|
CAD Series
|
USD Series
|
CAD
|PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF
|UHD
|UHD.U
|UHD.F
|
PowerShares S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index
ETF
|GHD
|–
|GHD.F
Invesco has also received approval to list two new series of DWG on the
NEO Exchange, which will provide investors with the ability to purchase
DWG in U.S. dollars (DWG.U) and in a Canadian-dollar-hedged version
(DWG.F). These new series are expected to begin trading in the coming
weeks.
“We have seen firsthand that NEO offers enhanced transparency and a
choice in service models that benefit Canadian investors,” said
Christopher Doll, Vice President, Product and Business Strategy,
PowerShares Canada. “Our decision to apply to list additional ETFs on
NEO was driven by the efficiencies, quality of service and cost
reductions that NEO has provided to the Canadian ETF industry. We look
forward to strengthening our listing partnership in 2017.”
Invesco was the first company to list securities on NEO and continues to
champion competition in Canada’s capital markets. The PowerShares ETFs
will be joined on NEO by four planned Redwood
Asset Management ETFs, consisting of six ETF listings and BlackRock
Canada’s planned migration of certain iShares ETFs from the TSX to
NEO.
“Invesco has been a true partner in helping us bring competition,
innovation and a different set of values to the Canadian stock exchange
space,” stated Jos Schmitt, President and Chief Executive Officer, NEO
Exchange. “We are pleased they have decided to launch new ETFs with us
and expand the currently listed DWG family. Invesco was a trailblazer in
welcoming competition to the ETF trading landscape and has led the way
for other fund providers to do the same.”
Invesco has filed its preliminary prospectus containing important
information relating to PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility
Index ETF and PowerShares S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low
Volatility Index ETF with the securities regulatory authorities in each
of the provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus
is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary
prospectus may be obtained from Invesco Canada and are also available at
sedar.com. There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy
the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.
This document does not provide full disclosure of all material facts
relating to the securities offered. Investors should read the
preliminary prospectus, the final prospectus and any amendment for
disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the
securities offered, before making an investment decision.
Invesco is a shareholder of Aequitas Innovations Inc., the parent
company of NEO. Peter Intraligi, President of Invesco Canada and Head of
North American Retail Distribution, is a director of Aequitas
Innovations.
Invesco and PowerShares Canada are registered business names of Invesco
Canada Ltd.
