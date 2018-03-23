Invesco to Launch New ETFs on NEO

Adding two additional series to DWG ETF

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aequitas

NEO Exchange Inc. (“NEO Exchange” or “NEO”) is pleased to announce

that Invesco Canada Ltd. (“Invesco”) is expanding its presence on the

NEO Exchange. Invesco has applied to list two new PowerShares ETFs and

received approval to list two new series of its NEO-listed PowerShares

DWA Global Momentum Index ETF (DWG).

PowerShares Canada has filed a preliminary prospectus with Canadian

securities regulators for PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low

Volatility Index ETF and PowerShares S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend

Low Volatility Index ETF (collectively, the “PowerShares ETFs”). Subject

to receiving regulatory and NEO Exchange approval, the following

PowerShares ETFs are expected to launch during the first half of 2017:

Fund name CAD Series

Ticker USD Series

Ticker CAD

Hedged

Series

Ticker PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF UHD UHD.U UHD.F PowerShares S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index

ETF GHD – GHD.F

Invesco has also received approval to list two new series of DWG on the

NEO Exchange, which will provide investors with the ability to purchase

DWG in U.S. dollars (DWG.U) and in a Canadian-dollar-hedged version

(DWG.F). These new series are expected to begin trading in the coming

weeks.

“We have seen firsthand that NEO offers enhanced transparency and a

choice in service models that benefit Canadian investors,” said

Christopher Doll, Vice President, Product and Business Strategy,

PowerShares Canada. “Our decision to apply to list additional ETFs on

NEO was driven by the efficiencies, quality of service and cost

reductions that NEO has provided to the Canadian ETF industry. We look

forward to strengthening our listing partnership in 2017.”

Invesco was the first company to list securities on NEO and continues to

champion competition in Canada’s capital markets. The PowerShares ETFs

will be joined on NEO by four planned Redwood

Asset Management ETFs, consisting of six ETF listings and BlackRock

Canada’s planned migration of certain iShares ETFs from the TSX to

NEO.

“Invesco has been a true partner in helping us bring competition,

innovation and a different set of values to the Canadian stock exchange

space,” stated Jos Schmitt, President and Chief Executive Officer, NEO

Exchange. “We are pleased they have decided to launch new ETFs with us

and expand the currently listed DWG family. Invesco was a trailblazer in

welcoming competition to the ETF trading landscape and has led the way

for other fund providers to do the same.”

Invesco has filed its preliminary prospectus containing important

information relating to PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility

Index ETF and PowerShares S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low

Volatility Index ETF with the securities regulatory authorities in each

of the provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus

is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary

prospectus may be obtained from Invesco Canada and are also available at

sedar.com. There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy

the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

This document does not provide full disclosure of all material facts

relating to the securities offered. Investors should read the

preliminary prospectus, the final prospectus and any amendment for

disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the

securities offered, before making an investment decision.

Invesco is a shareholder of Aequitas Innovations Inc., the parent

company of NEO. Peter Intraligi, President of Invesco Canada and Head of

North American Retail Distribution, is a director of Aequitas

Innovations.

Invesco and PowerShares Canada are registered business names of Invesco

Canada Ltd.

