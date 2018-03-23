iQor Employees Donate over 37,000 School Supplies for the 2nd Annual Back to sQool Drive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iQor, a global provider of customer contact solutions and product
support services, today announced that it has donated more than 37,000
school supplies to local schools for the 2nd Annual Back to sQool Drive.
With children around the world preparing to head back to school, iQor
employees rallied together to donate backpacks and school supplies such
as pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, crayons, paper and notebooks. The
supplies were distributed to over 25 schools in 6 countries around the
world.
iQor established the iQor Qares Program in 2013 as a consolidated effort
for employees to volunteer time and donate money and resources to help
address hunger, health, and education in the communities in which they
work. The Back to sQool Drive is part of the philanthropic efforts that
iQor supports and through the iQor Qares Program, employees are able to
give back throughout the year. iQor employees share their community
giving on Twitter using the hashtag #iQorCares.
“Giving back to the communities where we live and work is rewarding. I
am very proud of the contributions from our employees that help to make
a difference in the lives of those less fortunate,” says iQor Chief
Human Resources Officer Mason Argiropoulos.
