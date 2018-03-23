iQor Employees Donate over 37,000 School Supplies for the 2nd Annual Back to sQool Drive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iQor, a global provider of customer contact solutions and product

support services, today announced that it has donated more than 37,000

school supplies to local schools for the 2nd Annual Back to sQool Drive.

With children around the world preparing to head back to school, iQor

employees rallied together to donate backpacks and school supplies such

as pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, crayons, paper and notebooks. The

supplies were distributed to over 25 schools in 6 countries around the

world.

iQor established the iQor Qares Program in 2013 as a consolidated effort

for employees to volunteer time and donate money and resources to help

address hunger, health, and education in the communities in which they

work. The Back to sQool Drive is part of the philanthropic efforts that

iQor supports and through the iQor Qares Program, employees are able to

give back throughout the year. iQor employees share their community

giving on Twitter using the hashtag #iQorCares.

“Giving back to the communities where we live and work is rewarding. I

am very proud of the contributions from our employees that help to make

a difference in the lives of those less fortunate,” says iQor Chief

Human Resources Officer Mason Argiropoulos.

About iQor

iQor is a global provider of business process outsourcing and product

support services with 32,000 employees in 17 countries. We partner with

many of the world’s best-known brands to deliver aftermarket product and

customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain, from

customer care and receivables management to product diagnostics and

repair services. Our award-winning technology, logistics and analytics

platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and analyze brand interactions,

improve business processes, and find operational efficiencies that lead

to superior outcomes for our partners across the customer and product

lifecycles. For more information, please visit us at www.iqor.com

or follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.

