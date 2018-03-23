Keurig® Unveils Four New Classic Cocktail Mixers for the New Keurig® KOLD™ Drinkmaker System

Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned, Sparkling Cosmopolitan, and Peach Julep
added to the growing lineup of Cocktail Mixers for Keurig® KOLD™, the
Beverage System that Delivers In-Home Cold Beverages at the Push of a
Button
WATERBURY, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig), a personal beverage system company
that has revolutionized the way consumers create and enjoy beverages,
expands its Keurig®
KOLD™ beverage lineup with four new cocktail mixers – Union Street
Lounge™ Moscow Mule and Old Fashioned and Rita’s and Tina’s™ Sparkling
Cosmopolitan and Peach Julep. Now, even more favorite cocktail mixers
can be fresh-made cold, on demand and ready to enjoy with the addition
of your choice of spirits.
At just 35 calories before adding spirits, the Rita’s & Tina’s™ skinny
Sparkling
Cosmopolitan is the little black dress of cocktails – with a touch
of bubbles. This beverage pod creates an expertly portioned skinny
sparkling cosmopolitan mix that is precisely carbonated without the need
for a CO2 canister and ready to enjoy with the addition of
two ounces of your favorite vodka.
Get a little peachy with a skinny twist on your classic Mint Julep with
Rita’s & Tina’s™ Peach
Julep KOLD™ pod cocktail mixer. This low calorie cocktail mixer is
the perfect match with two ounces of your favorite bourbon.
Union St. Lounge™ introduces the copper mug classic, Moscow
Mule KOLD™ pod cocktail mixer. With spicy ginger and refreshing lime
flavors, the Moscow Mule is the perfect addition to any occasion. Simply
place the pod into the Keurig® KOLD™ drinkmaker to make the cocktail
mix, add two ounces of your favorite vodka, and enjoy!
With a balance of bitters, cane sugar, and hints of muddled orange and
cherry flavors, Union St. Lounge™ Old
Fashioned KOLD™ pod cocktail mixer is sure to hit the spot. Just add
two ounces of your favorite whiskey and you’ll soon see why this classic
is making a well-deserved comeback.
“We’re excited to expand the variety of cocktail mixers now being
offered alongside the Keurig KOLD drinkmaker,” said Tara Murphy, Senior
Vice President of Keurig KOLD. “The opportunity to make classic
beverages all at the simple touch of a button makes entertaining at home
easier and even more fun for cocktail lovers.”
Keurig® KOLD™ cocktail mixer pods do not contain alcohol and are
designed to provide a blended, chilled mixer base for authentic cocktail
recipes that complement a variety of spirits. Users can add garnishes
and twists based on their own preferences. The KOLD™ pod features
perfectly portioned ingredients to ensure quality cocktails without the
time-consuming, messy preparation when creating a cocktail from scratch.
Ideal for entertaining, social gatherings and everyday use, Keurig®
KOLD™ is the first beverage system that allows consumers to freshly make
a wide range of cold sparkling and still beverages at home at the push
of a button. The Keurig® KOLD™ system encourages choice and discovery,
including exclusive brands from a broad range of beverage categories
like zero-calorie flavored seltzers, iced teas, flavored waters, craft
sodas, sports hydration drinks, cocktail mixers and more to come over
time. It also makes beloved favorite beverage brands from The Coca-Cola
Company and Dr Pepper Snapple Group.
Moscow Mule, Sparkling Cosmopolitan, Peach Julep and Old Fashioned join
the growing portfolio of cold mixers that include Rita’s & Tina’s™
Classic Margarita, Rita’s & Tina’s™ Strawberry Margarita and Union St.
Lounge™ Mojito. All mixer varieties are available to order on Keurig.com
at $5.99 SRP for a four-count box.
About Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.
Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig) is reimagining how beverages can be
created, personalized, and enjoyed, fresh-made in homes and workplaces.
We are a personal beverage system company revolutionizing the beverage
experience through the power of innovative technology and strategic
brand partnerships. With an expanding family of more than 80 beloved
brands and more than 575 beverage varieties, our Keurig® hot and Keurig®
KOLD™ beverage systems deliver great taste, convenience, and choice at
the push of a button. As a company founded on social responsibility, we
are committed to using the power of business to brew a better world
through our work to build resilient supply chains, sustainable products,
thriving communities, and a water-secure world. Keurig is now a private
business owned by an investment group led by JAB Holding Co. For more
information visit: www.KeurigGreenMountain.com.
To purchase Keurig products visit: www.keurig.com, www.keurig.ca, www.keurig.co.uk
