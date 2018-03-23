Keurig® Unveils Four New Classic Cocktail Mixers for the New Keurig® KOLD™ Drinkmaker System

Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned, Sparkling Cosmopolitan, and Peach Julep

WATERBURY, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig), a personal beverage system company

that has revolutionized the way consumers create and enjoy beverages,

expands its Keurig®

KOLD™ beverage lineup with four new cocktail mixers – Union Street

Lounge™ Moscow Mule and Old Fashioned and Rita’s and Tina’s™ Sparkling

Cosmopolitan and Peach Julep. Now, even more favorite cocktail mixers

can be fresh-made cold, on demand and ready to enjoy with the addition

of your choice of spirits.





At just 35 calories before adding spirits, the Rita’s & Tina’s™ skinny

Sparkling

Cosmopolitan is the little black dress of cocktails – with a touch

of bubbles. This beverage pod creates an expertly portioned skinny

sparkling cosmopolitan mix that is precisely carbonated without the need

for a CO 2 canister and ready to enjoy with the addition of

two ounces of your favorite vodka.

Get a little peachy with a skinny twist on your classic Mint Julep with

Rita’s & Tina’s™ Peach

Julep KOLD™ pod cocktail mixer. This low calorie cocktail mixer is

the perfect match with two ounces of your favorite bourbon.

Union St. Lounge™ introduces the copper mug classic, Moscow

Mule KOLD™ pod cocktail mixer. With spicy ginger and refreshing lime

flavors, the Moscow Mule is the perfect addition to any occasion. Simply

place the pod into the Keurig® KOLD™ drinkmaker to make the cocktail

mix, add two ounces of your favorite vodka, and enjoy!

With a balance of bitters, cane sugar, and hints of muddled orange and

cherry flavors, Union St. Lounge™ Old

Fashioned KOLD™ pod cocktail mixer is sure to hit the spot. Just add

two ounces of your favorite whiskey and you’ll soon see why this classic

is making a well-deserved comeback.

“We’re excited to expand the variety of cocktail mixers now being

offered alongside the Keurig KOLD drinkmaker,” said Tara Murphy, Senior

Vice President of Keurig KOLD. “The opportunity to make classic

beverages all at the simple touch of a button makes entertaining at home

easier and even more fun for cocktail lovers.”

Keurig® KOLD™ cocktail mixer pods do not contain alcohol and are

designed to provide a blended, chilled mixer base for authentic cocktail

recipes that complement a variety of spirits. Users can add garnishes

and twists based on their own preferences. The KOLD™ pod features

perfectly portioned ingredients to ensure quality cocktails without the

time-consuming, messy preparation when creating a cocktail from scratch.

Ideal for entertaining, social gatherings and everyday use, Keurig®

KOLD™ is the first beverage system that allows consumers to freshly make

a wide range of cold sparkling and still beverages at home at the push

of a button. The Keurig® KOLD™ system encourages choice and discovery,

including exclusive brands from a broad range of beverage categories

like zero-calorie flavored seltzers, iced teas, flavored waters, craft

sodas, sports hydration drinks, cocktail mixers and more to come over

time. It also makes beloved favorite beverage brands from The Coca-Cola

Company and Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

Moscow Mule, Sparkling Cosmopolitan, Peach Julep and Old Fashioned join

the growing portfolio of cold mixers that include Rita’s & Tina’s™

Classic Margarita, Rita’s & Tina’s™ Strawberry Margarita and Union St.

Lounge™ Mojito. All mixer varieties are available to order on Keurig.com

at $5.99 SRP for a four-count box.

About Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig) is reimagining how beverages can be

created, personalized, and enjoyed, fresh-made in homes and workplaces.

We are a personal beverage system company revolutionizing the beverage

experience through the power of innovative technology and strategic

brand partnerships. With an expanding family of more than 80 beloved

brands and more than 575 beverage varieties, our Keurig® hot and Keurig®

KOLD™ beverage systems deliver great taste, convenience, and choice at

the push of a button. As a company founded on social responsibility, we

are committed to using the power of business to brew a better world

through our work to build resilient supply chains, sustainable products,

thriving communities, and a water-secure world. Keurig is now a private

business owned by an investment group led by JAB Holding Co. For more

information visit: www.KeurigGreenMountain.com.

To purchase Keurig products visit: www.keurig.com, www.keurig.ca, www.keurig.co.uk

