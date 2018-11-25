Kids Invited to Step Inside Walmart Toy Lab This Holiday Season, a Digital Playground to Test and Play with Top Toys

Exclusive Experience from Walmart and Eko Allows Kids to Play with

Walmart’s Top Rated by Kids Toy List from a Tablet or Computer

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Walmart introduced The

Walmart Toy Lab at WalmartToyLab.com,

an all-new digital playground where Walmart’s littlest fans can play

with 20 of the toys on the retailer’s Top Rated by Kids top toy list

right from their computer or tablet.

Like stepping into an interactive unboxing video, The Walmart Toy Lab

lets kids take on the role of an official Walmart Toy Tester. Kids can

virtually play with 20 of Walmart’s top holiday toys in a whimsical,

colorful space and share their favorites on a digital wish list. The

experience is produced through an exclusive partnership with Walmart and

Eko, the leader in interactive video entertainment.

Using the “Funtroller,” kids select toys to test and can choose to take

a closer look, play with their main features and watch other children

play with them too. For an unexpected surprise, kids can hit the “Don’t

Push” button and see what unfolds with their host, Burt. After testing,

they can add the toy to their digital wish list, the Toy Box, and share

with Santa or their parents for gifting inspiration.

The Walmart Toy Lab features the following toys:

The Walmart Toy Lab is just one of the ways that Walmart is bringing fun

and wonder to the holiday season. Earlier this year, Walmart unveiled

America’s Best Toy Shop – its destination for toys in stores and on

Walmart.com. This season, the America’s Best Toy Shop features 30

percent new toys in stores and 40 percent more toys online, with

hundreds of new toys for customers to choose from, including Pomsies,

Fancy Nancy, Hairdorables and Grumblies.

This is one of the first collaborations since the recently announced

joint venture between Walmart and Eko, demonstrating how Eko’s

technology creates unique shopping experiences for customers. The

Walmart Toy Lab is one of many new enhancements made to Walmart.com this

year to offer shopping solutions via curated editorial content that

helps customers discover and shop for items online.

For more information, visit the

Walmart Newsroom.

For more information on Eko, visit www.helloeko.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and

live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and

through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 265 million customers

and members visit our more than 11,200 stores under 55 banners in 27

countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of

$500.3 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide.

Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate

philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about

Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com,

on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart

and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

About Eko

Eko is a pioneering interactive entertainment company that lets

audiences shape stories as they unfold. Eko’s technology allows viewers

to affect, control, and influence interactive entertainment like never

before. The company provides a platform for interactive stories and

partners with media companies, independent creators and top brands to

create deeply engaging experiences for audiences. Stories are

distributed through HelloEko.com, affiliate partners, and social

networks; available on desktop, mobile and connected devices. The

company has over 10 patents for its technology, including its

proprietary player and authoring tools. Eko Studio, the company’s suite

of authoring tools, is also offered for free to a community of creators

who craft their own interactive experiences using Eko’s platform.

