Kids Invited to Step Inside Walmart Toy Lab This Holiday Season, a Digital Playground to Test and Play with Top Toys

Exclusive Experience from Walmart and Eko Allows Kids to Play with
Walmart’s Top Rated by Kids Toy List from a Tablet or Computer
BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Walmart introduced The
Walmart Toy Lab at WalmartToyLab.com,
an all-new digital playground where Walmart’s littlest fans can play
with 20 of the toys on the retailer’s Top Rated by Kids top toy list
right from their computer or tablet.
Like stepping into an interactive unboxing video, The Walmart Toy Lab
lets kids take on the role of an official Walmart Toy Tester. Kids can
virtually play with 20 of Walmart’s top holiday toys in a whimsical,
colorful space and share their favorites on a digital wish list. The
experience is produced through an exclusive partnership with Walmart and
Eko, the leader in interactive video entertainment.
Using the “Funtroller,” kids select toys to test and can choose to take
a closer look, play with their main features and watch other children
play with them too. For an unexpected surprise, kids can hit the “Don’t
Push” button and see what unfolds with their host, Burt. After testing,
they can add the toy to their digital wish list, the Toy Box, and share
with Santa or their parents for gifting inspiration.
The Walmart Toy Lab features the following toys:
-
Barbie
Dreamhouse
-
Imaginext
Jurassic World Jurassic Rex
-
STEM
Jr. Wonder Lab
-
Sing
& Spin Scooter Minnie
-
Air
Hogs Supernova
-
Terra
Sect RC
-
Nerf
Laser Ops 2 Pack
-
Hot
Wheels Ultimate Garage
-
Fingerlings
Hugs
-
Rideamals
Scout Interactive Pony
-
Peppa
Pig Fun Fair Playset
-
Incredibles
2 Jack Jack Doll
-
Zoom
Tubes Car Trax
-
PikMi
Pops Surprise
-
Harry
Potter Wizard Training Wands
-
Little
Live Pets Rollie My Kissing Puppy
-
Really
Rad Robots Mi-Bro
-
Treasure
X Single Pack
-
LEGO
Creator Pirate Roller Coaster
-
Power
Wheels Barbie Dream Camper
The Walmart Toy Lab is just one of the ways that Walmart is bringing fun
and wonder to the holiday season. Earlier this year, Walmart unveiled
America’s Best Toy Shop – its destination for toys in stores and on
Walmart.com. This season, the America’s Best Toy Shop features 30
percent new toys in stores and 40 percent more toys online, with
hundreds of new toys for customers to choose from, including Pomsies,
Fancy Nancy, Hairdorables and Grumblies.
This is one of the first collaborations since the recently announced
joint venture between Walmart and Eko, demonstrating how Eko’s
technology creates unique shopping experiences for customers. The
Walmart Toy Lab is one of many new enhancements made to Walmart.com this
year to offer shopping solutions via curated editorial content that
helps customers discover and shop for items online.
