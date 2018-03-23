Kobe Bryant and Nike Inspire Kids in Los Angeles to Get Moving

The Mamba League empowers kids through basketball fundamentals

“I’m really excited about building this league with my Nike family. Our

line for the league is ‘play, learn, and grow.’ This is really important

to me, and reflects what I want to share with the kids about my own

journey—that through playing the game of basketball I learned not just

about the game, but about myself and others, and through that process

you grow, as an athlete and as a person,” Bryant said about his passion

for creating the league.

The Mamba League began in February and is reaching underserved youth

across East and West Los Angeles who love the game but may not have had

an opportunity to play it. The League focuses on helping players truly

understand the fundamentals of the game while increasing their overall

self-confidence and fueling their potential.

“The Mamba League is a fun league for kids to learn the game, have fun

and understand the connection that the game has with life in

general—hopefully learning some of the work ethic it takes to become a

better basketball player and convert that into a being better son, a

better daughter and a better student,” said Bryant.

Designed in partnership with Nike and the Boys and Girls Club in Los

Angeles—the league kicked off registration on Feb. 1, inviting kids from

four main neighborhoods with under-served communities in the greater Los

Angeles area—Nickerson Gardens, Whittier, West San Gabriel

Valley/Monterey Park and Venice—to join the experience.

The Mamba League is comprised of 40 coaches who are volunteers from Nike

stores in the Los Angeles area and Boys and Girls Club staff, and 288

players. Coaches participated in a comprehensive training clinic that

was equal parts game fundamentals as well as social-emotional training

to make sure every player has a positive experience. To align with the

league’s encouragement of young girls to participate, it brings on

female coaches to lead its girls-only teams.

“I’m usually the only girl playing with all the boys…so I got excited

to play with other girls,” said Noelle Romero, 8, of the Lil Cheetahs,

who defeated the Lil Swooshes at a game in March. “The more that we

play, the more that we get to learn different type of skills, not just

in basketball, but that could help us with other things.”

By the end of the Mamba League, all players were inspired by teamwork

and exposed to a new passion for the sport–including the young girls who

made up 45 percent of participants.

“Sport is a way where kids can find not only an escape, but a potential

future,” said Mamba League Coach Ashley Indick. “The Mamba League is a

good platform to expose them to that.”

On April 15, the Mamba League will celebrate the end of its first

eight-week season with a basketball tournament challenge, where one

girls’ team and one boys’ team will go home with a victory, but all of

the players will leave the inaugural year of the league as winners.

Kobe will continue to work with Nike to expand the Mamba League to more

sites in early 2018 based on learnings from the first year and feedback

from the community.

Learn more about

why Kobe wanted to start the league and how his insights about

learning the fundamentals of basketball are changing the game for

coaches and kids (8-10) across four LA neighborhoods.

