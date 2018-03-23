Lenbrook Receives Medicare Five-Star Quality Rating

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lenbrook,

Atlanta’s only nationally accredited life plan community, has again

earned a five-star quality rating from the Centers

for Medicare and Medicaid Services for its skilled nursing and

rehabilitation services. Lenbrook’s health center, with 60 private

skilled nursing suites, is Medicare-certified and undergoes a rigorous

onsite inspection survey by CMS staff each year.

CMS developed the five-star quality rating system to help consumers

compare skilled nursing service providers. Each year, CMS rates the

nation’s skilled nursing centers on a one to five scale and publishes

the ratings on its website.

The website is searchable by zip code, state or facility name and

provides further details on the three components of the rating system:

health inspections, quality measures and staffing. Scores in each of the

three areas are then used to determine the overall star rating. Lenbrook

has earned a five-star rating every year since it became certified in

2013.

“ We encourage everyone to research and compare their best options for

high quality rehabilitation services and skilled nursing care,” said

Darlene Ruffin-Alexander, Vice President of Health Services for

Lenbrook. “ The Medicare star rating is just one of a several indicators

you can use. Another is national accreditation by CARF

(the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities),

Ruffin-Alexander said. “We are extremely proud to be both a five-star,

Medicare-certified health center and a CARF-accredited life plan

community.”

About 13 percent of the nation’s 15,000 Medicare-certified skilled

nursing facilities have earned the top five-star rating and about 10

percent of the nation’s nearly 2,000 CCRCs have earned the comprehensive

CARF accreditation. Lenbrook became the first life plan community in

Atlanta to earn national accreditation in 1992 and remains the only

community in the metro area to have done so.

“ We are a not-for-profit organization committed to full transparency and

providing the highest quality of care. We welcome third-party validation

of our operations and pride ourselves on the high level of competency

and compassion demonstrated by our staff each and every day,”

Ruffin-Alexander said.

About Lenbrook (lenbrook-atlanta.org)

Lenbrook is the first and only life plan community in Atlanta to

achieve national accreditation by CARF,

the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. Lenbrook’s

healthcare center is five-star-rated by Medicare and also by U.S. News &

World Report, which named Lenbrook in its 2016/17 Best Nursing Homes

Report. In addition, Lenbrook holds a BBB rating from Fitch and is among

only six percent of life plan communities around the country to have an

investment grade rating. Founded in 1983 and doubling its size in 2008,

Lenbrook enables its residents to enjoy the gifts of independence, good

health and personal fulfillment through engaging programs, services and

amenities. Visit www.lenbrook-atlanta.org or

call 404-233-3000.

