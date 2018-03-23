Lenbrook Receives Medicare Five-Star Quality Rating

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lenbrook,
Atlanta’s only nationally accredited life plan community, has again
earned a five-star quality rating from the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services for its skilled nursing and
rehabilitation services. Lenbrook’s health center, with 60 private
skilled nursing suites, is Medicare-certified and undergoes a rigorous
onsite inspection survey by CMS staff each year.
CMS developed the five-star quality rating system to help consumers
compare skilled nursing service providers. Each year, CMS rates the
nation’s skilled nursing centers on a one to five scale and publishes
the ratings on its website.
The website is searchable by zip code, state or facility name and
provides further details on the three components of the rating system:
health inspections, quality measures and staffing. Scores in each of the
three areas are then used to determine the overall star rating. Lenbrook
has earned a five-star rating every year since it became certified in
2013.
“We encourage everyone to research and compare their best options for
high quality rehabilitation services and skilled nursing care,” said
Darlene Ruffin-Alexander, Vice President of Health Services for
Lenbrook. “The Medicare star rating is just one of a several indicators
you can use. Another is national accreditation by CARF
(the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities),
Ruffin-Alexander said. “We are extremely proud to be both a five-star,
Medicare-certified health center and a CARF-accredited life plan
community.”
About 13 percent of the nation’s 15,000 Medicare-certified skilled
nursing facilities have earned the top five-star rating and about 10
percent of the nation’s nearly 2,000 CCRCs have earned the comprehensive
CARF accreditation. Lenbrook became the first life plan community in
Atlanta to earn national accreditation in 1992 and remains the only
community in the metro area to have done so.
“We are a not-for-profit organization committed to full transparency and
providing the highest quality of care. We welcome third-party validation
of our operations and pride ourselves on the high level of competency
and compassion demonstrated by our staff each and every day,”
Ruffin-Alexander said.
About Lenbrook (lenbrook-atlanta.org)
Lenbrook is the first and only life plan community in Atlanta to
achieve national accreditation by CARF,
the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. Lenbrook’s
healthcare center is five-star-rated by Medicare and also by U.S. News &
World Report, which named Lenbrook in its 2016/17 Best Nursing Homes
Report. In addition, Lenbrook holds a BBB rating from Fitch and is among
only six percent of life plan communities around the country to have an
investment grade rating. Founded in 1983 and doubling its size in 2008,
Lenbrook enables its residents to enjoy the gifts of independence, good
health and personal fulfillment through engaging programs, services and
amenities. Visit www.lenbrook-atlanta.org or
call 404-233-3000.
