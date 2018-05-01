Leon Medical Centers, Inc. Appoints Roymi V. Membiela To Elevate its Consumer-centric Commitment To Patients Care

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leon Medical Centers, Inc., has named Roymi V. Membiela Vice President
and Chief Consumer Officer (CCO). Membiela will join the executive team
of the organization, and will be responsible for analyzing, designing
and implementing enhancements to the consumer/patient journey and
overall branding of services. Membiela will have oversight of marketing
communications, patient experience, employee engagement and community
affairs.
Membiela is a seasoned healthcare marketing and patient experience
professional, whose passion for keeping the voice of the consumer at the
epicenter of all business development and branding strategies helped
transform and grow market presence for two of South Florida’s most
eminent healthcare systems. Most recently she served UHealth as
Associate Vice President Marketing Communications and Chief Patient
Experience Officer, and prior to that as Chief Marketing Officer for
Baptist Health South Florida. Earlier in her career she served as
Director of New Business & Hispanic Market Development for the Miami
Herald Publishing Company, leading the newspaper’s expansion in the U.S.
Hispanic market and Latin America.
“Membiela has the precise vision to elevate the premier position held by
Leon Medical Centers among patients and consumers,” commented Albert
Maury, President and CEO, Leon Medical Centers. “She sees the patient
experience as a full cycle that encompasses the branding perception and
experience of patients before, during and after they interact with our
organization, and we are very pleased to welcome her to the Leon
family,” added Maury.
“Honoring the knowledge and preference of patients and consumers is
paradigm to the continued growth and success of all healthcare
organizations in the nation,” said Membiela. “The opportunity to work
with such a prestigious member of the healthcare community in South
Florida as Leon Medical Centers is a great honor, and together we will
bring added value to all Medicare patients in South Florida and beyond.”
Membiela is a respected civic and business leader in the State of
Florida, and she has been recognized frequently for her community
contributions.
About Leon Medical Centers, Inc.
Since opening in 1996, Leon Medical Centers has grown to become one of
Miami’s leading healthcare services providers, serving Medicare patients
in seven centers conveniently located throughout Miami-Dade County and
satellite locations in many South Florida hospitals. http://www.leonmedicalcenters.com
