Leon Medical Centers, Inc. Appoints Roymi V. Membiela To Elevate its Consumer-centric Commitment To Patients Care

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leon Medical Centers, Inc., has named Roymi V. Membiela Vice President

and Chief Consumer Officer (CCO). Membiela will join the executive team

of the organization, and will be responsible for analyzing, designing

and implementing enhancements to the consumer/patient journey and

overall branding of services. Membiela will have oversight of marketing

communications, patient experience, employee engagement and community

affairs.





Membiela is a seasoned healthcare marketing and patient experience

professional, whose passion for keeping the voice of the consumer at the

epicenter of all business development and branding strategies helped

transform and grow market presence for two of South Florida’s most

eminent healthcare systems. Most recently she served UHealth as

Associate Vice President Marketing Communications and Chief Patient

Experience Officer, and prior to that as Chief Marketing Officer for

Baptist Health South Florida. Earlier in her career she served as

Director of New Business & Hispanic Market Development for the Miami

Herald Publishing Company, leading the newspaper’s expansion in the U.S.

Hispanic market and Latin America.

“Membiela has the precise vision to elevate the premier position held by

Leon Medical Centers among patients and consumers,” commented Albert

Maury, President and CEO, Leon Medical Centers. “She sees the patient

experience as a full cycle that encompasses the branding perception and

experience of patients before, during and after they interact with our

organization, and we are very pleased to welcome her to the Leon

family,” added Maury.

“Honoring the knowledge and preference of patients and consumers is

paradigm to the continued growth and success of all healthcare

organizations in the nation,” said Membiela. “The opportunity to work

with such a prestigious member of the healthcare community in South

Florida as Leon Medical Centers is a great honor, and together we will

bring added value to all Medicare patients in South Florida and beyond.”

Membiela is a respected civic and business leader in the State of

Florida, and she has been recognized frequently for her community

contributions.

About Leon Medical Centers, Inc.

Since opening in 1996, Leon Medical Centers has grown to become one of

Miami’s leading healthcare services providers, serving Medicare patients

in seven centers conveniently located throughout Miami-Dade County and

satellite locations in many South Florida hospitals. http://www.leonmedicalcenters.com

