LTC Acquires Newly Constructed Senior Living Community in Georgia for $14.3 Million

–Expands Relationship with Thrive Senior Living–

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC), a real estate investment trust that

primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties,

announced today it has acquired the Village at Athens, a 70-unit

assisted living and memory care community near Athens, GA for $14.3

million.

The newly constructed community received its certificate of occupancy in

May 2016 and has been added to an existing master lease with an

affiliate of Thrive Senior Living (“Thrive”) at an incremental initial

cash yield of 8%. The purpose-built, private-pay community has 90

licensed beds and is comprised of 50 assisted living units and 20

dedicated memory care units.

The Village at Athens expands LTC’s relationship with Thrive to three

communities. Two additional development projects are in the pipeline,

both expected to open by year’s end.

“Partnering with Thrive to invest in multiple communities underscores

our stated strategy of methodically establishing and growing

relationships with bourgeoning regional operators,” said Wendy Simpson,

LTC’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The addition of this newly

built and developed property enhances our portfolio’s overall quality by

reducing its average age while increasing investments held in

private-pay senior living communities. We are delighted to continue to

cultivate our partnership and contribute to Thrive’s long-term success.”

About LTC Properties

LTC (NYSE:LTC) is a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors

housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback

transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions

including mezzanine lending. The company’s portfolio currently includes

more than 200 assisted living communities, memory care communities and

post-acute/skilled nursing centers, located in 30 states with 35

regional and national operating partners. For more information, visit www.LTCreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical

and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A

of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements

regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies

regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts

contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These

forward looking statements, include, but are not limited to, enhancing

LTC’s portfolio quality and opening two additional projects with Thrive

later in the year. Please see the most recent Annual Report on Form

10-K, the subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other publicly

available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a

discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward

looking statements included in this press release are based on

information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company

assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements.

Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and

expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are

reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove

to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may

differ materially from any forward looking statements due to the risks

and uncertainties of such statements.

