Macy’s, Inc. Completes Brooklyn Store Redevelopment Transaction

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) today announced that, as expected, it has

completed the real estate transaction with Tishman Speyer that will

enable the re-creation of its Brooklyn store on Fulton Street.

Macy’s continues to own and operate the first four floors and lower

level of its existing nine-story Fulton Street retail store, which will

be reconfigured and remodeled in a $100 million project that is

beginning this spring and will continue over the next three years.

Tishman Speyer has now purchased the remaining portion of the store

site, which it will redevelop into approximately 10 floors of distinct,

first-class office space. In addition, Tishman Speyer has purchased

Macy’s Hoyt Street parking facility, which could be used for a future

mixed-use development.

As previously announced, Macy’s will receive $270 million in cash from

Tishman Speyer, of which $100 million will be used to renovate the

Brooklyn Macy’s store.

“We are looking forward with great anticipation to the implementation

phases of this project, which will transform Macy’s Brooklyn store and

significantly enhance the downtown Brooklyn community, which is emerging

as a vibrant center for living, shopping, working and entertainment,”

said Terry J. Lundgren, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s,

Inc. “Moreover, this collaboration with Tishman Speyer is a great

example of how our company can create significant additional value by

strategically exploring the potential of our real estate assets while

maintaining a robust store presence that is being upgraded to drive

future growth.”

As a result of the transaction, Macy’s is expected to record a gain of

approximately $250 million. Approximately $86 million of the gain will

be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2015 and the remaining $164

million expected to be booked in fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017 with

specific amounts dependent on the construction schedule. Macy’s received

$68 million in cash from the sale in the fourth quarter of 2015, with

the remaining $202 million in cash to be received in fiscal 2016 and

fiscal 2017.

Given this timing change in accounting for the transaction, Macy’s

management has revised its earnings guidance for the fourth quarter and

full-year 2015, which previously has assumed the entire gain would be

booked in the fourth quarter of 2015. Earnings per diluted share for the

full-year 2015 now are expected in the range of $3.54 to $3.59,

excluding expenses related to cost efficiencies announced earlier in

January and asset impairment charges associated primarily with spring

2016 store closings. This compares with previous guidance in the range

of $3.85 to $3.90. Updated annual guidance calculates to guidance for

fourth quarter earnings of $1.85 to $1.90 per diluted share, excluding

charges associated with cost efficiencies and store closings. This

compares with previous guidance for earnings per diluted share of $2.18

to $2.23 in the fourth quarter.

The company will provide additional details when it reports its fourth

quarter 2015 sales and earnings on Feb. 23, 2016.

Macy’s, Inc., with corporate offices in Cincinnati and New York, is one

of the nation’s premier retailers, with fiscal 2014 sales of $28.015

billion. The company operates about 900 stores in 45 states, the

District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico under the names of Macy’s,

Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s Outlet, Macy’s Backstage and Bluemercury,

as well as the macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com

websites. Bloomingdale’s in Dubai is operated by Al Tayer Group LLC

under a license agreement.

All statements in this press release that are not statements of

historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are

based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Macy’s management and

are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could

differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the

forward-looking statements contained in this release because of a

variety of factors, including conditions to, or changes in the timing

of, cash payments related to the Brooklyn store transactions, completion

of the company’s financial statements and audit for fiscal 2015,

prevailing interest rates and non-recurring charges, competitive

pressures from specialty stores, general merchandise stores, off-price

and discount stores, manufacturers’ outlets, the Internet, mail-order

catalogs and television shopping and general consumer spending levels,

including the impact of the availability and level of consumer debt, the

effect of weather and other factors identified in documents filed by the

company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(NOTE: ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON MACY’S, INC., INCLUDING PAST NEWS

RELEASES, IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.MACYSINC.COM/PRESSROOM)

