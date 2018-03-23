Macy’s, Inc. Completes Brooklyn Store Redevelopment Transaction

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) today announced that, as expected, it has
completed the real estate transaction with Tishman Speyer that will
enable the re-creation of its Brooklyn store on Fulton Street.
Macy’s continues to own and operate the first four floors and lower
level of its existing nine-story Fulton Street retail store, which will
be reconfigured and remodeled in a $100 million project that is
beginning this spring and will continue over the next three years.
Tishman Speyer has now purchased the remaining portion of the store
site, which it will redevelop into approximately 10 floors of distinct,
first-class office space. In addition, Tishman Speyer has purchased
Macy’s Hoyt Street parking facility, which could be used for a future
mixed-use development.
As previously announced, Macy’s will receive $270 million in cash from
Tishman Speyer, of which $100 million will be used to renovate the
Brooklyn Macy’s store.
“We are looking forward with great anticipation to the implementation
phases of this project, which will transform Macy’s Brooklyn store and
significantly enhance the downtown Brooklyn community, which is emerging
as a vibrant center for living, shopping, working and entertainment,”
said Terry J. Lundgren, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s,
Inc. “Moreover, this collaboration with Tishman Speyer is a great
example of how our company can create significant additional value by
strategically exploring the potential of our real estate assets while
maintaining a robust store presence that is being upgraded to drive
future growth.”
As a result of the transaction, Macy’s is expected to record a gain of
approximately $250 million. Approximately $86 million of the gain will
be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2015 and the remaining $164
million expected to be booked in fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017 with
specific amounts dependent on the construction schedule. Macy’s received
$68 million in cash from the sale in the fourth quarter of 2015, with
the remaining $202 million in cash to be received in fiscal 2016 and
fiscal 2017.
Given this timing change in accounting for the transaction, Macy’s
management has revised its earnings guidance for the fourth quarter and
full-year 2015, which previously has assumed the entire gain would be
booked in the fourth quarter of 2015. Earnings per diluted share for the
full-year 2015 now are expected in the range of $3.54 to $3.59,
excluding expenses related to cost efficiencies announced earlier in
January and asset impairment charges associated primarily with spring
2016 store closings. This compares with previous guidance in the range
of $3.85 to $3.90. Updated annual guidance calculates to guidance for
fourth quarter earnings of $1.85 to $1.90 per diluted share, excluding
charges associated with cost efficiencies and store closings. This
compares with previous guidance for earnings per diluted share of $2.18
to $2.23 in the fourth quarter.
The company will provide additional details when it reports its fourth
quarter 2015 sales and earnings on Feb. 23, 2016.
Macy’s, Inc., with corporate offices in Cincinnati and New York, is one
of the nation’s premier retailers, with fiscal 2014 sales of $28.015
billion. The company operates about 900 stores in 45 states, the
District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico under the names of Macy’s,
Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s Outlet, Macy’s Backstage and Bluemercury,
as well as the macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com
websites. Bloomingdale’s in Dubai is operated by Al Tayer Group LLC
under a license agreement.
All statements in this press release that are not statements of
historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are
based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Macy’s management and
are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could
differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the
forward-looking statements contained in this release because of a
variety of factors, including conditions to, or changes in the timing
of, cash payments related to the Brooklyn store transactions, completion
of the company’s financial statements and audit for fiscal 2015,
prevailing interest rates and non-recurring charges, competitive
pressures from specialty stores, general merchandise stores, off-price
and discount stores, manufacturers’ outlets, the Internet, mail-order
catalogs and television shopping and general consumer spending levels,
including the impact of the availability and level of consumer debt, the
effect of weather and other factors identified in documents filed by the
company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
