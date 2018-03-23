Matrix Launches PowerWatch X, Wins CES’s Last Gadget Standing

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Matrix
Industries first unveiled the Matrix PowerWatch, a
thermoelectric-powered smartwatch that never requires charging on
Indiegogo in November 2016. After an overwhelming response from
consumers, raising nearly 10 times its goal, Matrix announced its new
PowerWatch X model and won CES’s prestigious Last Gadget Standing
Competition.
With a larger, more aggressive design, the new X model has greater
thermoelectric generating capability and is able to support added
features, including a much requested vibration motor for alerts and
notifications. Also, with the more substantial body, the PowerWatch X is
four times stronger and sports a 200 meter water resistance rating,
making it the toughest smartwatch in the world.
PowerWatch and PowerWatch X use thermal engineering and the latest in
low power electronics to enable being powered exclusively off
body-generated heat. These technologies deliver a precise measurement of
calories burned, feature advanced activity, sleep and most uniquely, a
power meter, which shows how much power the user is producing. All these
features helped Matrix win CES’s Last Gadget Standing, a competition
presented by Living in Digital Times with over 1100 companies
participating in this year’s edition.
Matrix PowerWatch X is available for pre-order for a limited time on Indiegogo
and will retail for $249.99 when it ships in October 2017. With only
three days left in the campaign, Matrix is offering it at a time-limited
rate of $159 until the campaign ends in two days. More information at: Matrixindustries.com
About PowerWatch:
The rugged aircraft-grade aluminum smartwatch wirelessly syncs with your
smartphone, automatically adjusts to the current time zone, and
accurately tracks activity, sleep, calories and power. The Matrix
PowerWatch has a high contrast display, comes with a military-grade
nylon strap, and is 50 meters water resistant. It is the only smartwatch
in the world to feature a power meter which indicates power being
generated.
About Matrix Industries:
Matrix is a pioneer of thermoelectric energy harvesting technology for
consumer and industrial applications. The Company’s patented energy
harvesting platform includes breakthrough nano-materials and thermal
engineering technology and enables products to work without the need for
replaceable batteries or external power sources. Conversely, the
platform also enables very efficient cooling applications.
Contacts
For Matrix Industries
Media Contact
Mara Castro,
305-374-4404 ex. 165
Maracastro@maxborgesagency.com