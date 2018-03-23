Matrix Launches PowerWatch X, Wins CES’s Last Gadget Standing

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Matrix

Industries first unveiled the Matrix PowerWatch, a

thermoelectric-powered smartwatch that never requires charging on

Indiegogo in November 2016. After an overwhelming response from

consumers, raising nearly 10 times its goal, Matrix announced its new

PowerWatch X model and won CES’s prestigious Last Gadget Standing

Competition.





With a larger, more aggressive design, the new X model has greater

thermoelectric generating capability and is able to support added

features, including a much requested vibration motor for alerts and

notifications. Also, with the more substantial body, the PowerWatch X is

four times stronger and sports a 200 meter water resistance rating,

making it the toughest smartwatch in the world.

PowerWatch and PowerWatch X use thermal engineering and the latest in

low power electronics to enable being powered exclusively off

body-generated heat. These technologies deliver a precise measurement of

calories burned, feature advanced activity, sleep and most uniquely, a

power meter, which shows how much power the user is producing. All these

features helped Matrix win CES’s Last Gadget Standing, a competition

presented by Living in Digital Times with over 1100 companies

participating in this year’s edition.

Matrix PowerWatch X is available for pre-order for a limited time on Indiegogo

and will retail for $249.99 when it ships in October 2017. With only

three days left in the campaign, Matrix is offering it at a time-limited

rate of $159 until the campaign ends in two days. More information at: Matrixindustries.com

About PowerWatch:

The rugged aircraft-grade aluminum smartwatch wirelessly syncs with your

smartphone, automatically adjusts to the current time zone, and

accurately tracks activity, sleep, calories and power. The Matrix

PowerWatch has a high contrast display, comes with a military-grade

nylon strap, and is 50 meters water resistant. It is the only smartwatch

in the world to feature a power meter which indicates power being

generated.

About Matrix Industries:

Matrix is a pioneer of thermoelectric energy harvesting technology for

consumer and industrial applications. The Company’s patented energy

harvesting platform includes breakthrough nano-materials and thermal

engineering technology and enables products to work without the need for

replaceable batteries or external power sources. Conversely, the

platform also enables very efficient cooling applications.

