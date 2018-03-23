McLaren OB-GYN first in nation to use new device for laparoscopically assisted vaginal hysterectomy

Gynecological surgery device now scaled to better fit smaller

hands, require less effort

FLINT, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–I. Stanley Frye, MD, a board-certified OB-GYN, performed the nation’s

first laparoscopically assisted vaginal hysterectomy (LAVH) procedure at

McLaren Flint using a next generation device called an ENSEAL® X1 Large

Jaw Tissue Sealer developed by surgical product manufacturer Ethicon.

“The handle and trigger of the ENSEAL unit were redesigned to be smaller

and require less effort to operate, reducing surgeon fatigue,” noted Dr.

Frye. “I’m not small and sometimes I had to use two hands to operate the

previous version. This redesign will be especially helpful to female

gynecologists who typically have smaller hands than men. This is a very

beneficial upgrade.”

ENSEAL X1 Large Jaw features a more concentrated heat distribution and

is approved for use in open general, gynecologic, urologic, thoracic and

vascular procedures. The ENSEAL X1 enables surgeons to cut and seal

vessels, and to cut, grasp and dissect tissue.

“Being on the forefront of product innovation and participating in

research is advantageous to my patients,” added Dr. Frye.

