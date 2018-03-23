McLaren OB-GYN first in nation to use new device for laparoscopically assisted vaginal hysterectomy

Gynecological surgery device now scaled to better fit smaller
hands, require less effort
FLINT, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–I. Stanley Frye, MD, a board-certified OB-GYN, performed the nation’s
first laparoscopically assisted vaginal hysterectomy (LAVH) procedure at
McLaren Flint using a next generation device called an ENSEAL® X1 Large
Jaw Tissue Sealer developed by surgical product manufacturer Ethicon.
“The handle and trigger of the ENSEAL unit were redesigned to be smaller
and require less effort to operate, reducing surgeon fatigue,” noted Dr.
Frye. “I’m not small and sometimes I had to use two hands to operate the
previous version. This redesign will be especially helpful to female
gynecologists who typically have smaller hands than men. This is a very
beneficial upgrade.”
ENSEAL X1 Large Jaw features a more concentrated heat distribution and
is approved for use in open general, gynecologic, urologic, thoracic and
vascular procedures. The ENSEAL X1 enables surgeons to cut and seal
vessels, and to cut, grasp and dissect tissue.
“Being on the forefront of product innovation and participating in
research is advantageous to my patients,” added Dr. Frye.
