Medicare Stand-Alone PDP Membership Up 1.8% According to Mark Farrah Associates

MCMURRAY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the latest Healthcare Business Strategy report, Mark Farrah

Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com,

aggregated and analyzed year-over-year enrollment data for all

stand-alone prescription drug plans (PDPs) nationwide. Stand-alone PDPs

enrolled 25.1 million people as of March 1, 2017, an aggregate increase

of 1.8%, or approximately 443,000 net enrollees, from March 1, 2016. The

percentage of Medicare eligibles served by PDPs dropped from 43.6% in

March 2016 to 43.2% in March 2017. Enrollment from employer group plans

was approximately 4.4 million, a decline of 80,000 members

year-over-year, while enrollment in products sold to individuals

increased by over 540,000 to 20.3 million.

Six companies control 87% of the PDP market, covering one million

members or more. CVS Caremark, UnitedHealth and Humana top the list with

each serving over 20% of all PDP enrollees. Humana experienced the most

sizeable growth amongst the top six PDP carriers with a year-over-year

increase of 367,000 members, or a 7.8% gain. However, CVS Caremark

enrolled the most members with 5.5 million PDP beneficiaries, a 4.6%

gain, from March 2016 to March 2017. Stand-alone PDP enrollment

increased in most states as of March 1, 2017 with net membership gains

of approximately 460,000 members nationally. Texas and California

experienced the most significant enrollment gains in March of 2017 with

Texas enrolling 72,000 more PDP members from the prior year.

For the purpose of this analysis, it’s important to note that MFA did

not include the 17.3 million members currently receiving prescription

drug coverage through their Medicare Advantage plan. To read the full

text of “Medicare

PDP Enrollment Covers over 25 Million Members“, visit the

Analysis Briefs library on Mark Farrah Associates’ website.

