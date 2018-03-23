Missouri American Water Sponsors Prescription Pill and Drug Disposal Recycling at St. Louis Earth Day Recycling Extravaganza

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Missouri American Water is proud to sponsor the Missouri Prescription
Pill and Drug Disposal (P2D2) recycling event during the St. Louis Earth
Day Recycling Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2 on the
campus of St. Louis Community College – Forest Park.
The Extravaganza brings together groups dedicated to helping the
environment through recycling, including P2D2, a nonprofit organization
that provides an environmentally safe alternative to disposing
medications in a landfill or sewer systems that may later negatively
affect the environment.
This program encourages citizens to remove their unneeded medications
from their homes. This reduces access to dangerous medications for
accidental or intentional misuse by residents and children in the home.
The average amount of unwanted medication that is collected by the
program is 3,500 pounds per quarter.
At the Recycling Extravaganza, P2D2 will recycle any unwanted
medications other than illicit or illegal substances, aerosol inhalers
or needles. The collection is anonymous, no records are kept and no
identification is required.
P2D2 offers year-round collection at a number of St. Louis-area
locations, which can be found here: http://www.missourip2d2.org/locations.php
Missouri American Water
Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is
the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing
high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to
approximately 1.5 million people.
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 6,700 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people
in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by
visiting www.amwater.com.
