Missouri American Water Sponsors Prescription Pill and Drug Disposal Recycling at St. Louis Earth Day Recycling Extravaganza

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Missouri American Water is proud to sponsor the Missouri Prescription

Pill and Drug Disposal (P2D2) recycling event during the St. Louis Earth

Day Recycling Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2 on the

campus of St. Louis Community College – Forest Park.

The Extravaganza brings together groups dedicated to helping the

environment through recycling, including P2D2, a nonprofit organization

that provides an environmentally safe alternative to disposing

medications in a landfill or sewer systems that may later negatively

affect the environment.

This program encourages citizens to remove their unneeded medications

from their homes. This reduces access to dangerous medications for

accidental or intentional misuse by residents and children in the home.

The average amount of unwanted medication that is collected by the

program is 3,500 pounds per quarter.

At the Recycling Extravaganza, P2D2 will recycle any unwanted

medications other than illicit or illegal substances, aerosol inhalers

or needles. The collection is anonymous, no records are kept and no

identification is required.

P2D2 offers year-round collection at a number of St. Louis-area

locations, which can be found here: http://www.missourip2d2.org/locations.php

