‘Munich ‘72 and Beyond’ Reveals Shocking New Details of a Tragedy Whose Legacy Lives on 40 Years Later

‘Munich ‘72 and Beyond’ Documentary to Premiere at the ‘LA Shorts

Fest’

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week people all over the world will pause to honor the memory of

the 11 Israeli athletes and coaches killed in a terrorist attack on

September 5th at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. As the 44th

anniversary of this violent tragedy approaches, a timely new

documentary, Munich

‘72 and Beyond, shares new revelations and emotional interviews,

calling attention to details forgotten, ignored, or obscured for more

than 40 years.

Munich ‘72 and Beyond delves deeper into the sequence of events

which occurred during the terrorist attack and gives a voice to the

family members whose lives were forever changed that day. The

documentary culminates with a look at plans for a memorial on the

grounds of the Munich Olympic Stadium honoring those who lost their

lives that tragic day.

A Production by The

Foundation for Global Sports Development, Munich ‘72 and Beyond

is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Stephen Crisman and produced

by Dr. Steven Ungerleider and David Ulich, with Executive Producer

Michael Cascio. Munich ‘72 and Beyond will make its Los Angeles

premiere at the LA

Shorts Fest on September 2nd at 3:15 PM. The 2016 LA

Shorts Fest is taking place September 1st through September 8th

at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.

Producers David Ulich and Dr. Steven Ungerleider have a unique 38-year

connection to the Olympics. Both are members of the USOC Foundation

Board of Trustees, working closely for years with the Olympic movement

and sports federations, including the International Olympic Committee.

Ungerleider has authored five books on Olympic history, including the

fall of East Germany and the entire doping regime. Their close ties to

the Munich victims’ families along with their Olympic connections have

allowed them, in collaboration with Stephen Crisman, unprecedented

access to this story, their subjects and the new evidence in the case.

They felt the need to share this story of courage and strength so that

as Ankie Spitzer explains in the film, “Let us not forget what happened

here in 1972 so that it will never happen again.”

About Stephen Crisman

Steven Crisman is a director and producer is an award-winning

documentary producer, writer and director, whose prestigious programs

have aired on CBS 60 Minutes, A&E, History, MSNBC, and Food

Network. His work includes in-depth television documentaries on Bob

Dylan, Eugene O’Neill, gun control, Swiss banking and “Nazi Gold,”

Alcoholics Anonymous, and American history. Crisman Films has an Emmy

award, seven Emmy nominations, multiple Cable Ace and Banff nominations,

and screenings at the Berlin Film Festival and several others.

About Steven Ungerleider and David Ulich

Dr. Steven Ungerleider and David Ulich serve as executive board members

to GSD. Both have worked closely with the Olympic movement for many

decades; Dr. Ungerleider has written several books on Olympic topics,

including the best-selling Faust’s Gold: Inside the East German Doping

Machine, which examined the 30 year doping activities of the late East

German regime and was made into an award winning film. Ulich and

Ungerleider have designed prevention based programs for youth at risk

including a mentorship outreach taking youngsters to the Olympic Games.

About Michael Cascio

With four Emmys, two Oscar nominations and a “Producer of the Year”

award, Cascio has a noteworthy career in documentary TV programming. As

National Geographic Channel’s EVP, Programming, he was the driving force

behind many important and successful programs, including the

record-breaking Inside 9/11, the award-winning Restrepo, and

the recent mini-series, The ‘90s: The Last Great Decade? As

EVP/GM at Animal Planet, Cascio delivered record ratings and hit shows.

He’s most recognized for his work at A&E, supervising the award-winning Biography

series, as well as Investigative Reports, City Confidential

and documentaries such as Titanic: Death of a Dream. He was VP at

NBC News, creating a documentary strategy for MSNBC. Among his

accolades, Cascio was cited in Entertainment Weekly’s “It List,”

as one of the most creative people in the media. Cascio now advises

selected media and production partners through his company, M&C Media

LLC.

About Global Sports Development

Working closely with international sports federations, generous donors

and committed athletes, The Foundation for Global Sports Development

promotes sportsmanship, education, fair play and ethics among the

world’s youth. The Foundation gives special emphasis to groups and

communities that are most in need or most underserved by current

programs, including women, minorities and youth in areas where the risk

of delinquency is particularly high. Visit www.globalsportsdevelopment.org

to learn more.

