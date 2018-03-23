‘Munich ‘72 and Beyond’ Reveals Shocking New Details of a Tragedy Whose Legacy Lives on 40 Years Later

‘Munich ‘72 and Beyond’ Documentary to Premiere at the ‘LA Shorts
Fest’
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week people all over the world will pause to honor the memory of
the 11 Israeli athletes and coaches killed in a terrorist attack on
September 5th at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. As the 44th
anniversary of this violent tragedy approaches, a timely new
documentary, Munich
‘72 and Beyond, shares new revelations and emotional interviews,
calling attention to details forgotten, ignored, or obscured for more
than 40 years.
Munich ‘72 and Beyond delves deeper into the sequence of events
which occurred during the terrorist attack and gives a voice to the
family members whose lives were forever changed that day. The
documentary culminates with a look at plans for a memorial on the
grounds of the Munich Olympic Stadium honoring those who lost their
lives that tragic day.
A Production by The
Foundation for Global Sports Development, Munich ‘72 and Beyond
is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Stephen Crisman and produced
by Dr. Steven Ungerleider and David Ulich, with Executive Producer
Michael Cascio. Munich ‘72 and Beyond will make its Los Angeles
premiere at the LA
Shorts Fest on September 2nd at 3:15 PM. The 2016 LA
Shorts Fest is taking place September 1st through September 8th
at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.
Producers David Ulich and Dr. Steven Ungerleider have a unique 38-year
connection to the Olympics. Both are members of the USOC Foundation
Board of Trustees, working closely for years with the Olympic movement
and sports federations, including the International Olympic Committee.
Ungerleider has authored five books on Olympic history, including the
fall of East Germany and the entire doping regime. Their close ties to
the Munich victims’ families along with their Olympic connections have
allowed them, in collaboration with Stephen Crisman, unprecedented
access to this story, their subjects and the new evidence in the case.
They felt the need to share this story of courage and strength so that
as Ankie Spitzer explains in the film, “Let us not forget what happened
here in 1972 so that it will never happen again.”
About Stephen Crisman
Steven Crisman is a director and producer is an award-winning
documentary producer, writer and director, whose prestigious programs
have aired on CBS 60 Minutes, A&E, History, MSNBC, and Food
Network. His work includes in-depth television documentaries on Bob
Dylan, Eugene O’Neill, gun control, Swiss banking and “Nazi Gold,”
Alcoholics Anonymous, and American history. Crisman Films has an Emmy
award, seven Emmy nominations, multiple Cable Ace and Banff nominations,
and screenings at the Berlin Film Festival and several others.
About Steven Ungerleider and David Ulich
Dr. Steven Ungerleider and David Ulich serve as executive board members
to GSD. Both have worked closely with the Olympic movement for many
decades; Dr. Ungerleider has written several books on Olympic topics,
including the best-selling Faust’s Gold: Inside the East German Doping
Machine, which examined the 30 year doping activities of the late East
German regime and was made into an award winning film. Ulich and
Ungerleider have designed prevention based programs for youth at risk
including a mentorship outreach taking youngsters to the Olympic Games.
About Michael Cascio
With four Emmys, two Oscar nominations and a “Producer of the Year”
award, Cascio has a noteworthy career in documentary TV programming. As
National Geographic Channel’s EVP, Programming, he was the driving force
behind many important and successful programs, including the
record-breaking Inside 9/11, the award-winning Restrepo, and
the recent mini-series, The ‘90s: The Last Great Decade? As
EVP/GM at Animal Planet, Cascio delivered record ratings and hit shows.
He’s most recognized for his work at A&E, supervising the award-winning Biography
series, as well as Investigative Reports, City Confidential
and documentaries such as Titanic: Death of a Dream. He was VP at
NBC News, creating a documentary strategy for MSNBC. Among his
accolades, Cascio was cited in Entertainment Weekly’s “It List,”
as one of the most creative people in the media. Cascio now advises
selected media and production partners through his company, M&C Media
LLC.
About Global Sports Development
Working closely with international sports federations, generous donors
and committed athletes, The Foundation for Global Sports Development
promotes sportsmanship, education, fair play and ethics among the
world’s youth. The Foundation gives special emphasis to groups and
communities that are most in need or most underserved by current
programs, including women, minorities and youth in areas where the risk
of delinquency is particularly high. Visit www.globalsportsdevelopment.org
to learn more.
