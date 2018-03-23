NeuroMetrix Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NURO #chronicpain–NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced today that it is celebrating
its twenty year anniversary.
NeuroMetrix was incorporated in Cambridge, Massachusetts on June 6, 1996
as a spin-off from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and
Technology. The Company moved its headquarters to Waltham, Massachusetts
in 2001 where it is currently located. Initial funding for NeuroMetrix
was provided by several venture capital firms. The Company executed an
initial public offering of its common stock and was listed on Nasdaq in
2004. Throughout its twenty year history, Company products have always
been proudly manufactured in the USA.
The Company’s core technology involves sophisticated hardware and
software algorithms in the areas of neuro-stimulation and
neuro-measurement. Its first commercial product was the NC-stat®
device launched in 1999. The original NC-stat was a rapid, accurate and
cost-effective test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. About three million
patients have benefited from diagnostic testing with the NC-stat line of
products, including the current NC-stat DPNCheck® device. The
Company’s most recent product is Quell®, an over-the-counter
wearable device for treating chronic pain, which was launched in June
2015. In its first year on the market, over 20,000 chronic pain
sufferers have tried Quell, with most reporting substantial pain relief.
“It is an honor to have had the opportunity to help so many patients
over these past twenty years though our novel and advanced products,”
said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO of
NeuroMetrix. “I want to thank our past and present employees for their
commitment to our mission, the many physicians who used and endorsed our
products, and our investors for their patience and vision. Together we
have accomplished a great deal in the past twenty years. Most
importantly, the future is very bright as we continue to innovate and
focus on the needs of patients.”
