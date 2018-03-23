NeuroMetrix Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NURO #chronicpain–NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced today that it is celebrating

its twenty year anniversary.

NeuroMetrix was incorporated in Cambridge, Massachusetts on June 6, 1996

as a spin-off from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and

Technology. The Company moved its headquarters to Waltham, Massachusetts

in 2001 where it is currently located. Initial funding for NeuroMetrix

was provided by several venture capital firms. The Company executed an

initial public offering of its common stock and was listed on Nasdaq in

2004. Throughout its twenty year history, Company products have always

been proudly manufactured in the USA.

The Company’s core technology involves sophisticated hardware and

software algorithms in the areas of neuro-stimulation and

neuro-measurement. Its first commercial product was the NC-stat®

device launched in 1999. The original NC-stat was a rapid, accurate and

cost-effective test for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. About three million

patients have benefited from diagnostic testing with the NC-stat line of

products, including the current NC-stat DPNCheck® device. The

Company’s most recent product is Quell®, an over-the-counter

wearable device for treating chronic pain, which was launched in June

2015. In its first year on the market, over 20,000 chronic pain

sufferers have tried Quell, with most reporting substantial pain relief.

“It is an honor to have had the opportunity to help so many patients

over these past twenty years though our novel and advanced products,”

said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO of

NeuroMetrix. “I want to thank our past and present employees for their

commitment to our mission, the many physicians who used and endorsed our

products, and our investors for their patience and vision. Together we

have accomplished a great deal in the past twenty years. Most

importantly, the future is very bright as we continue to innovate and

focus on the needs of patients.”

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovative health-care company that develops wearable

medical technology and point-of-care tests that help patients and

physicians better manage chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep

disorders. The company is located in Waltham, Massachusetts and was

founded as a spinoff from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences

and Technology in 1996. For more information, please visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

