New and Existing Sprint Customers Can Get iPhone 6s for only $15 Per Month with $0 Down Including a Yearly Upgrade. FOREVER.

A New iPhone Every Year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The iPhone Forever Revolution continues. Starting on September 25,

qualified Sprint customers can get iPhone 6s for $15 per month and

iPhone 6s Plus for $19 per month, making it the most affordable way to

get the new iPhones on Sprint. Customers who choose not to trade in an

existing smartphone at time of purchase can get iPhone 6s for $22 per

month and iPhone 6s Plus for $26 per month. And with the innovative

iPhone Forever program, included in the price, Sprint customers can now

get a new iPhone every year.

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus bring a powerful new dimension to iPhone’s

revolutionary Multi-Touch interface with 3D Touch, which senses how

deeply you press the display, letting you do all kinds of essential

things more quickly and simply. The new iPhones introduce Live Photos,

which bring still images to life, transforming instants frozen in time

into unforgettable living memories. Live Photos, 3D Touch, 12-megapixel

iSight camera, 5-megapixel FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash and more

are powered by the Apple-designed A9 chip, the most advanced chip ever

in a smartphone, delivering faster performance and great battery life.

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus are designed from the strongest glass on

any smartphone and 7000 series aluminum, the same alloy used in the

aerospace industry, in gorgeous metallic finishes that now include rose

gold.

“iPhone Forever is Sprint’s latest and greatest option to get these

amazing new iPhones. It is a revolutionary program that fundamentally

changes the way our customers will get Apple’s most iconic devices. For

a very low monthly payment, new or existing Sprint Customers will be

able to get iPhone 6s from Sprint and be guaranteed to get a new iPhone

every year. I cannot imagine a better way to have the latest iPhone.”

Marcelo Claure, Sprint CEO

In Stores or Direct 2 You on September 25

Customers can pre-register beginning today, with pre-order available on

September 12. Go to www.sprint.com/iphoneforever

to learn more. To celebrate the availability of iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s

Plus, Sprint stores will open early at 8:00 a.m. local time on September

25. Customers also can call 1-800-SPRINT1 or visit www.sprint.com/iphoneforever

to place an order or learn more about iPhone Forever. Sprint also offers

a unique and incredibly convenient way for iPhone fans to avoid the

crush of lines and crowds. With Sprint Direct

2 You, customers can opt to have a wireless expert bring the device

to them and set it up, transferring all content and demonstrating useful

features. This one of a kind Direct 2 You service is available today for

free1 in more than 20 markets nationwide.

iPhone Forever

iPhone Forever is available on any eligible Sprint rate plan and upgrade

eligibility always is included in your price2.

Through Dec. 31, 2015, customers on any other carrier or existing

Sprint customers who are upgrade-eligible and turn-in any smartphone

will get a promotional rate of just $15 per month on iPhone 6s.

As a special promotion, customers who have already signed up for iPhone Forever with a 16GB iPhone 6 and upgrade to iPhone 6s before Dec. 31 will continue with the discounted price of $15 per month until their next upgrade.

iPhone Forever with a 16GB iPhone 6 and upgrade to iPhone 6s before

Dec. 31 will continue with the discounted price of $15 per month

until their next upgrade.

For customers who are in a contract with another carrier, Sprint makes it easy to switch by paying off their old phone and contract so they can switch.3

it easy to switch by paying off their old phone and contract so they

can switch.3

Giving Choices to Sprint Customers: More Options for iPhone 6s and

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone Forever offers easy upgrades to the latest device forever at a

low cost. Additional options include:

Installment billing

2-year contract

No contract

Wi-Fi Calling, High-Speed Capability

Sprint will offer high-quality calls over Wi-Fi on iPhone 6s and iPhone

6s Plus. This easy-to-use feature allows Sprint to dramatically expand

coverage and connectivity options for customers through a simple and

easy experience already offered for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5c

and iPhone 5s.

Wi-Fi is virtually everywhere – coffee shops, bookstores, airports,

restaurants, hair salons, sporting venues and schools. Best of all,

communications over a Wi-Fi network doesn’t count against minute or data

limits on rate plans – it’s FREE. With Sprint’s Wi-Fi Calling, customers

can access these Wi-Fi networks to talk and use data even when cellular

service may be limited.

In addition, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus will launch with carrier

aggregation capability, a feature of LTE advanced. Carrier

Aggregation-capable devices, including iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus,

have the ability to take full advantage of Sprint’s deep 2.5GHz spectrum

position and experience significantly faster speeds. Cell sites with

two-channel 2.5GHz carrier aggregation deployed have the ability to

deliver peak speeds of 100Mbps or more to capable devices.

Sprint’s network continues to win accolades for getting better every

day. According to RootMetrics, in 125 markets measured in the first half

of 2015, Sprint has been awarded a total of 180 first place (outright or

shared) RootScore® Awards for overall, reliability, speed, data, call,

or text network performance. Those numbers sound even more impressive

when compared to last year’s results. In these same 125 markets, Sprint

achieved 27 first-place award wins in the year-ago period.4

1 Within participating markets, Sprint will have delivery

zones. Upon setting up your appointment, the specialist will determine

if your desired location is eligible for Direct 2 You

2 Via Sprint Lease with $0 down at signing plus $15 (with

trade-in) on at 22-month lease or $22 per month for a 21-month lease for

qualified customers. Payment varies for other memory configurations. No

equipment security deposit required. Req. service plan. Customer is

responsible for insurance and any repairs. If service or lease is

cancelled early, the remaining lease payments become due immediately and

customer must return the device or pay the purchase option. iPhone

Forever: Applies to upgrade on lease. Upgrade does not include same

generation model iPhone. Does not guarantee monthly payment amount,

phone selection, or service plan rates. Contingent upon product

availability. Not transferable. Restrictions apply.

3 Limited time offer. Contract buyout is via American Express

Reward Card after online registration and current phone turn-in. All

phones must be ported from an active wireless line at another carrier

and remain active on a Sprint plan. Phones must be in good working order.

4 Rankings based on 113 RootMetrics (January 1 – June 4,

2015) RootScore Reports for mobile performance as tested on best

available plans and devices on four mobile networks across all available

network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not

an endorsement of Sprint. Visit www.rootmetrics.com

for more details.

