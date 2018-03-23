New and Existing Sprint Customers Can Get iPhone 6s for only $15 Per Month with $0 Down Including a Yearly Upgrade. FOREVER.

A New iPhone Every Year
OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The iPhone Forever Revolution continues. Starting on September 25,
qualified Sprint customers can get iPhone 6s for $15 per month and
iPhone 6s Plus for $19 per month, making it the most affordable way to
get the new iPhones on Sprint. Customers who choose not to trade in an
existing smartphone at time of purchase can get iPhone 6s for $22 per
month and iPhone 6s Plus for $26 per month. And with the innovative
iPhone Forever program, included in the price, Sprint customers can now
get a new iPhone every year.
iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus bring a powerful new dimension to iPhone’s
revolutionary Multi-Touch interface with 3D Touch, which senses how
deeply you press the display, letting you do all kinds of essential
things more quickly and simply. The new iPhones introduce Live Photos,
which bring still images to life, transforming instants frozen in time
into unforgettable living memories. Live Photos, 3D Touch, 12-megapixel
iSight camera, 5-megapixel FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash and more
are powered by the Apple-designed A9 chip, the most advanced chip ever
in a smartphone, delivering faster performance and great battery life.
iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus are designed from the strongest glass on
any smartphone and 7000 series aluminum, the same alloy used in the
aerospace industry, in gorgeous metallic finishes that now include rose
gold.
“iPhone Forever is Sprint’s latest and greatest option to get these
amazing new iPhones. It is a revolutionary program that fundamentally
changes the way our customers will get Apple’s most iconic devices. For
a very low monthly payment, new or existing Sprint Customers will be
able to get iPhone 6s from Sprint and be guaranteed to get a new iPhone
every year. I cannot imagine a better way to have the latest iPhone.”
Marcelo Claure, Sprint CEO
In Stores or Direct 2 You on September 25
Customers can pre-register beginning today, with pre-order available on
September 12. Go to www.sprint.com/iphoneforever
to learn more. To celebrate the availability of iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s
Plus, Sprint stores will open early at 8:00 a.m. local time on September
25. Customers also can call 1-800-SPRINT1 or visit www.sprint.com/iphoneforever
to place an order or learn more about iPhone Forever. Sprint also offers
a unique and incredibly convenient way for iPhone fans to avoid the
crush of lines and crowds. With Sprint Direct
2 You, customers can opt to have a wireless expert bring the device
to them and set it up, transferring all content and demonstrating useful
features. This one of a kind Direct 2 You service is available today for
free1 in more than 20 markets nationwide.
iPhone Forever
iPhone Forever is available on any eligible Sprint rate plan and upgrade
eligibility always is included in your price2.
-
Through Dec. 31, 2015, customers on any other carrier or existing
Sprint customers who are upgrade-eligible and turn-in any smartphone
will get a promotional rate of just $15 per month on iPhone 6s.
-
As a special promotion, customers who have already signed up for
iPhone Forever with a 16GB iPhone 6 and upgrade to iPhone 6s before
Dec. 31 will continue with the discounted price of $15 per month
until their next upgrade.
-
For customers who are in a contract with another carrier, Sprint makes
it easy to switch by paying off their old phone and contract so they
can switch.3
Giving Choices to Sprint Customers: More Options for iPhone 6s and
iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone Forever offers easy upgrades to the latest device forever at a
low cost. Additional options include:
- Installment billing
- 2-year contract
- No contract
Wi-Fi Calling, High-Speed Capability
Sprint will offer high-quality calls over Wi-Fi on iPhone 6s and iPhone
6s Plus. This easy-to-use feature allows Sprint to dramatically expand
coverage and connectivity options for customers through a simple and
easy experience already offered for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5c
and iPhone 5s.
Wi-Fi is virtually everywhere – coffee shops, bookstores, airports,
restaurants, hair salons, sporting venues and schools. Best of all,
communications over a Wi-Fi network doesn’t count against minute or data
limits on rate plans – it’s FREE. With Sprint’s Wi-Fi Calling, customers
can access these Wi-Fi networks to talk and use data even when cellular
service may be limited.
In addition, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus will launch with carrier
aggregation capability, a feature of LTE advanced. Carrier
Aggregation-capable devices, including iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus,
have the ability to take full advantage of Sprint’s deep 2.5GHz spectrum
position and experience significantly faster speeds. Cell sites with
two-channel 2.5GHz carrier aggregation deployed have the ability to
deliver peak speeds of 100Mbps or more to capable devices.
Sprint’s network continues to win accolades for getting better every
day. According to RootMetrics, in 125 markets measured in the first half
of 2015, Sprint has been awarded a total of 180 first place (outright or
shared) RootScore® Awards for overall, reliability, speed, data, call,
or text network performance. Those numbers sound even more impressive
when compared to last year’s results. In these same 125 markets, Sprint
achieved 27 first-place award wins in the year-ago period.4
About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more
and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about
most. Sprint served more than 57 million connections as of June 30, 2015
and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying
innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a
national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands
including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless;
instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a
global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones
Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You
can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com
or www.facebook.com/sprint
and www.twitter.com/sprint.
1 Within participating markets, Sprint will have delivery
zones. Upon setting up your appointment, the specialist will determine
if your desired location is eligible for Direct 2 You
2 Via Sprint Lease with $0 down at signing plus $15 (with
trade-in) on at 22-month lease or $22 per month for a 21-month lease for
qualified customers. Payment varies for other memory configurations. No
equipment security deposit required. Req. service plan. Customer is
responsible for insurance and any repairs. If service or lease is
cancelled early, the remaining lease payments become due immediately and
customer must return the device or pay the purchase option. iPhone
Forever: Applies to upgrade on lease. Upgrade does not include same
generation model iPhone. Does not guarantee monthly payment amount,
phone selection, or service plan rates. Contingent upon product
availability. Not transferable. Restrictions apply.
3 Limited time offer. Contract buyout is via American Express
Reward Card after online registration and current phone turn-in. All
phones must be ported from an active wireless line at another carrier
and remain active on a Sprint plan. Phones must be in good working order.
4 Rankings based on 113 RootMetrics (January 1 – June 4,
2015) RootScore Reports for mobile performance as tested on best
available plans and devices on four mobile networks across all available
network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not
an endorsement of Sprint. Visit www.rootmetrics.com
for more details.
