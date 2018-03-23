New Lincoln Financial Group Video Strives to Help Women Maximize Their Employee Benefits and Increase Overall Financial Security

Diane Russell, Vice President of Employee Benefits, Discusses How
Steps Like Looking into Disability Insurance Can Help Financially
Safeguard Women Against Life’s Unexpected Events
RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DIAM–Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today launched a new video that
strives to help women maximize benefits
offered through the workplace, thereby increasing their overall sense of
financial security. Diane Russell, vice president, Employee Benefits for
Lincoln Financial shares a few key considerations in the interview clip,
noting that the company’s Special
Report: M.O.O.D. of America on Employee Benefits found that one in
three employed women worry about getting sick or hurt and losing their
ability to earn money, yet only 27 percent know very much about
disability insurance.
“Our data found that men tend to be more comfortable than women when it
comes to workplace benefits, highlighting the need to connect with women
on this important issue,” said Russell. “We’re all facing the unknown –
sudden or unexpected issues, most notably with our health, could gravely
affect our income and savings. The good news is that many employers are
offering benefits that can help safeguard us financially. We just need
to take the time to learn more about these products, and how we can take
advantage of them.”
In the video, Russell discusses the following considerations:
-
Review Your Resources. Look at the benefits you have access to
at work, beyond health insurance. This is one of the easiest things
you can do to help build that security for your financial future – and
it typically will cost you very little, if anything at all.
-
Look Into Disability Insurance. Disability insurance is
essentially “income insurance.” It supplements your paycheck if you’re
unable to work for an extended period of time because of an illness or
injury.
-
Take it One Step at a Time. Commit to making one small change
each year. You can avoid feeling overwhelmed if you focus on
completely understanding one benefit at a time.
The video is the third and final installment of the company’s women and
personal finance interview series launched in mid-April. The first
interview featured financial planning tips from one of its
award-winning advisors; the second
clip highlighted Jamie
Ohl, president of Retirement Plan Services, discussing boosting
financial security in retirement. Additional financial planning
information focused on women is available on Lincoln Financial’s website
at www.lincolnfinancial.com/women.
About the Special Report: M.O.O.D. of America on Employee Benefits
Results for the Special Report: M.O.O.D. of America on Employee Benefits
are based on a national survey of employees conducted by Whitman Insight
Strategies (WINS) on behalf of Lincoln Financial Group. The research was
conducted in early February 2015 among 933 employed adults ages 22-69.
Data shown in this report is weighted to reflect the proportion of U.S.
employees by gender, age, region, race and ethnicity based on data from
the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau. The margin of
error is +/- 3.1% at the 95% confidence interval for the entire sample.
About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower
Americans to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and
optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement,
insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their
lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against
long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln
Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation
(NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $220 billion in assets
under management as of March 31, 2016. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com.
