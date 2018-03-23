New Lincoln Financial Group Video Strives to Help Women Maximize Their Employee Benefits and Increase Overall Financial Security

Diane Russell, Vice President of Employee Benefits, Discusses How

Steps Like Looking into Disability Insurance Can Help Financially

Safeguard Women Against Life’s Unexpected Events

RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DIAM–Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today launched a new video that

strives to help women maximize benefits

offered through the workplace, thereby increasing their overall sense of

financial security. Diane Russell, vice president, Employee Benefits for

Lincoln Financial shares a few key considerations in the interview clip,

noting that the company’s Special

Report: M.O.O.D. of America on Employee Benefits found that one in

three employed women worry about getting sick or hurt and losing their

ability to earn money, yet only 27 percent know very much about

disability insurance.





“Our data found that men tend to be more comfortable than women when it

comes to workplace benefits, highlighting the need to connect with women

on this important issue,” said Russell. “We’re all facing the unknown –

sudden or unexpected issues, most notably with our health, could gravely

affect our income and savings. The good news is that many employers are

offering benefits that can help safeguard us financially. We just need

to take the time to learn more about these products, and how we can take

advantage of them.”

In the video, Russell discusses the following considerations:

Review Your Resources. Look at the benefits you have access to

at work, beyond health insurance. This is one of the easiest things

you can do to help build that security for your financial future – and

it typically will cost you very little, if anything at all.

The video is the third and final installment of the company’s women and

personal finance interview series launched in mid-April. The first

interview featured financial planning tips from one of its

award-winning advisors; the second

clip highlighted Jamie

Ohl, president of Retirement Plan Services, discussing boosting

financial security in retirement. Additional financial planning

information focused on women is available on Lincoln Financial’s website

at www.lincolnfinancial.com/women.

About the Special Report: M.O.O.D. of America on Employee Benefits

Results for the Special Report: M.O.O.D. of America on Employee Benefits

are based on a national survey of employees conducted by Whitman Insight

Strategies (WINS) on behalf of Lincoln Financial Group. The research was

conducted in early February 2015 among 933 employed adults ages 22-69.

Data shown in this report is weighted to reflect the proportion of U.S.

employees by gender, age, region, race and ethnicity based on data from

the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau. The margin of

error is +/- 3.1% at the 95% confidence interval for the entire sample.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower

Americans to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and

optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement,

insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their

lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against

long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln

Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation

(NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $220 billion in assets

under management as of March 31, 2016. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com.

