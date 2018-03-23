Newly Branded Luxurious Treehouse Apartment Community Offers Exceptional Lifestyle Including Las Vegas Style Pool Near University of Arizona

Special Cinco de Mayo Ribbon Cutting Celebration for the $7.2M

Upgraded 167 Unit Multi-Family Community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caliber,

The Wealth Development Company announced today the opening of the

newly renovated Treehouse Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. featuring a unique

community ambiance and an alluring pool scene that will make residents

feel like they are at the hottest pool in Vegas. The property’s grand

opening is set for Thursday, May 5, 2016 featuring a Cinco de Mayo

celebration complete with entertainment from University of Arizona’s

mascot, Wilber, deliciously catered food, mock-margaritas, music,

prizes and a complete property tour. The day’s events will commence with

an 11:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Tucson Metropolitan

Chamber of Commerce.

With picturesque views of the Catalina Mountains and located only two

miles from campus at Campbell Avenue and Prince Street, the community is

ideal for students and young professionals looking for the best and most

desirable location in Tucson. Caliber’s renovation plans promote a sense

of community and a resort lifestyle atmosphere. Unique to the area, the

property features an attractive Las Vegas style pool, two fire pits,

all-inclusive covered parking, a fully gated community as well as a

clubhouse equipped with a full gym, pool tables and television sets. The

complex also includes a new community center with a kitchen area, guest

restrooms, a business office and common areas with free Wi-Fi. To foster

a close-knit community, the property will host regular complex events

for residents.

“We believe we have created one of the most unique and desirable

properties in Tucson with the completion of the Treehouse Apartment

renovation,” said Chris Loeffler, CEO and Co-Founder of Caliber The

Wealth Development Company. “Caliber wanted to bring a property to

Tucson that students and young professionals would benefit from, and

with the successful $7.2 million renovation, we believe we have achieved

that. Not only does this attractive property offer luxury to residents,

but it also showcases the distinctive and inventive capabilities of

Caliber to our investors.”

To kick-off the promise of community, the property will hold its grand

opening with an electrifying and entertaining Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Prospective residents will have the opportunity to explore the

beautifully remodeled grounds while enjoying entertainment from

University of Arizona’s mascot Wilber as well as a variety of contests

and music throughout the property. Attendees will tour three separate

units including a studio, one bedroom and two bedroom complete with high

quality finishes and state-of-the-art systems. Each unit features

opulent living spaces with new lighting, doors, countertops and upgraded

kitchens.

For leasing options, please contact Cari Rascon at Treehouse Apartments

(520) 790-0776.

About Caliber, The Wealth Development Company

Caliber assists investors in building their wealth through real estate

in all market conditions. Focused on acquiring opportunistic assets and

increasing revenue with their proven systems and management teams,

Caliber consistently seeks to produce above market gains. Caliber

currently invests in Hotels, Self-Storage, Apartment Communities, Single

Family Residential Properties, and Office Buildings. Caliber The Wealth

Development Company is vertically integrated, operating each aspect of

the investment cycle in-house, which assists in maximizing returns.

Services include acquisitions, construction, development & property and

asset management. For more information, please visit www.CaliberCo.com.

