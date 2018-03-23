Newly Branded Luxurious Treehouse Apartment Community Offers Exceptional Lifestyle Including Las Vegas Style Pool Near University of Arizona

Special Cinco de Mayo Ribbon Cutting Celebration for the $7.2M
Upgraded 167 Unit Multi-Family Community
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caliber,
The Wealth Development Company announced today the opening of the
newly renovated Treehouse Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. featuring a unique
community ambiance and an alluring pool scene that will make residents
feel like they are at the hottest pool in Vegas. The property’s grand
opening is set for Thursday, May 5, 2016 featuring a Cinco de Mayo
celebration complete with entertainment from University of Arizona’s
mascot, Wilber, deliciously catered food, mock-margaritas, music,
prizes and a complete property tour. The day’s events will commence with
an 11:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Tucson Metropolitan
Chamber of Commerce.
With picturesque views of the Catalina Mountains and located only two
miles from campus at Campbell Avenue and Prince Street, the community is
ideal for students and young professionals looking for the best and most
desirable location in Tucson. Caliber’s renovation plans promote a sense
of community and a resort lifestyle atmosphere. Unique to the area, the
property features an attractive Las Vegas style pool, two fire pits,
all-inclusive covered parking, a fully gated community as well as a
clubhouse equipped with a full gym, pool tables and television sets. The
complex also includes a new community center with a kitchen area, guest
restrooms, a business office and common areas with free Wi-Fi. To foster
a close-knit community, the property will host regular complex events
for residents.
“We believe we have created one of the most unique and desirable
properties in Tucson with the completion of the Treehouse Apartment
renovation,” said Chris Loeffler, CEO and Co-Founder of Caliber The
Wealth Development Company. “Caliber wanted to bring a property to
Tucson that students and young professionals would benefit from, and
with the successful $7.2 million renovation, we believe we have achieved
that. Not only does this attractive property offer luxury to residents,
but it also showcases the distinctive and inventive capabilities of
Caliber to our investors.”
To kick-off the promise of community, the property will hold its grand
opening with an electrifying and entertaining Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Prospective residents will have the opportunity to explore the
beautifully remodeled grounds while enjoying entertainment from
University of Arizona’s mascot Wilber as well as a variety of contests
and music throughout the property. Attendees will tour three separate
units including a studio, one bedroom and two bedroom complete with high
quality finishes and state-of-the-art systems. Each unit features
opulent living spaces with new lighting, doors, countertops and upgraded
kitchens.
For leasing options, please contact Cari Rascon at Treehouse Apartments
(520) 790-0776.
About Caliber, The Wealth Development Company
Caliber assists investors in building their wealth through real estate
in all market conditions. Focused on acquiring opportunistic assets and
increasing revenue with their proven systems and management teams,
Caliber consistently seeks to produce above market gains. Caliber
currently invests in Hotels, Self-Storage, Apartment Communities, Single
Family Residential Properties, and Office Buildings. Caliber The Wealth
Development Company is vertically integrated, operating each aspect of
the investment cycle in-house, which assists in maximizing returns.
Services include acquisitions, construction, development & property and
asset management. For more information, please visit www.CaliberCo.com.
